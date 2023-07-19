New OnePlus 12 Leak Reveals EVERYTHING! 

Pin

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, periscope camera, bigger battery and more!

There’s nothing more about OnePlus 12; this leak reveals it all!

The OnePlus 12 is set to bring incremental improvements over its predecessor, with upgrades to its processor, camera, battery, and more. On the other hand, the phone’s basic design will remain familiar, with one key change.

This leak comes from Smartprix, and it reveals the key features, and specifications and also gives us a timeline for the launch.

Let’s talk about OnePlus 12, and everything revealed in this leak.

OnePlus 12 Specifications & Key Features

OnePlus 12 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the upcoming flagship chipset from Snapdragon. I mean it is obvious OnePlus will use this chipset, as it is tradition. The leak also says the device will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 12 looks almost the same as its predecessor from the front with a similar-sized display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a curved display, and we can expect it to be an LTPO4 panel and come with higher peak brightness than the 1300 nits of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 12 is reported to come with a triple camera setup on the back, a 50MP primary camera, possibly the same sensor from OnePlus 11, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. OnePlus Fold also reportedly comes with a periscope lens, making OnePlus 12 the second OnePlus phone to come with a periscope lens. To the front, we’ll get a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone is said to bring a bigger battery, pegged at 5,400mAh! This would make it one of the best phones for battery life, along with the 100W wired charging (80W possibly for the US) and 50W wireless charging. Yes, OnePlus is bringing back

As usual, the device will have an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 12 Release Date

OnePlus 12 is expected to get its initial launch in China in December of this year, with the global launch to follow later by January or February 2024. OnePlus 11 was launched in the US and Europe on February 16. We can realistically expect its successor to launch in February.

OnePlus 12 Design

The previous leak by Smartprix last week revealed the design of the OnePlus 12; let’s take a look.

OnePlus 12 won’t come with any drastic change compared to its predecessor. The front looks similar to OnePlus 11 because of identical panel sizes. But there’s one change, 12 has the punch hole display to the centre compared to the one on the side in 11.

And from the back, the only thing that changed is the camera array. The camera array is also similar to OnePlus 11, yet so different. The array now houses a periscope telephoto lens instead of the normal one.