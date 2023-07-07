OnePlus Nord 3: Everything You Need To Know…
Let’s talk about OnePlus’s latest mid-ranger, OnePlus Nord 3.
OnePlus Nord 3 is finally here.
The latest OnePlus smartphone promises to return the brand to its roots, being a flagship killer with banger pricing.
OnePlus Nord 3 offers almost everything you want from a flagship smartphone at half the price of most flagships.
Here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus Nord 3, including its display, specs, camera, software, and more.
OnePlus Nord 3 Overview
OnePlus Nord 3 Price & Availability
OnePlus Nord 3 is launched in Europe and India, with no plans to launch in the US. The phone is listed as coming soon in the UK.
Here are the prices of the OnePlus Nord 3 for Europe:
- 8 + 128 GB – €449
- 16 + 256 GB – €499
OnePlus Nord 3 Specs
|Specification
|OnePlus Nord 3
|Dimensions
|162 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|193.5 g
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP rating
|IP54
|Display size
|6.74 inches
|Display type
|AMOLED
|Display resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Display refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Display certifications
|HDR10+
|Display Protection
|Asahi Dragontrail
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|CPU
|Octa-core
(1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|RAM
|8 GB / 12 GB
|Storage
|128 GB / 256 GB
|Main camera
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
|Ultra-wide camera
|8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, 1/4″, 1.12µm
|Macro camera
|2 MP, f/2.4
|Selfie camera
|16 MP, f/2.4, 24mm, 1.0µm
|Battery capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charging speed
|80 W
|Wireless charging
|N/A
|Operating system
|OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13
|Price
|Starting from €449
OnePlus Nord 3 Design
OnePlus Nord 3 uses a design language we already saw with the previous Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone uses a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and has an aluminum frame. The camera array on the back comprises two rings, which house three cameras.
You can see the volume rockers on the phone’s left side, and on the right, you can see the power button and OnePlus’s famous Alert Slider. There’s the noise cancellation mic and IR blaster to the top, and the bottom side houses the USB Type C charging port and speaker grills.
OnePlus Nord 3 has two color variants: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.
OnePlus Nord 3 Display
OnePlus Nord 3 comes with one of the thinnest bezels for display in the midrange segment, giving it a premium feel. OnePlus says it has removed the plastic screen frame usually seen between the frame and the screen to make it a seamless flat display. The display is a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution (1240 x 2772 pixels). It can reach 1450 nits in peak brightness and supports HDR10+ certification. Even though the phone’s back glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, it doesn’t have it; instead, the display uses Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection.
OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications
OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. OnePlus calls it a “Flagship Grade Chipset,” and rightly so. The chipset is as powerful as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and the chipset even has similar specs. With this chipset, OnePlus Nord 3 can give pricier phones a run for their money in terms of performance. It is leagues ahead of the Exynos 1380 in the Samsung Galaxy A54.
OnePlus Nord 3 comes in two variants: 8+256GB and 16+512GB. The phone uses LPDDR5X RAM, which is something usually seen in flagships.
OnePlus Nord 3 Camera
OnePlus Nord 3 has the same camera hardware as OnePlus 11 for the primary camera. The primary camera uses a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. The secondary cameras use the usual midrange camera combo of 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro sensors. To the front, the phone uses a 16MP selfie shooter.
OnePlus Nord 3 Battery & Other Miscellaneous Features
OnePlus Nord 3 has a 5,000mAh battery that is powered by 80W super fast charging. It doesn’t have wireless or reverse charging features like more expensive devices.
OnePlus Nord 3 comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. And surprisingly, this Nord phone comes with an IR blaster to control your home appliances; the phone also comes with an IR Remote app for controlling other devices.
OnePlus Nord 3 Software
OnePlus Nord 3 comes with the latest OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus mentioned that the device will get three years of Android and four security updates. OxygenOS 13.1 has many features with minimal bloatware like other OnePlus phones.
Final Thoughts
OnePlus Nord 3 is an easy buy for most users. It comes with a great flat display with a higher resolution than most other phones in the segment, a flagship-grade chipset, a great set of cameras, and impressive charging speeds for the price.
The 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is class-leading and stands out among the other mid-rangers with Full HD+ displays. Also, minimal bezels increase the premium feel of the device.
Even though the phone doesn’t come with a flashy Snapdragon flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is just as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The phone even uses LPDDR5 RAM, mostly seen with flagships.
The camera hardware is promising, too, at least the primary camera. The 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS is impressive for the price; we have already seen it in action in OnePlus’ pricier phones, such as the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. With the power of 80W charging, you’ll be back to 100% charge in OnePlus Nord 3 in no time.
OnePlus Nord 3 is a solid offering from OnePlus that goes up against rival phones such as Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, and Motorola Edge 40. Interestingly, OnePlus Nord 3 undercuts its competitors while providing better specifications and features!