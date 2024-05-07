Here’s The “Old iPhones” That Are Still Totally Worth Buying 

Apple’s iPhones are rock-solid for years at a time, so you don’t always need to buy the latest model – here’s all the old iPhones that are still worth buying in 2024

Key Takeaways: Old iPhones That Are Still Killer Options in 2024 📱 🌟 iPhone 13 Keep Using It! 🔄: The iPhone 13 continues to impress with its A15 Bionic chip and fantastic camera system. It’s a reliable choice for everyday use and gets excellent software support from Apple. 🚀 iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max Boost Performance 💪: Opt for the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max if you crave enhanced performance and smoother visuals, thanks to the extra GPU core and 120Hz ProMotion display. 💸 iPhone 14 Smart Deal 🤑: With the iPhone 15 now available, the iPhone 14 becomes an even more attractive option with its powerful A16 Bionic chip and superior camera system, all potentially at a lower price. 📺 iPhone 12 Pro Max Big Screen Enthusiast 🎬: Ideal for those who love a large display, the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers speed with its A14 chip and a triple camera setup that still competes with newer models. 👌 iPhone 13 Mini Compact Power 🤏: The iPhone 13 Mini packs the same powerful chip and camera capabilities as its larger siblings into a small, easy-to-handle frame, perfect for one-handed use. ⚠️ Note on iPhone 13 Mini Battery Caution 🔋: Be aware, the iPhone 13 Mini may not be the best choice for heavy users due to its smaller battery size. Check out our guide to the best iPhones for 2024 for more contemporary options

I write about and review tech for a living. I’ve done this since like 2007 – yes, I’m old. Over the years I’ve found out and discovered many things. But one of the most useful is that older tech, more often than not, is just as good – where it counts – as new tech.

Take Apple’s iPhone. We’re now on the iPhone 15, with the iPhone 16 just around the corner. Me? I’m still rocking an iPhone 13. And the reason? It still works great, even after 24+ months of ownership.

To be honest, I’ll probably hold onto it for another 12 months. Maybe see what happens with the iPhone 16 series. Most likely, I’ll wait for the iPhone 17. And this is fine because, so long as my battery health remains solid, the phone should function great.

The iPhone 13 – this includes all models as well – will be supported until 2028/29, so I’m good from a support perspective. But if you’re in the market for a cheaper iPhone, what are the best older models to go for? Here’s my two cents on the subject.

Old iPhones Models That Are Still Killer Options In 2024

iPhone 13

This one’s my personal favorite, and for good reason. It’s the phone I’m still using, and it hasn’t let me down.

The A15 Bionic chip still packs a punch, and the camera system is fantastic for all your Instagram-worthy shots.

Plus, with Apple’s stellar software support, this phone will keep going strong for years to come.

iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max

If you’re looking for a bit more oomph, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are the way to go.

These bad boys have the same A15 Bionic chip as the regular 13, but with an extra GPU core for even better performance.

The Pro models also boast a 120Hz ProMotion display, which is just chef’s kiss for smooth scrolling and gaming.

iPhone 14

Now, I know what you’re thinking – “Why would I go for the 14 when the 15 is out?” Well, my friend, the iPhone 14 is still a beast.

It’s got the A16 Bionic chip, which is no slouch, and the camera system is top-notch. Plus, with the release of the iPhone 15, you can snag a 14 for a sweet deal.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Don’t sleep on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This phone was a powerhouse when it launched, and it still holds up today.

The A14 Bionic chip is still plenty fast, and the 6.7-inch OLED display is gorgeous. The camera system is also fantastic, with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

It’s a great choice if you want a big screen and top-tier performance.

iPhone 13 Mini

Last but not least, we have the iPhone 13 Mini. This little guy is perfect if you want a compact phone that still packs a punch.

It’s got the same A15 Bionic chip as its bigger siblings, and the camera system is no joke. Plus, with its smaller size, it’s super easy to use one-handed.

The battery life isn’t great though, so if you want all-day, hassle-free battery life probably don’t get the iPhone 13 Mini – it is not designed for heavy users (and that’s most of us these days).

Older iPhone Models To Avoid

All iPhones come with a predetermined end of life; the point in time when Apple no longer dishes out iOS updates to them.

When this happens, it is time to update your phone. Most of the time, you’ll get 6-7 solid years of support from Apple.

But when considering buying an older iPhone, there’s a few things you need to keep in mind (and specific models you need to avoid):

Anything below the iPhone 11 is no-go. Don’t be fooled by the prices either, they’re dirt cheap for a reason – they no longer get iOS updates.

Also avoid the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and the iPhone 8 series (and basically everything before that).

My advice? For the absolute most bang for your buck, go with the iPhone 13 – it is a badass phone with tons of performance (and it is now very affordable).