Apple’s iPhone 16 series is here. But which is best for you? Should you go Pro or keep it locked to the base models? Let’s find out…
1. Size and Battery Life: The Plus and Pro Max models offer larger displays and longer battery life.
2. Processor: Pro models feature the more powerful A18 Pro chip.
3. Camera System: Pro models have a triple-camera system with better zoom capabilities.
4. Build Material: Pro models use titanium for a lighter, more durable design.
5. Display Technology: Pro models feature ProMotion and Always-On display.
• Larger Display: Better for multimedia consumption and productivity.
• Battery Life: Longer usage time between charges for heavy users.
• A18 Pro Chip: Enhanced performance for demanding tasks and gaming.
• Advanced Camera System: Superior photo and video capabilities for enthusiasts.
• ProMotion Display: Smoother scrolling and more responsive touch input.
• iPhone 16: Best for casual users who want a compact, capable device. 👨💼👩💼
• iPhone 16 Plus: Ideal for those who want a larger screen without the pro features. 📱👀
• iPhone 16 Pro: Perfect for tech enthusiasts and mobile photographers. 📸🤓
• iPhone 16 Pro Max: Best for power users, content creators, and those who want it all. 🚀🎥
iPhone 16 Lineup: Which One Is Right For You?
Apple’s new iPhone 16 lineup brings significant upgrades across the board. Let’s dive into a detailed comparison to help you choose the right model for your needs.
Screen Sizes and Display Technology
|Model
|Size
|Technology
|Brightness
|Refresh Rate
|iPhone 16
|6.1″
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|2000 nits peak
|60Hz
|iPhone 16 Plus
|6.7″
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|2000 nits peak
|60Hz
|iPhone 16 Pro
|6.3″
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|2000 nits peak
|1-120Hz ProMotion
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|6.9″
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|2000 nits peak
|1-120Hz ProMotion
Key Display Improvements:
- Pro models feature larger screens with thinner bezels
- All models now support 2000 nits peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility
- Pro models retain ProMotion technology for smoother scrolling and responsiveness
Design and Materials
- Standard models: Aluminum frame with color-infused glass back
- Pro models: Titanium frame with textured matte glass back
- Colors:
- Standard: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
- Pro: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
Performance
|Model
|Chip
|CPU Performance
|GPU Performance
|iPhone 16 & 16 Plus
|A18
|30% faster than A16
|40% faster than A16
|iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max
|A18 Pro
|15% faster than A17 Pro
|20% faster than A17 Pro
Notable Performance Features:
- Both chips optimized for Apple Intelligence (AI) features
- A18 Pro features 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth
- Hardware-accelerated ray tracing on Pro models (2x faster than previous gen)
Camera Systems
iPhone 16 & 16 Plus Camera Setup
- 48MP Main (26mm, ƒ/1.6)
- 12MP Ultra Wide (13mm, ƒ/2.2)
- 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 4x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 10x
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have received a significant camera upgrade this year. The main camera has been upgraded from a 12MP sensor to a new 48MP Fusion camera.
This new sensor features a 26mm focal length and a wide f/1.6 aperture, allowing for excellent low-light performance.
The camera utilizes sensor-shift optical image stabilization to reduce blur from hand movements. It also incorporates 100% Focus Pixels for fast and accurate autofocus.
This new main camera supports super-high-resolution photos at both 24MP and 48MP, giving users more flexibility in their photography.
An interesting feature of this new main camera is that it also enables a 12MP 2x Telephoto option at 52mm focal length, effectively giving users two focal lengths from a single camera module.
The Ultra Wide camera on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus remains at 12MP, but it now features 100% Focus Pixels for improved autofocus capabilities, especially useful for macro photography.
It has a 13mm focal length and an f/2.2 aperture, offering a 120-degree field of view.
The camera system on these models now offers a 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, resulting in a 4x optical zoom range. Digital zoom has been improved, now reaching up to 10x.
iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max Camera Setup
- 48MP Main “Fusion” (24mm, ƒ/1.78)
- 48MP Ultra Wide (13mm, ƒ/2.2)
- 12MP 5x Telephoto (120mm, ƒ/2.8)
- 5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 10x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 25x
iPhone 16 Pro Camera Updates
The iPhone 16 Pro sees substantial improvements across its entire camera system. The main camera, now called the 48MP Fusion camera, features a slightly wider 24mm focal length compared to the standard models, with an f/1.78 aperture.
It incorporates second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization for even better stability.
