iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max [RUMORS]: What You Need To Know…

How will the iPhone 15 Pro Max compare to the iPhone 16 Pro Max? Here’s everything you need to know based on all the latest leaks and rumors…
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s Changing / Upgrading In 2024/25
📱 Design and Build
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 221 g
- 6.7-inch display
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored)
- Dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 225 g
- 6.9-inch display
Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be slightly larger and heavier, with a bigger display.
Why It Matters: The increased size could offer a more immersive viewing experience, but might be less comfortable for users with smaller hands. The weight increase, while minimal, could impact long-term handling comfort. Both models retain the premium titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass protection.
💻 Display
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED
- 1290 x 2796 pixels
- 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision
- 2000 nits peak brightness
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored)
- 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED
- 1328 x 2878 pixels
- 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision
- Brightness details not yet known
Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to feature a larger display with slightly higher resolution.
Why It Matters: The larger display could enhance the viewing experience for media consumption and productivity tasks. However, the pixel density remains similar, so the perceived sharpness might not change significantly. Both models retain the advanced display features like ProMotion and Always-On display.
⚡ Performance
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- A17 Pro chip (3 nm)
- Hexa-core CPU (2×3.78 GHz + 4×2.11 GHz)
- Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored)
- A18 Pro chip (3 nm)
- Hexa-core CPU (specific speeds unknown)
- Apple GPU (core count unknown)
Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature the next-generation A18 Pro chip.
Why It Matters: While both chips use a 3nm process, the A18 Pro is likely to offer improved performance and energy efficiency. This could translate to faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and potentially better battery life. The performance leap might be particularly noticeable in AI-driven tasks and high-end gaming.
📸 Camera System
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- 48 MP main (wide)
- 12 MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)
- 12 MP ultra-wide
- LiDAR scanner
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored)
- 48 MP main (wide)
- 12 MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)
- 48 MP ultra-wide
- LiDAR scanner
Key Changes: The most significant rumored change is an upgrade to the ultra-wide camera from 12 MP to 48 MP.
Why It Matters: The higher resolution ultra-wide camera could dramatically improve the quality of wide-angle shots, potentially offering more detail and better low-light performance. This upgrade could be particularly beneficial for landscape photography and capturing large group shots. Both models continue to offer advanced video capabilities, including 4K ProRes and spatial video recording.
🔋 Battery and Charging
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- 4441 mAh battery
- Wired charging: 50% in 30 min
- 15W MagSafe wireless charging
- 15W Qi2 wireless charging
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored)
- 4676 mAh battery
- Wired charging: 50% in 30 min
- 15W MagSafe wireless charging
- 15W Qi2 wireless charging
Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have a slightly larger battery capacity.
Why It Matters: The increased battery capacity could potentially offer longer battery life, which is always a welcome improvement. However, the actual impact on daily usage will depend on the power efficiency of the new A18 Pro chip and the larger display. Charging capabilities appear to remain similar, maintaining the balance between convenience and battery longevity.
🌐 Connectivity
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- 5G capable
- Wi-Fi 6e
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Ultra Wideband chip (2nd gen)
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored)
- 5G capable
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Ultra Wideband 2 support
Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.
Why It Matters: Wi-Fi 7 could offer significantly faster wireless internet speeds and improved stability, especially beneficial for high-bandwidth activities like cloud gaming or AR applications. The Bluetooth upgrade might provide more reliable connections and potentially lower power consumption. The enhanced Ultra Wideband chip could improve spatial awareness features and precision in finding devices.
🏁 Final Verdict: Is It Worth the Upgrade?
The iPhone 16 Pro Max appears to be a refinement of its predecessor rather than a revolutionary upgrade. Key improvements include:
- Larger display for an enhanced viewing experience
- More powerful A18 Pro chip for improved performance
- Upgraded ultra-wide camera for better wide-angle photography
- Slightly larger battery capacity
- Advanced connectivity options with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
Consider upgrading if:
- You value a larger display for media consumption or productivity
- You’re a photography enthusiast who frequently uses the ultra-wide lens
- You need cutting-edge performance for demanding tasks or future-proofing
- You can benefit from the latest connectivity features
You might want to hold off if:
- You’re satisfied with the performance and features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max
- The current display size meets your needs
- The incremental upgrades don’t align with your usage patterns
- You prefer to wait for more substantial changes in future models
Remember, these are based on rumors and might change. The iPhone 15 Pro Max remains a highly capable device that will continue to receive software updates and support. The decision to upgrade should ultimately depend on your personal needs, preferences, and budget.
Frequently Asked
Learn More About The Most Popular Phone Brands 📱
Learn more about the top smartphone brands on the market right now so you can make a better decision with your next phone…
Learn All About Apple’s iPhone
Apple is the most popular brand in the world and its iPhone is the reason why. Learn all about the latest models, technological advances, new features and the different models.
Get Acquainted With Google’s Pixel Phones 🤖
From powerful AI capabilities to regular software updates, find all the essential information and insights on the Google’s latest Pixel phone lineup – from its budget A series to its mainline Pixels and foldables.
Learn All About Samsung’s Latest Phones 🤳
Discover all the latest Samsung phone models, explore new features, and stay updated on technological advancements. From flagship releases to mid-range and budget options, find detailed information and comparisons on the diverse Samsung lineup.
Is A OnePlus Phone A Good Option For You? ⚡
Explore the latest OnePlus phone models, uncover new features, and stay informed about technological innovations. Whether you’re looking for a flagship killer or a budget-friendly option
Latest Xiaomi Phones
Cheap, affordable, high-end specs. Xiaomi phones are popular with budget-conscious Android fans. And there’s flagship models too.
LEARN MORE
→
Latest Motorola Phones
Motorola is the USA’s #1 budget phone brand. If you want something cheap and cheerful, say hello to Moto…
LEARN MORE
→
Latest OPPO Phones
Criminally underrated, OPPO is a hugely innovative brand. From its foldable phones to its camera tech, it is one of best in the biz.
LEARN MORE
→
Which Phones Are Best For Android Updates?
Android updates vary by brand, and some are much better than others. Updates are important, so make sure you know which brands are best for Android updates.
How Long Does Apple Support iPhone?
iPhones are known for their timely iOS updates (unlike their Android-powered counterparts). But how many do you get and how long does each model last for?
🤔 Need Help Choosing Your Next Phone?
Join our thriving community and get direct access to the team