OnePlus 7T Price SLASHED (Reason? OnePlus 8 Launch)

The OnePlus 7T has always been priced aggressively but I woke up today and saw that it is now even cheaper – like way cheaper!

The OnePlus 7T is one heck of a phone. It looks great, performs brilliantly, and is kitted out with spec that’d make the iPhone 11 Pro Max blush. And right now you can pick it up for just $479.99.

For that money, you’ll want to act fast – I don’t see this kind of discount lasting for a while. The reason the OnePlus 7T has had its price slashed is that the OnePlus 8 is launching in the not too distant future. And that phone will be badass (but likely more expensive than the outgoing 7T range).

OK, so what do you get for $479.99? Quite a bit as it goes. I mean, check out the specs for this phone below:

OnePlus 7T Specs List

Dimensions – 160.94×74.44×8.13mm

Weight – 190g

Colors – Glacier Blue / Frosted Silver

Operating System – OxygenOS based on Android™ 10

Processor – Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus (Octa-core, 7nm, up to 2.96 GHz) , with Qualcomm AI Engine

GPU – Adreno 640

RAM – 8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage – 128 GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE

Sensors – In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient

Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core

Ports – USB 3.1 GEN1, Type-C, Support standard Type-C earphone, Dual nano-SIM slot

Battery – 3800 mAh (non-removable)

Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A)

And then you have the cameras; the OnePlus 7T is rocking a brilliant triple-lens camera on the rear and a very impressive front-facing camera for video calling and selfies.

Here’s a breakdown of the OnePlus 7T’s three-camera lens array:

Main Sensor (Sony IMX586)

Megapixels: 48

Pixel Size: 0.8 µm/48M; 1.6 µm (4 in 1)/12M

Lens Quantity: 7P

OIS: Yes

EIS: Yes

Aperture: f/1.6

Telephoto Lens

Megapixels: 12

Pixel Size: 1.0µm

Aperture: f/2.2

Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Megapixels: 16

Aperture: f/2.2

Field of View: 117°

Is The OnePlus 7T Worth It?

The OnePlus 7T is one of our #1 favorite Android phones from the last 12 months. Even at full retail price, the 7T is 100% worth the asking price. But at $479.99? It’s probably one of the best value phones on the planet right now.

If you’ve been holding off on an upgrade, waiting for a deal to drop, take this is a sign from the universe that is NOW time to upgrade. The OnePlus 7T is one of the best Android phones on the planet right now and you can pick it up for around 60% less than a Galaxy S20 Pro.

That’s insane value for money whichever way you slice it…