Like the standard models, it supports super-high-resolution photos at 24MP and 48MP, and also enables a 12MP 2x Telephoto option at 52mm.
A major upgrade comes in the form of the new 48MP Ultra Wide camera. This is a significant jump from the previous 12MP sensor.
It maintains the 13mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture but now incorporates Hybrid Focus Pixels for improved autofocus, especially beneficial for macro photography.
This camera can now capture super-high-resolution 48MP ultra-wide shots, offering unprecedented detail in wide-angle photography on an iPhone.
The Telephoto camera on the iPhone 16 Pro has been upgraded to a 5x optical zoom, up from 3x in the previous generation. It features a 120mm focal length and an f/2.8 aperture.
This 12MP camera incorporates 100% Focus Pixels, a seven-element lens, and 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization for sharp, stable long-range shots.
The camera uses a tetraprism design to achieve this extended zoom capability in a compact form factor.
iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Updates
The iPhone 16 Pro Max features the same camera system as the iPhone 16 Pro, which is notable because in previous years, the Max model often had exclusive camera features.
This means the Pro Max now has the 48MP Fusion main camera, the new 48MP Ultra Wide camera, and the improved 5x Telephoto camera, all with the same specifications as the Pro model.
Both Pro models now offer a 5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, resulting in an impressive 10x optical zoom range. The digital zoom capabilities have been extended to 25x, allowing for even closer shots of distant subjects.
Key Camera Improvements:
- Standard models now feature 48MP main sensor (up from 12MP)
- Pro models introduce 48MP ultra-wide camera
- Pro models support 4K120fps video in Dolby Vision
- All models support spatial photo and video capture
New Features Across All Models
Camera Control button
- Quick launch camera and capture
- Touch-sensitive for exposure and zoom control
- Will support third-party apps
Action button (replacing mute switch):
- Customizable for various functions (e.g., camera, flashlight, Focus modes)
Connectivity:
- Wi-Fi 7 support
- USB-C port (USB 3 speeds on Pro models, USB 2 on standard)
Apple Intelligence:
- On-device AI features (initially US-only)
- Improved Siri, writing tools, photo editing capabilities
Pro-Exclusive Features
These features and updates are ONLY available on the Pro and Pro Max models inside Apple’s iPhone 16 series.
ProMotion display (1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate)
Always-On display
4K120fps video recording in Dolby Vision
LiDAR scanner for enhanced AR experiences and Night mode portraits
ProRes video recording
Apple ProRAW photo format
Qi2 wireless charging (up to 25W)
Pricing and Storage Options
|Model
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|iPhone 16
|$799
|$899
|$1099
|–
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$899
|$999
|$1199
|–
|iPhone 16 Pro
|$999
|$1099
|$1299
|$1499
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|$1199
|$1299
|$1499
|$1699
Which iPhone 16 Is Right For You?
iPhone 16:
- Ideal for: Most users seeking a balance of features and affordability
- Perfect for: Casual photographers, social media enthusiasts, and those upgrading from iPhone 12 or older
- Key benefits: Significant camera upgrade, new Action and Camera Control buttons, Apple Intelligence support
iPhone 16 Plus:
- Ideal for: Users who want a larger screen without Pro pricing
- Perfect for: Media consumers, mobile productivity users, those who prioritize battery life
- Key benefits: All iPhone 16 features with a larger display and extended battery life
iPhone 16 Pro:
- Ideal for: Power users who want pro-level features in a more compact form
- Perfect for: Mobile photographers, videographers, and performance enthusiasts
- Key benefits: Versatile camera system, ProMotion display, A18 Pro chip, premium build quality
iPhone 16 Pro Max:
- Ideal for: Users who want the ultimate iPhone experience
- Perfect for: Professional content creators, mobile gamers, power users who use their phone as a primary device
- Key benefits: Largest display, most advanced camera system, best performance and battery life
Things To Keep In Mind
If you’re wondering whether you should update to the iPhone 16, we have an entire guide ALL about this – so check that out 👉 (should I upgrade to the iPhone 16?).
Here’s the spark notes version in case you can’t be arsed:
- From iPhone 13 or older: Significant improvements in all areas justify an upgrade to any iPhone 16 model
- From iPhone 14: Consider Pro models for notable camera and performance enhancements
- From iPhone 15: Unless you need specific new features, the upgrades may not justify the cost for most users
Me? I think I’ll probably update my iPhone 13 this year. Most likely with the iPhone 16 Plus. Get me some of that big display action without the Pro / Pro Max price bump.