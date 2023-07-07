OnePlus Nord 3: Everything You Need To Know…

Pin

Let’s talk about OnePlus’s latest mid-ranger, OnePlus Nord 3.

OnePlus Nord 3 is finally here.

The latest OnePlus smartphone promises to return the brand to its roots, being a flagship killer with banger pricing.

OnePlus Nord 3 offers almost everything you want from a flagship smartphone at half the price of most flagships.

Here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus Nord 3, including its display, specs, camera, software, and more.

OnePlus Nord 3 Overview

How much does OnePlus Nord 3 Cost? In Europe, OnePlus Nord 3 costs €449 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the higher 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs €499. Is OnePlus Nord 3 Available in the US? OnePlus Nord 3 isn’t available in the US market to buy. It was not launched in the US, as OnePlus only launches US-specific Nord N series phones in the US. OnePlus Nord 3 will not launch in the US as well.

Is OnePlus Nord 3 Available in the UK? OnePlus Nord 3 will be available soon in the UK; the company has listed the phone on its UK website but has yet to reveal its pricing for the UK market. It is interesting to note that all the phones on the OnePlus UK website are also not in stock. Is OnePlus Nord 3 Available in Europe? Yes, OnePlus Nord 3 launched in Europe and can be bought from your country’s OnePlus website and Amazon stores. OnePlus Nord 3, however, isn’t available in Germany, as the company has pulled out from the market.

OnePlus Nord 3 Price & Availability

OnePlus Nord 3 is launched in Europe and India, with no plans to launch in the US. The phone is listed as coming soon in the UK.

Here are the prices of the OnePlus Nord 3 for Europe:

8 + 128 GB – €449

16 + 256 GB – €499

OnePlus Nord 3 Specs

Specification OnePlus Nord 3 Dimensions 162 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm Weight 193.5 g Build Glass front, glass back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP rating IP54 Display size 6.74 inches Display type AMOLED Display resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Display refresh rate 120 Hz Display certifications HDR10+ Display Protection Asahi Dragontrail Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU Octa-core

(1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Mali-G710 MC10 RAM 8 GB / 12 GB Storage 128 GB / 256 GB Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide camera 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, 1/4″, 1.12µm Macro camera 2 MP, f/2.4 Selfie camera 16 MP, f/2.4, 24mm, 1.0µm Battery capacity 5000 mAh Charging speed 80 W Wireless charging N/A Operating system OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 Price Starting from €449

OnePlus Nord 3 Design

OnePlus Nord 3 uses a design language we already saw with the previous Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone uses a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and has an aluminum frame. The camera array on the back comprises two rings, which house three cameras.

You can see the volume rockers on the phone’s left side, and on the right, you can see the power button and OnePlus’s famous Alert Slider. There’s the noise cancellation mic and IR blaster to the top, and the bottom side houses the USB Type C charging port and speaker grills.

OnePlus Nord 3 has two color variants: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

OnePlus Nord 3 Display

OnePlus Nord 3 comes with one of the thinnest bezels for display in the midrange segment, giving it a premium feel. OnePlus says it has removed the plastic screen frame usually seen between the frame and the screen to make it a seamless flat display. The display is a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution (1240 x 2772 pixels). It can reach 1450 nits in peak brightness and supports HDR10+ certification. Even though the phone’s back glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, it doesn’t have it; instead, the display uses Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications

OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. OnePlus calls it a “Flagship Grade Chipset,” and rightly so. The chipset is as powerful as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and the chipset even has similar specs. With this chipset, OnePlus Nord 3 can give pricier phones a run for their money in terms of performance. It is leagues ahead of the Exynos 1380 in the Samsung Galaxy A54.

OnePlus Nord 3 comes in two variants: 8+256GB and 16+512GB. The phone uses LPDDR5X RAM, which is something usually seen in flagships.

OnePlus Nord 3 Camera

OnePlus Nord 3 has the same camera hardware as OnePlus 11 for the primary camera. The primary camera uses a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. The secondary cameras use the usual midrange camera combo of 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro sensors. To the front, the phone uses a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus Nord 3 Battery & Other Miscellaneous Features

OnePlus Nord 3 has a 5,000mAh battery that is powered by 80W super fast charging. It doesn’t have wireless or reverse charging features like more expensive devices.

OnePlus Nord 3 comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. And surprisingly, this Nord phone comes with an IR blaster to control your home appliances; the phone also comes with an IR Remote app for controlling other devices.

OnePlus Nord 3 Software

OnePlus Nord 3 comes with the latest OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus mentioned that the device will get three years of Android and four security updates. OxygenOS 13.1 has many features with minimal bloatware like other OnePlus phones.

Final Thoughts

OnePlus Nord 3 is an easy buy for most users. It comes with a great flat display with a higher resolution than most other phones in the segment, a flagship-grade chipset, a great set of cameras, and impressive charging speeds for the price.

The 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is class-leading and stands out among the other mid-rangers with Full HD+ displays. Also, minimal bezels increase the premium feel of the device.

Even though the phone doesn’t come with a flashy Snapdragon flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is just as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The phone even uses LPDDR5 RAM, mostly seen with flagships.

The camera hardware is promising, too, at least the primary camera. The 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS is impressive for the price; we have already seen it in action in OnePlus’ pricier phones, such as the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. With the power of 80W charging, you’ll be back to 100% charge in OnePlus Nord 3 in no time.

OnePlus Nord 3 is a solid offering from OnePlus that goes up against rival phones such as Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, and Motorola Edge 40. Interestingly, OnePlus Nord 3 undercuts its competitors while providing better specifications and features!