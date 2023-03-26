Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro: The Fight Of The Pros!

The Pros from Chinese giants fight it out in this comparison!

Oppo’s latest flagship Oppo Find X6 Pro, was launched recently in the Chinese market. But it has already captured the attention of international media, and for a good reason: it is a camera powerhouse!

Oppo called its triple camera a “Three Main Camera System” on the launch, as it comes with flagship-level 50MP cameras for all its three cameras. But this draws a comparison to another Chinese camera powerhouse, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro

Pin

Even though Oppo Find X6 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro come from different Chinese brands, they have so many things in similar.

Starting with the cameras, both phones come with a triple 50MP camera setup and have a legacy camera manufacturer’s name attached. Both have similar specs and similar displays.

Let us compare both phones in every aspect in this article!

Design & Display

Pin

Oppo Find X6 Pro comes with a fresh design, unlike anything seen from Oppo. Although it is similar to the design Xiaomi tried for Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the dual-tone back and leather finish look nice. The big round camera array holds the triple cameras, flash and the Hasselblad and Marisilicon X branding. The camera array is divided into two sections, an interesting design choice.

Pin

Xiaomi opted for a more subdued design approach for Xiaomi 13 Pro, with its square camera array and ceramic back panel. The camera array is divided into three sections, each for cameras and one hosts the Leica branding and flash.

Turn both the phones to the front, and it reveals a similar display, making them seem similar to the radical back panels, which we can owe to the curved displays and centred punch holes.

Pin

Oppo Find X6 Pro has a 6.82-inch LTPO3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×3168 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The most impressive thing about this display is that it can go up to 2500 nits in peak brightness; that’s a first. It also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification.

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. It goes upto 1900 nits in peak brightness, slightly lower than Oppo Find X6 Pro, while still beating most other phones in terms of brightness.

Performance & Battery Life

Oppo Find X6 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is the top-of-the-line chipset from Snapdragon for 2023, and these two phones are among the best-performing smartphones in the market currently, along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Apple iPhone 14 series. There’s nothing much differentiating the phones in the performance area and nothing to complain about.

Both phones come with a similar 5,000mAh battery. Oppo Find X6 Pro has a fast charging support of 100W, which takes 30 minutes to fully charge the phone while charging it to 45% in 10 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi 13 Pro has faster 120W charging which can charge up the phone to 100% in 19 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Camera Specs & Quality

In the camera department, these two phones draw major similarities since both come with triple 50MP cameras, the primary being the same 1-inch sensor. Also, we can see the presence of Hasselblad and Leica brandings!

Pin

Oppo Find X6 Pro has a 50.3MP primary camera and a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. It has an aperture of f/1.8 and is optically stabilised. But Oppo doesn’t stop with the 1-inch sensor; it has some of the best secondary cameras on the market. Both ultrawide and telephoto cameras use flagship sensors, the 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. It is the same sensor used in the primary camera of the OnePlus 11! The telephoto camera has an equivalent of 65mm focal length, and a 2.8x optical zoom achieved using a periscope lens. The ultra-wide camera has an equivalent of 15mm and has a field of view of 110°. Both secondary cameras also support OIS. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Find X6 Pro continues the Hasselblad partnership that OnePlus started and comes with the same Hasselblad-style image processing. Find X6 Pro introduces a new Hasselblad portrait mode, which Oppo says brings “unpresented optical realism to portraits by simulating the colours and depth of field of Hasselblad’s classic XCD30 and XCD80 lenses.” Oppo improves the phone’s video-capturing ability by allowing it to capture 4K@60fps videos with all three lenses! It also comes with Dolby Vision HDR video capture.

Pin

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with the same 50.3MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Here, the primary camera has an aperture of f/1.9 and OIS support. Xiaomi 13 Pro also comes with 50MP secondary cameras, but it uses a more humble Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, an image sensor more commonly used in 50MP primary cameras in midrange smartphones. The ultrawide camera has an equivalent of 14mm and has a field of view of 115°. The telephoto here is interesting; it doesn’t use a periscope lens but provides a better optical zoom of 3.2x compared to the 2.8x of Find X6 Pro. It brings an equivalent focal length of 75mm. Like Find X6 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro also uses a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Leica’s return to smartphones with Xiaomi after its breakup with Huawei has been very successful. Xiaomi 13 Pro is the first Leica-branded phone from Xiaomi in the international market. It comes with the option of selecting either Leica Authentic Look or Leica Vibrant Look for photos. And also comes with a series of Leica filters to use. Xiaomi 13 Pro cannot shoot 4K@60fps with all three cameras, but it can shoot 8K@24fps and supports Dolby Vision HDR video capture.

Here are the official camera samples from Oppo Find X6 Pro:

Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin

Here are the official camera samples from Xiaomi 13 Pro:

Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin

We can say Oppo Find X6 Pro has the advantage in cameras by having a better set of secondary cameras. But on the primary cameras, both should be on the same level!

Software & User Experience

Pin ColorOS 13

Oppo and Xiaomi phones are as different as possible on the software front. Oppo uses ColorOS while Xiaomi uses MIUI; Oppo Find X6 Pro comes with ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, while Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Both are supremely customisable and offer a plethora of features.

Pin MIUI 14

ColorOS 13 and MIUI 14 are very much different from the close-to-stock Android experience in the Pixel range of phones. Both are heavy skins and offer almost every feature you can think of. Both come with theming support, AOD customisation, dedicated gaming modes, native support for app locks, and more.

We cannot say one is better; it is left to the user’s preference.

Price & Value For Money

Oppo Find X6 Pro isn’t available globally, as it has only been launched for the Chinese market now. It is launched for a price of CNY 5,999, which translates to €811/$874/£713.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, comes at an exorbitant price of €1,299/£1,099 in Europe and the UK. It isn’t available in the US market. Interestingly, when it was launched in China, it had a much lower price of CNY4999, which translates to €676/$727/£594.

If we compare the Chinese prices, Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely the more value-for-money option, but it launched in the global market for almost double the price. We have to wonder if Oppo would be pricing its latest flagship similarly. If it opts to do that, then we have to say both phones aren’t the ones you should go for if you’re after value for money. But if Oppo launches the Find X6 Pro for the same price as Xiaomi 13 Pro or lower, it would be the more value-for-money option.

Conclusion

As we saw by comparing the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro in various aspects, we have to say both phones go neck-to-neck in many factors, but Oppo Find X6 Pro edges ahead on camera and on display. Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, pulls ahead on the charging speeds.

But, as Oppo Find X6 Pro is yet to launch in the global market, and the prices for the global market aren’t yet known, we can’t really compare both in that aspect. We will update this comparo when it officially launches here.

Until then, if you want a camera powerhouse, Xioami 13 Pro is the one to get!