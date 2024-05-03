Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Still Supported In 2024? Yes, But Only Just…

05/03/24 • 7 min read

The iPhone 11 Pro Max does still get iOS updates but it is now getting dangerously close to its end of life – here’s what you need to know…

Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Still Supported? While the iPhone 11 Pro Max is still supported, it may struggle to keep up with newer apps and features due to its older A13 Bionic chip compared to the A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max lacks some of the advanced camera features found in newer models, such as Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Photonic Engine, Smart HDR 4, and Cinematic mode.

The iPhone 11 series is limited to 4G LTE cellular connectivity, while newer models support faster and more reliable 5G networks.

Newer iPhone models, like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, offer improved durability with Ceramic Shield front cover and better water resistance ratings.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 provide better battery life compared to the iPhone 11 series, thanks to more efficient components and software optimizations.

Investing in a newer iPhone model ensures access to advanced features like MagSafe support, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Crash Detection.

Budget-conscious buyers may want to consider newer models for future-proofing, as older devices may struggle to keep up with advancements in technology and may receive software updates for a shorter period.

When the iPhone 11 Pro Max came out in 2019 it was an utterly badass phone. arguably the best released all year. The camera was insane, the design was on point, and it even had an OLED display – a rarity on iPhones during this period. Even its battery life was impressive.

The Pro Max – and iPhone 11 series, in general – was a big hit for Apple. But five years is a long time, even more so when you’re talking about phones.

Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max when the iPhone 12 dropped, many moons ago now. You can still buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max via refurbished channels.

But should you? Is it actually worth buying in 2024 or are you going to be better off with a newer model like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14?

Let’s unpack everything and find out…

The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s Shortcomings Pin A13 Bionic Chip The iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which was cutting-edge at its release in 2019. However, compared to the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, the A13 may struggle to keep up with the demands of newer apps and features. The A15 Bionic boasts a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, offering significantly better performance than the A13’s 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 8-core Neural Engine. Camera Capabilities While the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a respectable triple-camera system with 12MP Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses, it lacks some of the advanced features found in newer models. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 introduce improvements like Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Photonic Engine, Smart HDR 4, and Cinematic mode for video recording. These enhancements result in better low-light performance, more detailed photos, and professional-grade videography capabilities. 5G Connectivity The iPhone 11 series is limited to 4G LTE cellular connectivity, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 support 5G networks. With 5G becoming more widely available, users of older devices may miss out on faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and improved network reliability. Display Technology Although the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a Super Retina XDR OLED display, it has a lower resolution (2688×1242 pixels at 458 ppi) compared to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (2532×1170 pixels at 460 ppi). Additionally, newer models offer features like Ceramic Shield front cover for better durability and higher typical max brightness (800 nits vs. 1200 nits in HDR).

Why Newer Models Might Be a Better Choice Feature iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 14 Display 6.5″ Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED Resolution 2688×1242 pixels at 458 ppi 2532×1170 pixels at 460 ppi 2532×1170 pixels at 460 ppi Chip A13 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic CPU 6-core (2 performance, 4 efficiency) 6-core (2 performance, 4 efficiency) 6-core (2 performance, 4 efficiency) GPU 4-core 4-core 5-core Neural Engine 8-core 16-core 16-core Rear Cameras Triple 12MP (Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) Dual 12MP (Main, Ultra Wide) Dual 12MP (Main, Ultra Wide) Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth Video Recording 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps Cinematic Mode Not available 1080p@30fps 4K HDR@30fps Cellular 4G LTE 5G 5G Water Resistance IP68 (4 meters, 30 minutes) IP68 (6 meters, 30 minutes) IP68 (6 meters, 30 minutes) Chip A13 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic Battery Life (Video Playback) Up to 20 hours Up to 19 hours Up to 20 hours MagSafe Not available Supported Supported Emergency SOS via satellite Not available Not available Supported Crash Detection Not available Not available Supported Future-Proofing Investing in a newer model like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 ensures that your device will remain compatible with the latest apps, features, and accessories for a longer period. As technology advances, older models may struggle to keep up, leading to a subpar user experience. Enhanced Durability The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 feature Ceramic Shield front cover, which offers better protection against drops and scratches compared to the glass front and back of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Additionally, newer models boast improved water resistance (IP68) at a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is water-resistant up to 4 meters for the same duration. Improved Battery Life The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 offer better battery life compared to the iPhone 11 series, thanks to more efficient components and software optimizations. For example, the iPhone 13 provides up to 19 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers up to 20 hours. However, the iPhone 13’s battery life is achieved with a more power-efficient A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. Advanced Features Newer iPhone models come with advanced features that enhance the overall user experience. These include MagSafe support for convenient wireless charging and accessory attachment, Photographic Styles for personalized photo editing, and Cinematic mode for professional-grade video recording. Additionally, the iPhone 14 introduces groundbreaking safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, which can prove invaluable in critical situations.

Bottom Line?

The iPhone 11 Pro Max was a fine, fine phone when it launched. One of the best. The camera, the design, the display, the battery life – it nailed literally everything.

But it was a phone of its time. The lack of 5G will be a major deal breaker for some, and so too will its now ever-so-slightly underpowered CPU which is based on 5+ year old technology.

It will still get iOS updates for a least another 12 – 24 months and, for most tasks, the performance will be fine. Even the camera is still pretty decent, easily matching what you get on the iPhone 13 for quality.

The only caveat is that, should you get the iPhone 11 Pro Max today, you run the risk of it not being supported with iOS updates in 2025 – potentially earlier.

Whereas if you went with a newer model like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 you’ll get a solid 4-5 years’ worth of support, meaning you can hold onto the phone for longer and not have to worry about upgrading.

You will pay slightly more for an iPhone 13 than you would for an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and again slightly more for the newer iPhone 14 but I’d argue that extra cash is worth it – several years’ worth of extra support and all that.

Why didn’t I mention the iPhone 12? The battery sucks. Do not buy that phone, regardless of how good the deal looks.