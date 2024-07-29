OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Big Changes, New Prices

🏆 Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 4 represents a significant step up from the Nord 3, offering a range of premium features typically found in more expensive devices. While the £100 price increase is notable, OnePlus has packed in enough upgrades to justify the new price point. The all-metal design, improved water resistance, brighter display, and performance enhancements position the Nord 4 as a strong competitor not just in the mid-range market, but also against some flagship devices. For users seeking a balance of performance, design, and value, the Nord 4 could well become one of the most popular mid-range Android phones of 2024/25.