Is The Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof? Everything You Need to Know!

What happens when you accidentally drop your Samsung Galaxy S22 while taking a shower?
Ever dropped your phone in a puddle or had it soaked in a sudden downpour? The panic is real, isn’t it?
You’re not alone—many of us have faced these heart-stopping moments. Now, you’re eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S22, and you can’t help but wonder: Is this sleek device resilient enough to handle life’s little accidents?
Let’s cut to the chase: The Samsung Galaxy S22 is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating. This means it can survive a dunk in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. But don’t go tossing it into the ocean just yet. While it offers protection against accidental spills or rain, submerging it in saltwater or ionized water is a no-go.
If you’re adventurous or prone to clumsy moments, the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers some peace of mind. But remember, water resistance is not a green light for underwater selfies.
Is The Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof?
You’re eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and wondering if it’s a good poolside companion.
Let’s get straight to the point: the Samsung Galaxy S22 isn’t waterproof, but it’s highly water-resistant. It boasts an IP68 rating, which means it can handle submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. But don’t go tossing it into the deep end just yet; there’s more to this story.
First off, let’s clear up some terminology. ‘Waterproof‘ and ‘water-resistant‘ are not interchangeable. No smartphone, including the Galaxy S22, is entirely impervious to water. The IP68 rating is more of a safety net for accidental spills or quick dunks, not an invitation to take underwater selfies.
You might recall some daring YouTube tests where phones survived underwater for weeks. While these stunts make for great content, they’re not a green light for reckless behavior. Companies like Samsung and Apple steer clear of claiming their devices are ‘waterproof’ to avoid liability issues. Don’t expect the warranty to bail you out if you decide to test the limits and your phone succumbs to water damage.
What’s the real-world application of the Galaxy S22’s water resistance? Think of it as a buffer against life’s little accidents. If your phone takes an unplanned dip in the pool or gets caught in a downpour, it should emerge unscathed. But it’s always wise to exercise caution. After all, it’s an electronic device, and water is its natural enemy.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is NOT WATERPROOF but is designed to withstand brief encounters with water. It’s a feature that provides peace of mind rather than an invitation for aquatic adventures. Always err on the side of caution to ensure your device’s longevity.
I found this out the hard way with my iPhone XS Max a couple of years ago. For this reason, do your best to keep your phone dry and away from water – it is an electronic device after all!
What does the IP68 rating for the Samsung Galaxy S22 mean?
The IP68 rating on the Samsung Galaxy S22 means the device is dust-tight and can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes without damage. But hold on—this doesn’t make the phone “waterproof.” It’s water-resistant, a crucial difference.
“IP” stands for “Ingress Protection,” an international standard that quantifies the sealing effectiveness of electrical devices against environmental elements like dust and water. In the IP68 rating of the Samsung Galaxy S22, the first digit ‘6’ indicates full protection against dust, dirt, and sand, the highest on a 0-6 scale. The second digit ‘8’ signifies that the device can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, a high level on a 0-9 scale.
Here’s a quick table for reference:
An IP68 rating means the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers robust protection against solid and liquid elements. However, it’s crucial to note that this doesn’t make the device “waterproof.” It’s designed to withstand accidental exposure to water, not for prolonged underwater use. Keep this in mind, and your Samsung Galaxy S22 should serve you well.
Galaxy S22 Specs (ALL Models)
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Galaxy S22 Plus
|Galaxy S22
|Price
|$1,199
|$999
|$799
|Android version
|12, One UI 4
|12, One UI 4
|12, One UI 4
|Display
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+
|6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+
|6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+
|Refresh rate
|1-120Hz
|10-120Hz
|10-120Hz
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Rear cameras
|108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto
|50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto
|50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto
|Front camera
|40MP (f/2.2)
|10MP (f/2.2)
|10MP (f/2.2)
|Video
|Up to 8K 24 fps
|Up to 8K 24 fps
|Up to 8K 24 fps
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|Charging
|45W wired, 15W wireless
|45W wired, 15W wireless
|25W wired, 15W wireless
|Size
|3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches
|3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches
|2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches
|Weight
|8.1 ounces
|6.9 ounces
|5.9 ounces
|Connectivity
|Embedded S Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/sub6)
|Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6)
|Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold
