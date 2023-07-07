OnePlus Nord 3 Features: What’s New With The New Nord?

Pin

The latest Nord phone from OnePlus brings a lot of good features for a lot less than you’d expect. Let’s take a look at all the OnePlus Nord 3 Features.

OnePlus Nord series of phones have proven quite popular worldwide, with the Nord brand going from just one phone to a whole sub-brand of sorts.

OnePlus Nord 3 is the latest addition to the Nord series from OnePlus. Like its successors, the brand aims to bring unquestionable value to the crowded midrange segment by bringing features usually seen in the segment above. Let’s look at the features of the OnePlus Nord 3!

OnePlus Nord 3 Features

A Standout Design

OnePlus Nord 3 has a stand-out design, a new design language OnePlus is opting for the Nord series of phones. The double camera ring design hides the triple camera setup of the phone. Let’s take a closer look at its build and design:

Dimensions: Nord 3 measures 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm, which might be a little big for some people. But the phone is just thick.

Nord 3 measures 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm, which might be a little big for some people. But the phone is just thick. Weight: The phone weighs 191.5g, which is perfect for most users.

The phone weighs 191.5g, which is perfect for most users. Build: OnePlus Nord 3 has a glass back, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and has an aluminum frame.

OnePlus Nord 3 has a glass back, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and has an aluminum frame. Color options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

Tempest Gray and Misty Green. SIM: The phone supports Dual SIM with dual standby and uses Nano-SIM.

The phone supports Dual SIM with dual standby and uses Nano-SIM. Alert Slider: The classic OnePlus Alert Slider is available for the first time in a Nord series smartphone.

Display With Thin Bezels

The display of the OnePlus Nord 3 is a stand-out one because of its ultra-thin bezels. OnePlus mentions that it has removed the plastic screen frame between the frame and display for a seamless display, which reduces the bezels by a huge margin.

Type: OnePlus Nord 3 uses an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can go up to 1450 nits in peak brightness.

OnePlus Nord 3 uses an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can go up to 1450 nits in peak brightness. Size & Resolution: The display in Nord 3 measures 6.74 inches and has a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels, a.k.a 1.5K.

The display in Nord 3 measures 6.74 inches and has a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels, a.k.a 1.5K. Protection: The phone uses Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection. It’s not Corning Gorilla Glass, but seeing some protection on the display is still good.

The phone uses Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection. It’s not Corning Gorilla Glass, but seeing some protection on the display is still good. Certifications: The display in Nord 3 comes with HDR10+ certification.

A Flagship Grade Chipset

OnePlus Nord 3 uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the flagship chipset from MediaTek. It might not be a popular chip compared to the Snapdragon flagships, but it is a powerful chipset comparable to the likes of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That makes OnePlus Nord 3 one of the most powerful phones in the segment.

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is an octa-core processor with a 1+3+4 configuration. The cores goes like this: 1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is an octa-core processor with a 1+3+4 configuration. The cores goes like this: 1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 uses Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, one of the most powerful GPUs from Arm.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 uses Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, one of the most powerful GPUs from Arm. Memory: OnePlus Nord 3 comes in two memory configurations: 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Same Camera As The OnePlus 11

OnePlus Nord 3 uses the same primary camera sensor as OnePlus 11. Take a look at the full camera specifications:

Primary camera: 50MP Sony IMX890 with OIS

50MP Sony IMX890 with OIS Secondary cameras: Nord 3 has an 8MP ultrawide camera with a field of view of 112˚ and a 2MP macro camera.

Nord 3 has an 8MP ultrawide camera with a field of view of 112˚ and a 2MP macro camera. Selfie camera: The phone uses a 16MP selfie shooter, the same as most other OnePlus phones.

Battery, Charging & Other Miscellaneous Features

Let’s talk about all the other features of the OnePlus Nord 3, like battery, charging, and more:

Battery & charging: The phone uses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The phone uses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Sensors: Nord 3 has all the sensors, such as an in-display fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, proximity, compass, gyro, color spectrum, and more.

Nord 3 has all the sensors, such as an in-display fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, proximity, compass, gyro, color spectrum, and more. Speakers: Nord 3 features stereo speakers.

The Takeaway

OnePlus Nord 3 is packed with many features that make it a must-buy for not just OnePlus fans but anyone looking to get a smartphone on a budget. It has a great display, a powerful chipset, and a great set of cameras. It also looks great and has a nice glass build. At the price it is launched, it is hard to find a device as good as Nord 3, and it deserves your attention!