The OnePlus 10 is DEAD. Long Live The OnePlus 10 Ultra?

OnePlus has canceled the cheaper OnePlus 10. If you want a new OnePlus phone in 2022, you’ll have to cough up for the OnePlus 10 Pro…

For the first time in as long as I can remember, OnePlus isn’t doing a two phone launch for 2022. Normally, we get the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, for instance, but in 2022 we’re only getting the OnePlus 10 Pro – there will be no cheaper model.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched in China but it won’t be coming to the UK until late March, early April. And when it does, it will be the sole model for the UK, Europe, and North America too. This is probably bad news for anyone that was hoping for a cheaper option in OnePlus’ 2022 phone line-up.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs List

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8, 12 GB

Storage: 128, 256 GB

Rear cameras: 48MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 8MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

As you can see, the specs for the OnePlus 10 Pro are pretty impressive, covering everything you’d want and expect from a 2022 Android flagship phone. But why isn’t there a standard, cheaper model? I mean, OnePlus cut its teeth on making affordable phones and while those days are long gone, killing off its entry-level model makes very little sense.

From a sales perspective, OnePlus is still very much a bit-part player in the macro phone industry. OPPO, its parent brand, sells more phones than OnePlus does, and so too does RealMe and VIVO – although these companies make A LOT more models at seriously aggressive price points. OnePlus still sells more phones than Google, though, so that’s something; Google has 1% of the US market, while OnePlus has 2%.

No OnePlus 10. But There Might Be A OnePlus 10 Ultra…

Back when OnePlus was developing the OnePlus 10, it apparently changed the way it was going to do things. Rather than release two models, it would instead release a singular phone and then, a few months later, release an Ultra version. Apparently, the OnePlus 10 Pro was not originally envisaged as a Pro model but circumstances changed and it went on to assume Pro duties.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra, a phone that will likely launch later in 2022, will take what the OnePlus 10 Pro does and turn it up to 10. The phone will be bigger, have a better camera, and feature more “high-end” spec, meaning more RAM, a larger battery, and more storage, as well as a more advanced camera module. And it will not be cheap, either – you’ll pay well over $1000 for this phone.

For its cheaper options, OnePlus is said to be considered region-specific releases of cheaper OnePlus 10 phones – this phone could be called the OnePlus 10L and it would be targeted at markets like India but would not be available in regions like the UK, USA, and Europe. Again, this is all speculation gleaned from leaks but it – sort of – makes sense, I guess?

The OnePlus 10 Ultra is apparently in the early stages of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) development, so that’s something. Testing and certification can take time, so if OnePlus is looking to release the phone inside Q4 2022, the most likely window, then it’ll need to get all the tests and certifications out of the way now.

Personally, the only thing I think this will do is push more people towards Samsung. It offers a range of models inside its Galaxy S22 series – and they’re all bloody good too.

