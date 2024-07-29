OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Big Changes, New Prices

The OnePlus Nord 4 is official and it is a lot more expensive than the Nord 3. But is this new pricing structure justified? Let’s compare the phones and find out…

OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus Nord 4: All The Updates & Changes

What’s New?

The OnePlus Nord 4 brings significant upgrades over its predecessor. Let’s compare the key features:

OnePlus Nord 3

  • CPU: Mediatek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
  • Build: Glass front/back, plastic frame
  • Water Resistance: IP54 (splash resistant)
  • Display: 6.74″ AMOLED, 1450 nits peak
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Battery: 5000 mAh, 80W charging
  • Price: Starting from £329.00 / €375.15

OnePlus Nord 4

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm)
  • Build: Glass front, aluminum back and frame
  • Water Resistance: IP65 (water/dust proof)
  • Display: 6.74″ AMOLED, 2150 nits peak
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.0
  • Battery: 5500 mAh, 100W charging
  • Price: Starting from about €500 (estimated)

🚀 Key Upgrades in Nord 4

  • Design: First all-metal chassis in a 5G phone at this price point
  • Durability: Enhanced water and dust protection (IP65)
  • Performance: Newer, more efficient Snapdragon processor
  • Display: Significantly brighter screen (2150 vs 1450 nits)
  • Battery: Larger capacity and faster charging
  • Software: 4 major Android updates guaranteed

💰 Value Proposition

  • Premium features at a mid-range price point
  • £100 price increase justified by substantial upgrades
  • Competitive even when compared to flagship phones
  • Potential to be a top mid-range Android phone for 2024/25

📱 Comparison with iPhone 15

  • Faster charging capabilities
  • More premium design with all-metal build
  • Superior display brightness
  • More RAM for improved multitasking
  • More affordable entry-level storage options

🏆 Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 4 represents a significant step up from the Nord 3, offering a range of premium features typically found in more expensive devices. While the £100 price increase is notable, OnePlus has packed in enough upgrades to justify the new price point. The all-metal design, improved water resistance, brighter display, and performance enhancements position the Nord 4 as a strong competitor not just in the mid-range market, but also against some flagship devices. For users seeking a balance of performance, design, and value, the Nord 4 could well become one of the most popular mid-range Android phones of 2024/25.

