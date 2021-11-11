Moto G Power 2022 Specs Revealed: 50MP Camera + 5000mAh Battery

Ahead of its official launch, the specs for the Moto G Power 2022 have leaked online, confirming its dimensions, CPU, camera tech, and battery size…

They might not be sexy phones, but Motorola sells A LOT of phones in the USA. And the reason for this is simple: Moto phones are cheap, durable, and pack in plenty of technology. The Moto G Power 2022 isn’t official yet but its specs have already leaked online.

As you’d expect, the Moto G Power 2022 is definitely a budget-focused Android phone. It’ll run Android 11 out of the box and have a MediaTek Helio G37 CPU at its core. The CPU will be joined by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Moto G Power 2022 also features SD-card support (up to 512GB) and a heavily updated camera module. The phone will reportedly run a dual-lens camera module fronted by a 50MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Nothing earth-shaking, but still a very decent array for the price this phone will retail for.

Moto G Power 2022 Specs

Specifications Moto G Power ( 2022) Display 6.5-inch Max Vision TFT Display 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate Dimensions 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36 mm Rear Camera 50MP main camera at the back with an f/1.8 aperture accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Front Camera 8MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture Operating System Android 11 Storage/ Expandable 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space / 512GB Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Battery 5,000 mAh Charger Type 10W rapid charger Connectivity USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS Certifications IP52

Moto G Power 2022 Battery Life

One of the biggest USPs of the Moto G Power 2022 will be its battery life and charging abilities. The Moto G Power 2022 runs a 5000mAh battery which should provide a couple of days’ worth of use from a single charge, as well as 10W fast charging.

This isn’t particularly fast, especially compared to Xiaomi’s new phone which can do 120W, it is decent enough for a budget Moto phone.

Does the Moto G Power 2022 have 5G? Not likely. The MediaTek Helio G37 does not support 5G connectivity, so if you were hoping the G Power 2022 would have 5G connectivity, you’re bang outta luck. Don’t be too upset, though – there’s plenty of cheap 5G phone options around these days.

