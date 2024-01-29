OnePlus 12: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy

01/29/24 • 10 min read

Pin

Thinking about buying the OnePlus 12? Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about OnePlus’ 2024 flagship phone

TL:DR – OnePlus 12 Key Features / Updates 📱 The OnePlus 12 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 processor.

🖥️ It boasts a 2K 120 Hz ProXDR Display for smooth visuals.

❄️ Equipped with an all-new Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System.

🔋 Includes a large 5400 mAh battery for extended use.

📸 Offers a 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera with a customized Sony’s LYT-808 sensor.

🔍 Comes with a 3X Periscope Camera for detailed zoom capabilities.

⚡ Supports 100W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging technologies.

🚀 Features up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM for high-speed performance.

📺 Display supports a wide color gamut with 100% Display P3 and 10-bit color depth.

🛡️ Protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus 2 for durability.

🎮 Powered by OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android™ 14 for a seamless user experience.

📈 Storage options include up to 512GB UFS 4.0 for ample space.

🤳 Front camera is equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for clear selfies.

🌐 Offers comprehensive connectivity including 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and NFC.

🎵 Supports Dolby Atmos® for immersive audio experiences.

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, you might have missed the OnePlus 12. It dropped on December 5, 2023 and, based on nearly all the initial feedback and reviews, it is one of the best phones the company has made to date.

The price is decent ($799), the specs are impressive, and the camera is solid AF too. OnePlus has also addressed the issues I had with the OnePlus 11’s screen (it wasn’t bright enough, just 700 nits) by quadrupling it on the OnePlus 12 – it’s now 4500 nits.

But what else makes this phone tick? Let’s dig into the specs and hardware updates to build a fuller, clearer picture of whether or not the OnePlus 12 is worth buying in 2024.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 – What’s New This Time Around? Pin The OnePlus 12 packs in some pretty sizeable updates over the outgoing OnePlus 11. In nearly every aspect of the device, improvements and tweaks have been made. And the fact that OnePlus has kept the price the same ($799), is all the more reason to not sleep on this phone. Here’s a quick comparison of how the OnePlus 12 compares to the OnePlus 11: Feature OnePlus 11 OnePlus 12 Launch Date January 2023 December 2023 Body 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm, 205g 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm, 220g Display Type LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED LTPO AMOLED Display Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Up to 16GB Up to 24GB Storage Up to 512GB Up to 1TB Main Camera Triple: 50MP + 32MP + 48MP Triple: 50MP + 64MP (periscope) + 48MP Selfie Camera 16MP 32MP Battery 5000mAh 5400mAh Charging 100W wired (Intl.), 80W wired (USA) 100W wired, 50W wireless OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14 Android 14 Waterproof IP64 IP65 5G Yes Yes Biometrics Under display fingerprint Under display fingerprint Headphone Jack No No Stereo Speakers Yes Yes Build Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame

Don't Sleep on The OnePlus 12! Pin OnePlus 12 Aggressive pricing and a slew of massive updates make the OnePlus 12 one of 2024's best Android phones Pros: Larger and brighter display

Larger and brighter display Higher RAM and storage capacity

Higher RAM and storage capacity Improved camera setup with periscope telephoto lens

Improved camera setup with periscope telephoto lens 100W wired charging Cons: Heavier and bulkier design, No headphone jack. Best For: Gaming, Content Creators, Fast Charging Runs On: Android 14 w/ Snapdragon 8 GEN 3 VIEW LATEST DEALS

Display OnePlus 11: Features a 6.7-inch LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, supporting 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness.

Features a 6.7-inch LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, supporting 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. OnePlus 12: Sports a larger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a higher resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, also supporting 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, with a higher peak brightness of 4500 nits. Camera Technology OnePlus 11: Comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP wide, 32 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide lens. It features Hasselblad Color Calibration for enhanced color accuracy.

Comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50 MP wide, 32 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide lens. It features Hasselblad Color Calibration for enhanced color accuracy. OnePlus 12: Also features a triple camera setup but with a different configuration: a 50 MP wide, 64 MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide lens, also with Hasselblad Color Calibration. Battery Size and Charging OnePlus 11: Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging internationally, capable of charging 1-100% in 25 minutes.

Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging internationally, capable of charging 1-100% in 25 minutes. OnePlus 12: Has a slightly larger 5400 mAh battery, with 100W wired charging that can charge 1-100% in 26 minutes internationally, and also supports 50W wireless charging. Screen Resolution and Features Both models offer high-resolution displays with over 1 billion colors, 120Hz refresh rates, and HDR capabilities. The OnePlus 12 has a slightly higher peak brightness, making it more suitable for outdoor use in bright conditions. RAM and Storage OnePlus 11: Offers configurations up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Offers configurations up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. OnePlus 12: Provides more options, going up to 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM, catering to users who need more memory and storage capacity. Benchmarks OnePlus 11: Scores 1140661 on AnTuTu and 4899 on GeekBench 5.1.

Scores 1140661 on AnTuTu and 4899 on GeekBench 5.1. OnePlus 12: Demonstrates a significant performance improvement with an AnTuTu score of 1821801 and a GeekBench score of 5124.

The Camera Pin The OnePlus 12 features an updated camera module, notably the inclusion of a periscope lens for enhanced zooming capabilities. Camera tech is the battlefield on which market share is won and lost these days, so it is no surprise that OnePlus has invested a lot of time and money into the 12’s camera. The telephoto camera is an iterative improvement over the OnePlus 11’s 32MP 2x telephoto zoom, but I’m happy to report that just about every performance metric around the cameras is better than before. The biggest improvement in my opinion centers around the new 64MP periscope camera that bumps optical zoom capabilities to 3x, compared to 2x on the OnePlus 11. And with the help of OnePlus 12’s high-resolution sensor, images can be enlarged with a 6x in-sensor zoom — and without any degradation to the details. You can see how the wooden textures are more defined in the photos above with the OnePlus 12. TOM’s GUIDE The OnePlus 12 rocks a wide camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor that’s pretty big, meaning it can catch a lot of light and detail. With 50 megapixels, your photos are going to be super sharp. Plus, it’s got this cool Optical and Electronic Image Stabilization, so even if you’re a bit shaky, your shots will still come out nice and smooth. It’s got a wide view too, so you can fit more into your shots without having to step back. Compared to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12’s wide camera brings in more light and detail thanks to its larger aperture of ƒ/1.6. This means your low-light photos are going to look better with less noise and more clarity. Periscope Telephoto Camera Now, this is where the OnePlus 12 really shines. It’s got a periscope telephoto camera that can zoom in 3X optically without losing quality, and it can push up to 6X for even closer shots. Imagine being at a concert and zooming in on your favorite singer from way back in the crowd – that’s what this camera can do. And with Optical and Electronic Image Stabilization, those zoomed-in shots won’t be all blurry. The OnePlus 11 had a telephoto lens too, but the OnePlus 12 takes it up a notch with the periscope design, allowing for clearer, more detailed zoomed-in photos. Plus, with a massive 120X digital zoom, you’re getting into spy-camera territory! Ultra-wide Camera The ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 12 uses a Sony IMX581 sensor and lets you capture big, expansive scenes. With a 114° field of view, you can get those epic landscape shots or fit the whole party into one photo without squishing everyone together. And it’s smart enough to focus on tiny details, so if you’re into close-up shots, it’s got you covered there too. When comparing it to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12 offers a similar ultra-wide experience but with improved stabilization and autofocus, making it easier to get clear, sharp shots even when you’re up close or in motion.

Storage & RAM Options Pin With the OnePlus 12 series, there’s only one model to choose from. But it comes in a range of flavors with different amounts of RAM and storage. The high-end model, the top of the line option, ships with 1TB of storage and a ridiculous 24GB of RAM. The OnePlus 11 maxed out at 512GB of storage, so it is clear that with the OnePlus 12 the company – like Apple and Samsung – is now actively courting content creators. With options going from 256GB all the way up to 1TB, you’ll have the space to store thousands of high-res photos, hours of 4K videos, and still have room for all your favorite games and apps. And with UFS 4.0, accessing your files is super quick, so no more waiting around for things to load. There is no SD support, however, and OnePlus also does two options for its 1TB model: a 16GB of RAM model and a 24GB of RAM model.

The CPU Pin The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip which is an octa-core setup including a super-fast 3.3 GHz core. Performance is exemplary across the board, whether you’re talking about gaming or video-editing – the Gen 3 is a beast. It is also a step up from the OnePlus 11 which runs the Snapdragon 8 GEN 2, and this is reflected in benchmarks for both phones – the OnePlus 12 has it pegged across the board, as you’d expect (and can see below): OnePlus 12 Benchmarks AnTuTu : The OnePlus 12 scores an impressive 1,821,801 on AnTuTu, which is a comprehensive benchmark that tests everything from CPU and GPU performance to memory and user experience.

