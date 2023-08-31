The iPhone 15 Pro Might Use “Titanium” Frame – Here’s Why…

Pin

Borrowing a core feature from the Apple Watch, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will apparently feature a new Titanium frame in place of the 14 Pro’s stainless steel one…

As part of Apple’s plan to make its Pro and Pro Max models even more appealing, rumour has it that the new 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a titanium frame in place of the iPhone 14 Pro’s stainless steel one.

According to reports, the new titanium frame will have a more “brushed-look” aesthetic compared to the smooth finish used on all of Apple’s iPhone models up to now. Apple has used titanium on its Apple Watch Ultra to bulk out its durability, so the move to bring it to the iPhone isn’t all that surprising.

A Titanium iPhone 15

Beyond looks, the use of titanium in industrial design is fairly common. For starters, titanium is extremely durable. Making the switch on its Pro and Pro Max models could be a sign that, eventually, all iPhone models, potentially from the iPhone 16 onwards, will use titanium for their frames.

Benefits of Titanium For Phone Design Titanium is a highly valued material in the field of industrial design due to its unique properties. Here are some of the key benefits of using titanium in industrial design: Strength and Durability: Titanium is renowned for its high strength-to-weight ratio. It is stronger than many metals, including steel, yet it is significantly lighter. This makes it an excellent choice for applications where strength and low weight are critical, such as in the aerospace industry. Corrosion Resistance: Titanium is highly resistant to corrosion, even in harsh environments such as saltwater. This makes it ideal for use in marine applications and other environments where corrosion is a concern. Heat Resistance: Titanium can withstand high temperatures without losing its strength or shape. This makes it suitable for use in high-temperature applications, such as jet engines. Biocompatibility: Titanium is biocompatible, meaning it is non-toxic and not rejected by the human body. This makes it an excellent material for medical devices such as hip replacements and dental implants. Excellent Machinability: Despite its strength, titanium is relatively easy to machine, making it a versatile material for a wide range of industrial applications. Low Thermal Expansion: Titanium has a lower rate of thermal expansion compared to many other metals, which means it maintains its shape and size better under varying temperatures. Eco-Friendly: Titanium is abundant in the earth’s crust and can be recycled, making it a sustainable choice for industrial design.

