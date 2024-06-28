OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is OFFICIAL with 6,100mAh “Glacier Battery”

OnePlus Ace 3 ProPin
TL;DR

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specs & Core Features

  • Massive 6,100mAh “Glacier Battery”
  • Features high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material for 23.1% higher energy density
  • Supports 100W Super Flash charging
  • Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
  • Up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage
  • 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • 50MP main camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 16MP front camera
  • Runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1
  • IP65 rated for dust and water resistance
  • Currently announced for Chinese market, international release expected
OnePlus has just unveiled its latest mid-range contender, the Ace 3 Pro, featuring a groundbreaking 6,100mAh “Glacier Battery.”

This device, launched alongside the OnePlus Pad Pro in China, signals the company’s renewed focus on battery life in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specs

The Ace 3 Pro’s standout feature is undoubtedly its battery. OnePlus claims the new “Glacier Battery” technology uses a high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material, resulting in an energy density 23.1% higher than standard graphite batteries.

Despite its larger capacity, the battery still supports 100W Super Flash charging, promising to keep users powered up throughout the day.

While not a top-tier flagship, the Ace 3 Pro packs impressive specs for its class. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It’ll Run Genshin Impact at 120fps, Apparently

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is OFFICIAL with 6,100mAh "Glacier Battery"Pin

OnePlus claims it’s the first Android device in its category capable of running the demanding Genshin Impact at 120fps, potentially setting a new benchmark for mid-range gaming performance.

The device sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For photography, there’s a 50MP main camera with OIS, accompanied by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfie duties.

Running on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1, the Ace 3 Pro also features an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7 support, offering a comprehensive package for its price range.

UK / US Release Date?

While currently announced only for the Chinese market, industry watchers expect an international release, potentially under a different name, in the coming months.

And if that doesn’t happen, at least we have the OnePlus 13 launch to look forward to…

