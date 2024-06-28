OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is OFFICIAL with 6,100mAh “Glacier Battery”

OnePlus has just unveiled its latest mid-range contender, the Ace 3 Pro, featuring a groundbreaking 6,100mAh “Glacier Battery.”

This device, launched alongside the OnePlus Pad Pro in China, signals the company’s renewed focus on battery life in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specs

The Ace 3 Pro’s standout feature is undoubtedly its battery. OnePlus claims the new “Glacier Battery” technology uses a high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material, resulting in an energy density 23.1% higher than standard graphite batteries.

Despite its larger capacity, the battery still supports 100W Super Flash charging, promising to keep users powered up throughout the day.

While not a top-tier flagship, the Ace 3 Pro packs impressive specs for its class. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It’ll Run Genshin Impact at 120fps, Apparently

OnePlus claims it’s the first Android device in its category capable of running the demanding Genshin Impact at 120fps, potentially setting a new benchmark for mid-range gaming performance.

The device sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For photography, there’s a 50MP main camera with OIS, accompanied by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfie duties.

Running on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1, the Ace 3 Pro also features an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7 support, offering a comprehensive package for its price range.