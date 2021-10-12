OnePlus Black Friday Deals – What To Expect?

OnePlus ALWAYS takes part in Black Friday, but what can we expect this year with respect to OnePlus Black Friday deals? Let’s find out…

If you’re in the market for a new OnePlus phone, waiting until Black Friday 2021 is definitely advisable. Why? Well, in 2020, OnePlus’ Black Friday sales event was really impressive.

There were big savings to be had on all of its phones, including the then-flagship model OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. In 2021, we’re expecting much the same – big savings on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, as well as the company’s Nord line-up of cheaper phones.

But what makes OnePlus’ Black Friday event even better is that OnePlus now makes a range of accessories – from wearables to headphones and wireless earbuds. And all of these will be included in its 2021 Black Friday event.

How Much Will You Save?

In 2020, OnePlus was offering 50% discounts on ALL of its accessories – so, things like cases, headphones, wires, and power adapters. There were also 15% to 20% discounts on OnePlus phones.

As sales go, this is pretty much par for the course. And if you go with one of OnePlus’ cheaper Nord phones, you could make a killing – they’re pretty cheap as is, so an extra 20% discount on top of their usual RRP will make them one of Black Friday 2021’s biggest steals.

What OnePlus Phones Will Be Discounted This Black Friday?

OnePlus now makes and sells quite a few phones, so you can expect to get Black Friday discounts on the following models:

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N100

I’d also keep my eyes on OnePlus’ wearables section too if you’re in the market for a cheap smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch is fairly cheap as it is, so with a hefty Black Friday discount, it’ll be even better value for money!

