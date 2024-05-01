iPhone End of Life Chart: All Models Compared
Each of Apple’s iPhones – new and old – have an end of life, the point in time when they are no longer supported with iOS updates. Here’s everything you need to know
Usually, Apple issues around six years’ worth of support for its iPhone releases – although this figure isn’t set in stone (some models get more).
It is important to know when specific iPhone models will reach their end of life for a few reasons:
- If you’re buying an older model, you’ll want to know how much longer it’ll be supported.
- For instance, there’s no point buying an iPhone 8 Plus just because it is dirt cheap. It’s cheap for a reason: it is now very old and no longer gets iOS updates.
- With newer models, models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, you’ll still get value for money (they’re not quite a bit cheaper) and decent support.
Here’s a reference chart detailing the approximate end of life for each of Apple’s most current iPhone models.
End of Life iPhone Chart
|Release
|Released
|Discontinued
|Estimated EOL
|15
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|22 Sep 2029
|15 Plus
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|22 Sep 2029
|15 Pro
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|22 Sep 2029
|15 Pro Max
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|22 Sep 2029
|14 Plus
|07 Oct 2022
|In Production
|07 Oct 2028
|14
|16 Sep 2022
|In Production
|16 Sep 2028
|14 Pro
|16 Sep 2022
|12 Sep 2023
|16 Sep 2028
|14 Pro Max
|16 Sep 2022
|12 Sep 2023
|16 Sep 2028
|13
|24 Sep 2021
|In Production
|24 Sep 2027
|13 Mini
|24 Sep 2021
|12 Sep 2023
|24 Sep 2027
|13 Pro
|24 Sep 2021
|07 Sep 2022
|24 Sep 2027
|13 Pro Max
|24 Sep 2021
|07 Sep 2022
|24 Sep 2027
|12 Mini
|13 Nov 2020
|07 Sep 2022
|13 Nov 2026
|12 Pro Max
|13 Nov 2020
|14 Sep 2021
|13 Nov 2026
|12
|23 Oct 2020
|12 Sep 2023
|23 Oct 2026
|12 Pro
|23 Oct 2020
|14 Sep 2021
|23 Oct 2026
|11
|20 Sep 2019
|07 Sep 2022
|20 Sep 2025
|11 Pro
|20 Sep 2019
|13 Oct 2020
|20 Sep 2025
|11 Pro Max
|20 Sep 2019
|13 Oct 2020
|20 Sep 2025
Tips For Buying An Older iPhone Model
When it comes to choosing a new iPhone in 2024, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are excellent options, especially for those looking to save some money while still getting a fantastic device. These models will be cheaper to acquire than the latest iPhone 15, and they’ll still feel like a significant upgrade from older models like the iPhone 11.
One of the main reasons to recommend the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 is their extended support. Apple is known for providing long-term software updates for its devices, and these models are expected to receive support until at least 2026, possibly even later. This means that users will be able to enjoy the latest features and security updates for years to come, without having to worry about their phone becoming outdated too quickly.
For those currently using an iPhone 11, upgrading to the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 will feel like a massive step up. While the iPhone 11 has been a reliable device, it lacks 5G connectivity, and its camera technology is starting to show its age. By choosing the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you will be able to take advantage of faster internet speeds and improved camera capabilities.
Although the iPhone 15 offers even more advanced features, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are still rock-solid phones that will meet the needs of most users. In fact, I’m still still using the iPhone 13 as my daily driver. And the reason is simple: it still works great – iOS runs smoothly, the battery health is 97% and the camera is more than enough for my needs.
Another compelling reason to consider the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 is their affordability on the refurbished market. These models can be found for around $300/£300, which places them in the midrange phone bracket. However, don’t let the price fool you – these iPhones are far from being midrange devices. They boast powerful chipsets, multiple storage options, and lightning-fast software that can easily keep up with the latest builds.
If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone in 2024 without breaking the bank, the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 are highly recommended. These models offer a perfect balance of performance, longevity, and value, making them an excellent choice for anyone who wants a top-notch smartphone experience without the premium price tag of the latest iPhone 15.