Curious about the sizes of Apple’s iPhone 13 phones? We got you covered – here’s a complete breakdown of the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max…

📱 iPhone 13 Series Size Comparison iPhone 13 Mini 📏 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm ⚖️ 141g 🖥️ 5.4″ display ✅ A15 Bionic chip ✅ Dual camera ❌ ProMotion Most compact iPhone 13 📏 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm ⚖️ 174g 🖥️ 6.1″ display ✅ A15 Bionic chip ✅ Dual camera ❌ ProMotion Best value iPhone 13 Pro 📏 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm ⚖️ 204g 🖥️ 6.1″ display ✅ A15 Bionic chip ✅ Pro camera system ✅ ProMotion Pro features, compact size iPhone 13 Pro Max 📏 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm ⚖️ 240g 🖥️ 6.7″ display ✅ A15 Bionic chip ✅ Pro camera system ✅ ProMotion Largest display & best battery 🔑 Key Takeaways: 📱 All models feature 5G capability and A15 Bionic chip

🎨 Pro models offer ProMotion display (120Hz refresh rate)

📸 Pro models have advanced camera systems

🔋 Pro Max has the largest display and best battery life

🏋️ Weight ranges from 141g (Mini) to 240g (Pro Max)

Apple’s iPhone 13 comes in four distinct flavors and three sizes – small(ish), big, and bigger. Need Advice On New iPhones? Need information on newer models? Check out our dedicated iPhone Size Comparison resource – it covers all models from the first ever iPhone right up to the latest models. The iPhone 13 Mini is the smallest, followed by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest. The Pro and iPhone 13 model come with a 6.1in OLED display, while the iPhone 13 mini is packing a tiny 5.4in OLED display. The flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest display of all at 6.8in which is similar to what you’ll find on other flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro. But remember: only Apple’s Pro and Pro Max models come with its ProMotion display technology, so if you want 120Hz refresh rates you’ll have to pay a premium for it. And do keep in mind that the iPhone 13 mini’s battery life sucks, so if you want a more compact model stick with the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. Which is The Most Popular Model? Pin When it comes to the most popular model in Apple’s iPhone 13 series, most users tend to gravitate to either the standard iPhone 13 or the high-end flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 is the everyman’s phone, the Toyota Camry. It’s reliable, excellent value, and it gets the job done. It lacks the advanced features of the Pro and Pro Max models (triple lens camera, LiDAR, ProMotion, etc) but for average user it is more than enough for everything you’ll want to do. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is more aimed at content creators and professionals. If you create media for a living or run a social media channel or want to shoot YouTube or Instagram videos, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the one for you.

Apple’s Pro Models Usually Outpace Its Cheaper Models Too Apple positioned its Pro and Pro Max models as “creator tools” and it is a marketing angle that has paid dividends. Apple sells a huge volume of Pro and Pro Max models every year despite the fact they’re more expensive. During the second quarter of their availability, the four iPhone 15 models made up over two-thirds of total US iPhone sales, falling short of the iPhone 14 models’ share in the March 2023 quarter. Notably, this discrepancy was mainly due to the base model’s share. The four iPhone 15 models constituted 68% of total iPhone sales for the quarter, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max capturing the largest share at 23%. CIRP The iPhone 13 mini was axed from the future lineups due to poor sales. I tested one and, while it was decent enough, the battery life left a lot to be desired – it struggled to get through half a day. Both the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, now that they’re no longer the latest models, are available at huge discount right now on the refurbished market.

