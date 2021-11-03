Is OnePlus 9 Pro 5G? – It could well be!

Looking to buy the new OnePlus 9 Pro but not sure if it features 5G network connectivity? Let’s investigate…

The introduction of OnePlus smartphones has rocked the market and altered our perceptions of smartphones. OnePlus is a Chinese mobile phone maker and although the firm has only been making Android phones since December 2013, it has expanded to over 34 countries globally and has rattled up the industry.

OnePlus is a Chinese technology company that primarily produces smartphones. The company’s co-founders, Pete Lau and Carl Pei, founded it in late 2013. Both Lau and Pei formerly worked for Oppo, a Chinese technology company that specialises in user-friendly smartphones.

In April of 2014, they debuted their first phone, which was a huge success. Today, the phone that is attracting the attention of the technology community and creating a stir is the OnePlus 9 Pro. This phone has come a long way since the OnePlus One in 2014, but the OnePlus’s primary purpose remains the same.

What many people are asking, though, is whether one of the technological leaps that OnePlus has taken with this new device is the implementation of 5G capabilities.

Does The OnePlus 9 Pro Have 5G?

The OnePlus 9 Pro, the company’s most recent phone, comes with a slew of current technical capabilities, including 5G connectivity. In their most recent model, you truly get everything you need.

Through a number of retailers, you can get your hands on the new OnePlus 9 Pro with 5G from a number of the best network providers. In fact, all three OnePlus 9 smartphones within the series, including the OnePlus 9R, are 5G capable.

What Is 5G?

Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the most recent iteration of cellular technology, designed to boost the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks significantly. Data carried through wireless broadband connections may now move at multigigabit rates, with some estimations putting peak rates as high as 20 gigabits per second (Gbps).

These speeds are faster than landline network rates and have a latency of 1 millisecond (ms) or less, making them ideal for real-time applications. Due to higher accessible bandwidth and enhanced antenna technology, 5G will enable a significant increase in the volume of data delivered across wireless systems.

To meet the growing reliance on mobile and internet-enabled devices, 5G networks and services will continue to be implemented in phases over the next several years. As the technology matures, 5G is likely to spawn plenty of new applications, uses, and business cases.

Other Features Of The OnePlus 9 Pro

Back to the phone.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the pinnacle of the company’s work over the last couple of years, and it’s the first time a OnePlus smartphone has felt complete.

There’s not much lacking here, with the absence of microSD compatibility being one of the few things this phone lacks when compared to other phones of similar value.

Let’s look at the phone’s best features:

Design

The OnePlus 9 Pro certainly has a luxury appearance and a quality feel to it when held.

Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black are the three varieties available on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s glass back. Dependent on where you are, you may be limited to specific colours.

The phone’s features metal edges with the power button on the right edge. Above the power button is a silence slider that allows you to rapidly mute your phone if required. On the left edge of the device, you can find the volume buttons.

The phone’s back softly bends at the corners, which helps it rest comfortably in the hand, increasing comfort. However, keep in mind that this isn’t a little phone: it measures 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 197 grams, which is about average for a phone of this size.

Camera

OnePlus has improved its game in the camera department by incorporating new sensors, at least one of which was developed in collaboration with Sony, and by cooperating with renowned camera manufacturer Hasselblad to enhance colour calibration, ensuring that the colours you see are correctly portrayed.

The main camera is a 48-megapixel rear camera utilising a Sony IMX789 sensor developed in conjunction with Sony. On the back, there are three more cameras, including a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor.

There’s also an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 3x optical magnification, as well as a 2MP monochrome camera that lets you capture higher-quality black-and-white images.

Display

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a sizable, high-resolution display that befits its professional stature. It measures 6.7 inches from corner to corner and has a QHD resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels per inch, which translates to 525 pixels per inch. The AMOLED display’s resolution is immediately apparent when you switch it on, with pictures leaping off the screen and text seeming distinct.

On the OnePlus 9 Pro, the refresh rate is dynamic, so apps may run at speeds ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz conserving battery life. It’s impossible to tell whether or not this setting is active, which actually indicates that it is working well.

Specs

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 888 processor which provides thrilling performance levels. The phone runs applications virtually instantly, just as we’ve seen with other top Android phones utilising this chip.

Depending on the edition of the phone you buy, you receive either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and although an extra 4GB won’t make much of a difference to most people, it’s worth remembering that the amount of RAM you choose determines how much storage you get as well.

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s 8GB variant comes with 128GB of storage, while the 12GB version comes with 256GB. In the United States, only the 12GB RAM option is available, however in the United Kingdom, both options exist.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has certainly filled a gap in the market as far as we’re concerned, sitting nicely between the mid-range phones and the higher-end likes of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy series.

