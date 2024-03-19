iPhone Photo Academy Review: Is It Any Good?

03/19/24 • 9 min read

Pin

I recently signed-up to the well known iPhone Photo Academy course with a view to quickly improving my iPhone photography skills. Was it any good? Here’s my iPhone Photo Academy review…

🔑 KEY TAKEAWAYS: My Experience With The IPS Course I’ve had an iPhone for years but my photography skills have ALWAYS sucked. In 2023, I decided to do something about it and enrolled in iPhone Photo Academy’s course. Here’s what I liked about it, and why I’d recommend it to anyone interested in improving their photography chops: 🎓 Course Overview: I dove into the iPhone Photo Academy course, and let me tell you, it’s brilliant – easy to follow, loads of actionable tips! Spread over seven modules, it covers everything from the bare basics to the nitty-gritty of advanced editing and creative shooting techniques. 🕒 Flexible Learning: Love that I can go through the pre-recorded video lessons at my own pace. Each one is just perfect, lasting between 10-20 minutes – not too long, not too short. 🔁 Lifetime Access: This is the real deal! Having lifetime access means I can come back to brush up on my skills anytime. It’s like the course grows with you. 👥 Designed for All Skill Levels: Doesn’t matter if you’re a total newbie or someone who’s already friends with a DSLR, this course caters to all. I found my spot, and so will you! 💰 Money-Back Guarantee: They’re so confident about the quality that there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee. Tried a few lessons, and if it’s not your cup of tea, you can totally back out. No hard feelings! 🤝 Top-Notch Support: Stuck on something? Just drop a question under any video, and boom – help arrives. Plus, the private Facebook group is a goldmine for interactions and feedback from fellow learners. Feels like a cozy little community. SAVE 84% ON THIS COURSE

Why I Signed Up For iPhone Photo Academy

99.9% of iPhone users have zero idea about how to use one of the most powerful features of their phones – the camera.

I know this because, despite using iPhones for over a decade, as well as being a professional tech journalist, I still didn’t really appreciate just what you can do with the iPhone’s camera once you understand it better.

There’s a reason certain Instagram influencers attract millions of followers and drive crazy amounts of engagement with their posts. It’s not just consistency, although that definitely helps. It is because they KNOW how to take amazing photos using their iPhones.

Even if you don’t want to be an influencer, there’s still plenty of good reasons to learn how to use your iPhone’s camera properly. Family pictures, logging important events, and even travel snaps for when you’re on holiday will all look 10X better.

This is the main reason why I decided to take the course; I have no desire to be an influencer but, if I’m going to pay for Apple’s Pro Max phones, I kind of what to be able to use all of its latent photographic features properly.

Plus, my photography skills are widely considered by my family to be an utter joke. So, earlier this year, I decided to do something about it. It only took a few hours of watching the courses and applying what I was shown before stuff started to “make sense” and my skills improved. Now I’m the designated photographer in my household.

Should you do iPhone Photography School’s iPhone Photo Academy course? Here’s an overview of the modules included in this course with some notes on what you’ll learn as you move through them. By the end of this review, you’ll know whether or not this course is for you. Let’s dig in…

iPhone Photo Academy: The Modules Pin Module 1: iPhone Camera Essentials Dive headfirst into the world of iPhone photography with the first module of the course. Here, you’ll get to grips with the basics of iOS cameras and photography. You’ll learn: The right way to hold your camera to avoid shaky, blurred images

Quick shortcuts to open the iPhone camera app

Five unique ways to release the shutter (prepare to be amazed!)

Secret features for achieving perfect focus

How to set the correct exposure for well-lit photographs Even if you’re a complete novice to iPhoneography, this module will help you understand the basics. And don’t worry, you don’t need the latest iPhone X to get the best shots, your current model will do just fine! Module 2: Extra iOS Camera Features In the second module, you’ll discover additional camera features that you might not have stumbled upon on your own. You’ll learn: How to choose the right camera settings on your iPhone

How to capture action shots using the Burst Mode feature

How to use the HDR mode for evenly exposed photos

How to take exceptional panoramic photos with your smartphone This section is constantly updated with videos that discuss certain features available in specific Apple models. So, no matter which iPhone model you’re using, there’s a video for you! Module 3: Color and Exposure Editing Techniques In this module, you’ll get to grips with simple editing techniques that are essential for any budding iPhoneographer. Specifically, you’ll learn: How to achieve perfect color and exposure with tune image

