iPhone End of Life Chart: All Models Compared

05/01/24 • 4 min read

Each of Apple’s iPhones – new and old – have an end of life, the point in time when they are no longer supported with iOS updates. Here’s everything you need to know

Usually, Apple issues around six years’ worth of support for its iPhone releases – although this figure isn’t set in stone (some models get more). It is important to know when specific iPhone models will reach their end of life for a few reasons: If you’re buying an older model, you’ll want to know how much longer it’ll be supported.

For instance, there’s no point buying an iPhone 8 Plus just because it is dirt cheap. It’s cheap for a reason: it is now very old and no longer gets iOS updates.

With newer models, models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, you’ll still get value for money (they’re not quite a bit cheaper) and decent support. Here’s a reference chart detailing the approximate end of life for each of Apple’s most current iPhone models. End of Life iPhone Chart Release Released Discontinued Estimated EOL 15 22 Sep 2023 In Production 22 Sep 2029 15 Plus 22 Sep 2023 In Production 22 Sep 2029 15 Pro 22 Sep 2023 In Production 22 Sep 2029 15 Pro Max 22 Sep 2023 In Production 22 Sep 2029 14 Plus 07 Oct 2022 In Production 07 Oct 2028 14 16 Sep 2022 In Production 16 Sep 2028 14 Pro 16 Sep 2022 12 Sep 2023 16 Sep 2028 14 Pro Max 16 Sep 2022 12 Sep 2023 16 Sep 2028 13 24 Sep 2021 In Production 24 Sep 2027 13 Mini 24 Sep 2021 12 Sep 2023 24 Sep 2027 13 Pro 24 Sep 2021 07 Sep 2022 24 Sep 2027 13 Pro Max 24 Sep 2021 07 Sep 2022 24 Sep 2027 12 Mini 13 Nov 2020 07 Sep 2022 13 Nov 2026 12 Pro Max 13 Nov 2020 14 Sep 2021 13 Nov 2026 12 23 Oct 2020 12 Sep 2023 23 Oct 2026 12 Pro 23 Oct 2020 14 Sep 2021 23 Oct 2026 11 20 Sep 2019 07 Sep 2022 20 Sep 2025 11 Pro 20 Sep 2019 13 Oct 2020 20 Sep 2025 11 Pro Max 20 Sep 2019 13 Oct 2020 20 Sep 2025

Tips For Buying An Older iPhone Model

When it comes to choosing a new iPhone in 2024, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are excellent options, especially for those looking to save some money while still getting a fantastic device. These models will be cheaper to acquire than the latest iPhone 15, and they’ll still feel like a significant upgrade from older models like the iPhone 11.

One of the main reasons to recommend the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 is their extended support. Apple is known for providing long-term software updates for its devices, and these models are expected to receive support until at least 2026, possibly even later. This means that users will be able to enjoy the latest features and security updates for years to come, without having to worry about their phone becoming outdated too quickly.

For those currently using an iPhone 11, upgrading to the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 will feel like a massive step up. While the iPhone 11 has been a reliable device, it lacks 5G connectivity, and its camera technology is starting to show its age. By choosing the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you will be able to take advantage of faster internet speeds and improved camera capabilities.

Although the iPhone 15 offers even more advanced features, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are still rock-solid phones that will meet the needs of most users. In fact, I’m still still using the iPhone 13 as my daily driver. And the reason is simple: it still works great – iOS runs smoothly, the battery health is 97% and the camera is more than enough for my needs.

Another compelling reason to consider the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 is their affordability on the refurbished market. These models can be found for around $300/£300, which places them in the midrange phone bracket. However, don’t let the price fool you – these iPhones are far from being midrange devices. They boast powerful chipsets, multiple storage options, and lightning-fast software that can easily keep up with the latest builds.

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone in 2024 without breaking the bank, the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 are highly recommended. These models offer a perfect balance of performance, longevity, and value, making them an excellent choice for anyone who wants a top-notch smartphone experience without the premium price tag of the latest iPhone 15.