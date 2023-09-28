iPhone 16 Release Date: When Is It LAUNCHING?
iPhone 15 series is out – all the eyes are now on the next year’s iPhone 16 series. Let’s discuss the iPhone 16 release date and when you should expect the pre-orders, shipping, and availability to start.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Apple usually releases the new generation of iPhones in September.
- We can expect the iPhone 16 to launch in September 2024, with pre-orders starting two or three days after launch.
- The iPhone 16 series is expected to come with similar prices as the iPhone 15 series.
iPhone 16 Release Date
Apple hasn’t revealed the official release date of the iPhone 16 series yet. But we can speculate, comparing the release dates of the previous iPhones.
Apple usually launches new iPhones in September. Take a look at the launch date of the previous few iPhone generations:
|iPhone Series
|Launch Date
|iPhone 15 series
|September 12, 2022
|iPhone 14 series
|September 7, 2022
|iPhone SE 2022
|September 16, 2022
|iPhone 13 series
|September 24, 2021
|iPhone 12 series
|October 13, 2020
|iPhone SE 2020
|April 24, 2020
|iPhone 11 series
|September 10, 2019
|iPhone Xs series
|September 21, 2018
|iPhone X
|November 3, 2017
|iPhone 8 Series
|September 22, 2017
|iPhone 7 Series
|September 16, 2016
|iPhone SE (1st generation)
|March 31, 2016
|iPhone 6s Series
|September 25, 2015
|iPhone 6 Series
|September 19, 2014
As you can see, Apple schedules its major iPhone launch events for September… unless there’s a delay, and that would mean the release is scheduled for October. Apple has delayed the launch until November one time – for the iPhone X launch, that’s understandable for the radical changes that the phone introduced.
But generally, Apple tries to keep the launch events of iPhones to September, and we can expect the iPhone 16 series to launch in September 2024. We will get to know the exact date of the launch event as we get to September.
iPhone 16 Series Pre-orders, Shipping & Availability Dates
Apple usually opens the pre-orders for the just launched iPhones two or three days after the launch event. With the iPhone 15 series, the pre-orders started on September 15, 2023, three days after the September 12 launch event. We can expect the same for the iPhone 16 series – pre-orders would start two or three days after the launch event in September.
Similarly, for the iPhone 15 series, the shipping and availability of the devices in stores were scheduled for September 22, 2023, a week after the pre-order date. So, we can expect the iPhone 16 series to start shipping and be available in stores by late September.
iPhone 16 Expected Price
We don’t expect Apple to increase the prices of iPhone 16 series phones. The prices of iPhones have stayed more or less the same over the past few generations, and it could be the same with the iPhone 16 series. Here are the expected prices of the iPhone 16 series:
- iPhone 16: Starting £799 / $799 / € 969
- iPhone 16 Plus: £899 / $899 / € 1119
- iPhone 16 Pro: £999 / $999 / €1229
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: £1199 / $1479