: The OnePlus 12 scores an impressive 1,821,801 on AnTuTu, which is a comprehensive benchmark that tests everything from CPU and GPU performance to memory and user experience. GeekBench : On GeekBench, which measures the CPU’s performance, the OnePlus 12 scores 5124. This gives us a good idea of how quickly and efficiently the phone can handle complex tasks and multitasking.

: On GeekBench, which measures the CPU’s performance, the OnePlus 12 scores 5124. This gives us a good idea of how quickly and efficiently the phone can handle complex tasks and multitasking. GFXBench: For graphics performance, it achieves 157fps (frames per second) on the GFXBench 1080p offscreen test, showing how well it can handle gaming and high-res video playback. OnePlus 11 Benchmarks AnTuTu : The OnePlus 11 comes in with a score of 1,140,661 on AnTuTu, which is respectable but significantly lower than the OnePlus 12.

: The OnePlus 11 comes in with a score of 1,140,661 on AnTuTu, which is respectable but significantly lower than the OnePlus 12. GeekBench : It scores 4899 on GeekBench, which is close but still below the OnePlus 12, indicating slightly slower processing capabilities.

: It scores 4899 on GeekBench, which is close but still below the OnePlus 12, indicating slightly slower processing capabilities. GFXBench: The OnePlus 11 achieves 57fps on the GFXBench 1080p offscreen test, which is less than the OnePlus 12, indicating lesser graphics performance. Why Do These Differences Matter? The difference in benchmark scores between the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 might seem like just numbers, but they have real-world implications. Here’s some of the areas where higher benchmark scores translate into improved real-world performance: Everyday Use : For your day-to-day tasks, like browsing, social media, and streaming videos, a higher benchmark score means everything runs smoother and faster, with less waiting time for apps to open or pages to load.

: For your day-to-day tasks, like browsing, social media, and streaming videos, a higher benchmark score means everything runs smoother and faster, with less waiting time for apps to open or pages to load. Gaming and High-Performance Apps : If you’re into gaming or use intensive apps for things like photo or video editing, the higher scores of the OnePlus 12 mean you’ll see less lag, faster load times, and a generally more responsive experience.

: If you’re into gaming or use intensive apps for things like photo or video editing, the higher scores of the OnePlus 12 mean you’ll see less lag, faster load times, and a generally more responsive experience. Future-Proofing: Higher benchmark scores also mean that the phone is better equipped to handle future software updates and more demanding apps that will come out in the next few years, making it a more future-proof investment.

Region RAM + Storage Price (Local Currency) Price (USD) USA 12GB + 256GB $799.99 $799.99 USA 16GB + 512GB $899.99 $899.99 UK 12GB + 256GB £969 $1,131.29 UK 16GB + 512GB £1,099 $1,280.73 Europe 12GB + 256GB €969 onwards €969 onwards Europe 16GB + 512GB Price unavailable Price unavailable India 12GB + 256GB ₹64,999 $780.48 India 16GB + 512GB ₹69,999 $844.33

The OnePlus 12 is now available globally, prices start from $799 which makes it the same price as the Google Pixel 8 and Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15.

With five years’ worth of Android support, OnePlus isn’t quite as good as Apple and Google (or Samsung) with support but it is still well above average.

And OnePlus has made a slew of updates with this model that’ll help it stand out from the crowd. The phone itself is beautifully designed, jam-packed with high-performance specs, and it features a very impressive camera that’ll go toe-to-toe with the best of them right now.

Don't Sleep on The OnePlus 12! Pin OnePlus 12 Aggressive pricing and a slew of massive updates make the OnePlus 12 one of 2024's best Android phones Pros: Larger and brighter display

Larger and brighter display Higher RAM and storage capacity

Higher RAM and storage capacity Improved camera setup with periscope telephoto lens

Improved camera setup with periscope telephoto lens 100W wired charging Cons: Heavier and bulkier design, No headphone jack. Best For: Gaming, Content Creators, Fast Charging Runs On: Android 14 w/ Snapdragon 8 GEN 3 VIEW LATEST DEALS