How to further enhance your color with white balance and histogram

How to create sharp and clear photos with tune image

How to bring out strong textures with details Each lesson is concise and to the point, lasting about 10-20 minutes. Module 4: The Principles Of Great Photography In this section, Emil discusses the right mindset, principles, and secrets to great photography. He covers everything from choosing the perfect angle to finding the right subject for awesome iPhone photos. He also talks about how light affects photos, the essential principles of composition, and using creative composition techniques. Module 5: Creative Photography Techniques This module is where things get interesting. You’ll learn how to: Tell powerful stories with your photos

Take stunning silhouette images with your smartphone

Capture creative reflection photos

Use shadows to enhance your iPhone photos This is where your creativity will truly start to flow. Module 6: Common iPhoneography Genres This is where you’ll learn about common photography scenarios, with tips and tricks for every genre. You’ll learn: Great tips for taking portraits

Scenery photography and how to take amazing landscape shots

How to excel at candid street photography

The secrets to taking incredible photos during your travels

How to ensure you take sharp images in night time/low-light conditions Each lesson is packed with useful information and lasts about 15 minutes on average. Module 7: Technical iPhone Photography Finally, you’ll learn about the technical aspects of iPhoneography, such as balancing ISO and shutter speed. Emil also talks about how to use the Camera+ dedicated camera app. Specifically, you’ll learn: How to master the manual controls of Camera+

How to take long exposures using this app

How to use Pro HDR X to create a stronger HDR effect

iPhone Photo Academy: What You Get

Pin

The flagship course, iPhone Photo Academy, is a testament to the school’s dedication to helping individuals master the art of iPhone photography. This top-selling online course is ingeniously designed to:

Transform your everyday iPhone into a powerful photography tool

Enable you to capture stunning photos within just a few hours

Outperform most people using professional cameras

iPhone Photo Academy FAQS Pin Emil Pakarklis: The Man Behind the Course The course is expertly presented by Emil Pakarklis, the founder of iPhone Photography School. His passion for photography and teaching is evident in each lesson, making the learning process both engaging and enjoyable. Flexible Learning with Pre-recorded Lessons The course format consists of pre-recorded video lessons that are accessible at any time, allowing you to learn at your own pace without any pressure. Lifetime Access: Learn at Your Own Pace One of the standout features of the iPhone Photo Academy is the lifetime access it offers. This means you can revisit the lessons anytime in the future, reinforcing your learning and honing your skills at your convenience. Designed for All Skill Levels The course is designed to cater to all skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner with no previous photography experience or an experienced DSLR photographer looking to transition into iPhone photography, this course has got you covered. Money-Back Guarantee: A Risk-Free Investment The iPhone Photography School stands by the quality of its courses, offering a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to sign up, explore a few lessons, and then decide if the course is right for you. If it’s not, you can get a full refund, no questions asked. Top-Notch Support The support provided by the iPhone Photography School is top-notch. If you ever find yourself stuck, you can ask questions under each video, and a support team member will promptly respond. Additionally, there’s a private Facebook group where you can interact with a community of learners, ask questions, and even post photos for feedback.

Is iPhone Photo Academy Worth It?

The iPhone Photo Academy by iPhone Photography School is a fantastic resource for anyone looking to elevate their iPhone photography skills. With its comprehensive courses, expert instruction, lifetime access, and excellent support, it offers an unparalleled learning experience that will inspire, educate, and entertain you.

Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned photographer, the iPhone Photography School is a worthy investment in your photography journey. It’s cheap, easy to follow, and will 10X your iPhone camera skills in a matter of hours. What’s NOT to like?

SAVE 84% TODAY... The Ultimate iPhone Photography Course 5.0 Unlock your iPhone's camera potential with this transformative course. Learn hidden photography secrets that Apple hasn't shared, and turn guesswork into stunning, effortless photos. Join a million-strong Instagram community and transform your everyday snaps into works of art. Elevate your iPhone photography - start today! Pros: Expert Instruction: Learn from an experienced instructor who has taught over 1 million students online

Expert Instruction: Learn from an experienced instructor who has taught over 1 million students online Hidden Tricks: Discover hidden features and tricks of iPhone photography that even Apple won't tell you about.

Hidden Tricks: Discover hidden features and tricks of iPhone photography that even Apple won't tell you about. Practical Skills: Gain practical skills to capture stunning images effortlessly, no more guesswork.

Practical Skills: Gain practical skills to capture stunning images effortlessly, no more guesswork. Community Access: Join a community of over a million Instagram followers, providing inspiration and feedback.

Community Access: Join a community of over a million Instagram followers, providing inspiration and feedback. Transformative Learning: Transform your everyday photos into extraordinary works of art, elevating your photography to new heights. Pin VIEW LATEST DEALS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.