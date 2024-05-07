The iPhone 17 Plus is Dead! Long Live The… iPhone 17 Slim?

Apple’s working on a replacement for its Plus model iPhones that’ll hit the market in 2025 – meet the iPhone 17 Slim

In 2025, Apple’s iPhone 17 series of phones will be quite a bit different. There’ll be design changes, of course, and new spec. But there will also apparently be a brand new model too: the iPhone 17 Slim.

The iPhone 17 Slim Will Replace iPhone 17 Plus

The iPhone 17 Slim will replace the iPhone 16 Plus, meaning as of right now the iPhone 15 Plus (and the iPhone 16 Plus) will be the last two releases in Apple’s Plus series. And it is looking like quite an update.

According to the source of the leak, analyst Jeff Pu from the investment firm Haitong, this new iPhone model will feature a 6.6-inch display (just like the current Pro Max and Plus models), a slimmer design, an A18 or A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

In order to keep the prices down and keep the Slim in base model territory, Pu claims the chassis will be built from aluminium and not Apple’s more premium titanium material. He did not mention how much it would cost or where he sourced his information.

Why Not Just Bring Back The iPhone Mini?

Apple’s iPhone mini – the small, compact iPhone – was a novel idea built on the idea that plenty of iPhone users miss the small form factor of a few years back.

I was one of those people. But after testing and trying to run the iPhone 12 mini as my daily driver, I quickly realised it wasn’t going to work out – the battery life was terrible. I tried again with the iPhone 13 mini but it was much the same (terrible battery life).

The Plus model solved this but it didn’t have that one thing a certain slice of Apple’s iPhone-using populace wanted: a small, compact form factor.

The emphasis on “slim” with this new model indicates that, whatever this new model will look like, it’ll be big but potentially a lot lighter and, well… slimmer than the other models in Apple’s range.

But slim isn’t always a good thing. Slim phones, the kind that were in vogue a few years back, had a nasty habit of bending or warping (especially in hotter climates), so this will obviously need to be addressed unless Apple wants another “bend-gate” fiasco.

Are Apple’s Plus Model iPhones Popular?

Data collected by Counterpoint suggests that, as of 2024, the most popular iPhone model is the Pro Max – Apple’s most expensive model. According to the data, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best selling smartphone of Q1 2024.

The iPhone 15 was only a smidge behind with 4.3% (versus the Pro Max’s 4.4% share). And the iPhone 15 Plus? It got just 1.3% of the global market share. But that was still enough to beat Samsung’s Galaxy S24.

With the iPhone 17 Slim, it would appear that Apple is trying to inject some much-needed excitement into its 2025 lineup. The Plus was – and remains – popular, but a slimmed-down, ultra sleek model could be, well… more popular?

Apple rarely makes big, swinging changes to its iPhone lineup. Why would it? The company makes tens of billions a quarter from iPhone, so rocking the boat is always something that is approached with caution.

I quite like the Plus model iPhones. You get a big Pro Max-style display with a larger battery, just without the Pro-grade price tag. Sure, it is more expensive than the base model iPhone – but it is still cheaper than going Pro.

Final Thoughts

If I’m being totally honest, I don’t really get what Apple is doing here. Making the Plus model slimmer and calling it something else doesn’t really feel like much of an update. Unless, Pu’s holding out on something juicer and this new Slim model is Apple’s first foldable device.

Given the sentiment online and the reactions to the rumors of this new “slim” iPhone 17 model, I think it is fairly safe to say that most people would quite like to see the return of the iPhone Mini, just with a decent battery unit inside it.

I love the idea of a smaller, compact iPhone with ultra-potent specs. I bought both the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini. But Apple would need to sort the battery life out.

Based on what Pu has leaked, it would appear the iPhone 17 Slim is nothing more than a trimmed down iPhone Plus model. And where exactly is the USP with that?