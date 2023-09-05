OnePlus 11 Battery Life: Is It Any Good? Let’s Find Out…

Pin

Here’s my 2 cents on the OnePlus 11 battery life, following my experience of using the phone for several months…

In my time spent reviewing smartphones, battery life has always been one of the top concerns for users. And with the OnePlus 11, it’s a subject deserving of its own deep dive.

Let’s get straight into the facts: The OnePlus 11 packs a large 5,000mAh battery, significantly bigger than many other phones in its category. This is a game-changer for those who dread the low-battery notification.

OnePlus 11 Battery Life & Performance

Now, you may be wondering about real-world performance, and I’ve got some numbers to share. During light use — think web browsing and messaging — I’ve seen the phone last up to 10 hours.

That’s quite impressive and lands it in the higher tier of smartphone battery performance. Plus, the phone has rapid fast-charging, so even if you run it down you can get it back up near 100% in less than 30 minutes.

For reference, to do the same thing with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max it takes 90 minutes.

Does Adaptive Refresh Rate Help?

For the tech-savvy among you, you might be curious about the adaptive refresh rate feature on the OnePlus 11. In a controlled test, the phone lasted for 13 hours and 10 minutes with its adaptive refresh rate mode set between 1-120Hz.

To put that in context, that’s a genuinely stellar result. However, it’s worth noting that your mileage may vary, especially if you’ve tweaked your OxygenOS settings.

But let’s also discuss moderate use. Impressively, the OnePlus 11 lasts just slightly over two days with moderate usage. This places it among the top performers in its category, and it’s an area where the phone does indeed outshine many of its rivals.

OnePlus 11 Charging Speeds

When it comes to charging speeds, the OnePlus 11 sets the bar exceptionally high, ensuring that your device is juiced up and ready to go in record time. Here's what you can expect:

Charging with the 80W Charger

The phone comes with an 80W charger that provides an astonishingly fast recharge rate. Just 15 minutes of charging will take your phone from 0% to 57%. Need a near-full charge quickly? You'll hit 97% battery life in just 30 minutes.

Charging with the 100W Charger

If you opt for the even more powerful 100W charger, the results are even more eye-popping. With this charger, 15 minutes will get your battery up to 67%, and astonishingly, you'll hit 100% in just 24 minutes.

Fastest Charging in the Market

With either charger, you'll experience some of the fastest charging speeds available in the smartphone market today. In fact, reports indicate that a full charge from 0% to 100% can be achieved in just 22 minutes. This puts the OnePlus 11 squarely among the quickest charging devices out there.

What's in the Box?

What's even better is that either the 80W or 100W charger comes included in the box for free. This is a big plus, as you won't need to invest in additional accessories to take advantage of these speeds.

A Note on Proprietary Charging

It's important to note that OnePlus 11 utilizes proprietary charging technology. This means to get these incredible charging speeds, you'll need to use the exact charger and cable that come with the phone.

Total Charge Cycles?

Now, if you’re the type to hold onto a phone for years, here’s some good news: The OnePlus 11 battery is rated for at least 1,600 full charge cycles. That’s roughly double what most competitors offer.

What does this mean? Simply put, the battery should technically last for the life of the phone, making it an excellent choice for long-term use.

In summary, the OnePlus 11 offers robust battery life that will suit most users just fine. It excels in light use scenarios and performs admirably when using features like adaptive refresh rate.

Though it’s not entirely without its flaws, as evidenced by its moderate use battery life, it more than holds its own against both predecessors and Android rivals.

Just keep in mind, all these numbers can vary based on multiple factors such as your settings, the apps you use, and even the occasional firmware issues. But overall, if battery life ranks high on your checklist, the OnePlus 11 doesn’t disappoint.