Which iPhone 13 Should You Get? Pin My advice? The standard iPhone 13 – even in 2024 – is still a great option. It’ll get iOS updates until well into the late 2020s, and it’s a rock-solid performer. I know this because it is the phone I actually use. I haven’t upgraded mine yet because I don’t need to – it still works great. If you want a slice of flagship life, the Pro or Pro Max are great options too. You can pick up both the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max for less than the standard iPhone 15 in 2024, making them two excellent options for anyone that’s savvy with their cash.

iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? If you want the best possible camera and display tech (including things like ProMotion), go with the iPhone 13 Pro. It is aimed at content creators, professionals, basically anyone that needs good video and photography performance. That’s the main difference: screen tech, camera, and performance. If you just need a good phone that’ll take great looking pictures, browse the web, run apps, and all the usual stuff people do with their phones, the iPhone 13 is impossible to beat. You can pick up the iPhone 13 in 2024 for less than some mid-range Android phones. And you know what? It’ll still run rings around these kinds of devices. And get better support with updates, taking you right up to in and around 2028/29. The Key Points: Identical Dimensions: Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have the same physical dimensions, measuring 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches). Strategic Design: Apple’s decision to keep the sizes identical allows users to switch between models without adjusting to a different size. It also ensures that accessories like cases and screen protectors are interchangeable. Weight Difference: The iPhone 13 Pro is heavier (204g) than the iPhone 13 (174g), attributed to its additional features like the Pro camera system and a larger battery. Display: Both phones have a 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Super Retina XDR display. However, the Pro model features ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, absent in the standard iPhone 13. Distinct Experiences: Despite the identical size, the two models offer different features, with the Pro model having more advanced capabilities, notably its camera and its screen technology. The Pro model also costs a lot more.

What About The iPhone 13 Pro Max: Apple’s Largest iPhone Go big or go home. If you want the best camera, the best in class performance, the best display tech, and the biggest battery, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is the one to go for. It’s basically the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, just with a bigger display and larger battery. That means it’ll run longer between charges, editing on its display is easier (you have more room), and you get access to all the usual Pro features that millions of users apparently cannot live without. There’s a good reason why myriad YouTube creators all started shooting with iPhone in and around 2021/22. It was when the iPhone 13 series launched and people realised just what was possible with Apple’s Pro / Pro Max camera tech. It’s the most expensive (even though it is now a hell of a lot cheaper than before) and it still packs a massive punch in all the right areas. My advice? If you want to go the long haul with your next phone, go big and get the iPhone 13 Pro Max – it’s a complete beast whichever way you slice it. The Key Points: Largest in the Lineup: The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone 13 model, measuring 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches) and weighing 240g. Screen Real Estate: The Pro Max features a 6.7-inch (17 cm) Super Retina XDR display, the largest ever on an iPhone, ideal for media consumption, gaming, and content editing. Battery Life: The Pro Max houses the most substantial battery in the iPhone 13 series, ensuring extended battery life, especially beneficial for heavy users. Size Considerations: The Pro Max’s size might be cumbersome for some, especially for one-handed use or pocket storage. Learn More: Check out our detailed iPhone 13 Pro Max buyer’s guide for more information.

iPhone 13 Dimensions: All Models Compared Model Dimensions (mm) Dimensions (inches) Weight (g) iPhone 13 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 174 iPhone 13 Mini 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 141 iPhone 13 Pro 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 204 iPhone 13 Pro Max 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 240 Detailed Dimensions and Features iPhone 13 Dimensions: Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches)

Weight: 174g (6.14 oz)

Perfect blend of size and functionality, designed to fit comfortably in your hand while still providing a large, immersive screen.

In 2023, it’s now one of the best value smartphones on the market with a significant price drop from its $799.99 launch price. iPhone 13 Mini Dimensions: Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 inches)

Weight: 141g (4.97 oz)

Compact device perfect for those who prefer a smaller phone that still packs a punch in terms of features and performance. iPhone 13 Pro Dimensions: Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches)

Weight: 204g (7.20 oz)

Offers professional-grade features in a sleek and stylish design, ideal for those who demand the best from their tech. iPhone 13 Pro Max Dimensions: Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)

Weight: 240g (8.47 oz)

Largest model in the series, offering the most screen real estate and the highest-end features available.