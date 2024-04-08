🔍

iPhone 15 Specs Comparison: How Each Model Compares

author image
Richard Goodwin

04/08/24 •  4 min read

iPhone 15Pin

Here’s a straight-up specs comparison of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Which is best? Use the comparison tool to find out which model is right for you

iPhone 15 Series Specs Comparison

iPhone 15 Series Overview

iphone 15 pricePin

Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on September 12, 2023 as part of their latest smartphone lineup. These devices succeed the iPhone 14 models and introduce several notable changes and improvements:

Design: The iPhone 15 series features a redesigned exterior with rounder edges and slightly curved display and back glass. They come in five colors: blue, pink, yellow, green, and black.

Display:

  • iPhone 15: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556×1179 pixels (~460 PPI)
  • iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2796×1290 pixels (~460 PPI)
  • Improved brightness up to 2,000 nits outdoors
  • Dynamic Island feature replaces the notch

Charging and Data Transfer: The iPhone 15 models switch to USB-C, replacing the proprietary Lightning connector. However, data transfer speeds are limited to USB 2.0 (480 Mbps), slower than the USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Battery Life: The iPhone 15 Plus offers longer battery life with up to 26 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 15 provides up to 20 hours.

Software: All models ship with iOS 17 out of the box.

Known Issues

Some users have reported overheating issues with the iPhone 15, which Apple attributes to software bugs and aims to address through updates. Concerns have also been raised about the use of cobalt in lithium batteries due to labor issues in mining operations.

Overall, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus offer a refreshed design, improved displays, and the switch to USB-C while providing a more affordable option compared to the higher-end Pro models.

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Keep Reading

Explore more →
iphone 15 pro max

Should You Wait For The iPhone 15 Pro…

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an updated camera module with a periscope lens… The iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a release date in...

iphone 15 price

Latest iPhone 15 Leaks & Updates: August 2023

Here’s several recent iPhone 15 leaks that all Apple fans should know about, including a potentially massive price increase…

...
iphone 15 camera dynamic range

iPhone 15 Camera Getting “Boosted Dynamic Range”

The iPhone 15 camera will get improved dynamic range, according to Sony Most users probably aren’t aware of this but Apple and Sony have been par...

Scroll to Top