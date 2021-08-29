No Sound On iPhone 12? Here’s What To Do…

Apple has launched a repair program for select iPhone 12’s that have sound issues.

If you’ve got no sound on iPhone 12, there’s some good news: there’s finally a way to fix the issue!

However, the bad news is that you likely can’t fix it on your own.

But first, some background: Since last October when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were introduced, some users have been reporting that their iPhone produces no sound from the receiver when a call is made or received.

Now Apple has confirmed that is is an issue with some iPhone 12 models and that there is not a hardware fix. Apple has launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues. As Apple’s states on the program’s website:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

The important thing to note is that only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are part of this repair program. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are NOT included in this program, presumably because they don’t suffer from the same faulty receiver module.

If you want to get your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro repaired for free, you’ll also need to do it within two years of the original purchase date of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. That could be as early as October 2020, which gives you until October 2022 to get it repaired for free, or as late as April 2021, which gives you until April 2023 to get it repaired for free.

How To Get No Sound On iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Fixed For Free

To get the no sound issue on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro fixed for free, do one of the following:

Make an appointment at an Apple Store.

Contact Apple Support to schedule a mail-in repair.

Contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider to schedule a repair at a third-party repair shop.

And remember, BEFORE you send your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in for repair, be sure to back up your data to iCloud first.

