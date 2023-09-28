iPhone 16 Release Date: When Is It LAUNCHING?

By Abhijith S Updated: 09/28/23 • 3 min read Phones » Apple iPhone

Pin

iPhone 15 series is out – all the eyes are now on the next year’s iPhone 16 series. Let’s discuss the iPhone 16 release date and when you should expect the pre-orders, shipping, and availability to start.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Apple usually releases the new generation of iPhones in September.

We can expect the iPhone 16 to launch in September 2024, with pre-orders starting two or three days after launch.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to come with similar prices as the iPhone 15 series.

Apple hasn’t revealed the official release date of the iPhone 16 series yet. But we can speculate, comparing the release dates of the previous iPhones.

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September. Take a look at the launch date of the previous few iPhone generations:

iPhone Series Launch Date iPhone 15 series September 12, 2022 iPhone 14 series September 7, 2022 iPhone SE 2022 September 16, 2022 iPhone 13 series September 24, 2021 iPhone 12 series October 13, 2020 iPhone SE 2020 April 24, 2020 iPhone 11 series September 10, 2019 iPhone Xs series September 21, 2018 iPhone X November 3, 2017 iPhone 8 Series September 22, 2017 iPhone 7 Series September 16, 2016 iPhone SE (1st generation) March 31, 2016 iPhone 6s Series September 25, 2015 iPhone 6 Series September 19, 2014

As you can see, Apple schedules its major iPhone launch events for September… unless there’s a delay, and that would mean the release is scheduled for October. Apple has delayed the launch until November one time – for the iPhone X launch, that’s understandable for the radical changes that the phone introduced.

But generally, Apple tries to keep the launch events of iPhones to September, and we can expect the iPhone 16 series to launch in September 2024. We will get to know the exact date of the launch event as we get to September.

Apple usually opens the pre-orders for the just launched iPhones two or three days after the launch event. With the iPhone 15 series, the pre-orders started on September 15, 2023, three days after the September 12 launch event. We can expect the same for the iPhone 16 series – pre-orders would start two or three days after the launch event in September.

Similarly, for the iPhone 15 series, the shipping and availability of the devices in stores were scheduled for September 22, 2023, a week after the pre-order date. So, we can expect the iPhone 16 series to start shipping and be available in stores by late September.

iPhone 16 Expected Price

We don’t expect Apple to increase the prices of iPhone 16 series phones. The prices of iPhones have stayed more or less the same over the past few generations, and it could be the same with the iPhone 16 series. Here are the expected prices of the iPhone 16 series:

iPhone 16: Starting £799 / $799 / € 969

iPhone 16 Plus: £899 / $899 / € 1119

iPhone 16 Pro: £999 / $999 / €1229

iPhone 16 Pro Max: £1199 / $1479