Here’s literally everything you need to know about how to use Apple Pay, including user guides, details of its core features, and how to get it set up the first time

Setting Up Apple Pay

Before you can use Apple Pay, you need to set it up:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone Tap the “+” sign in the top right corner Follow the prompts to add your card

How to Use Apple Pay on iPhone

Using Apple Pay on your iPhone is straightforward, but the exact method can vary slightly depending on your iPhone model:

On iPhone with Face ID (iPhone X and later):

Double-click the side button Glance at your iPhone to authenticate with Face ID Hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless reader

On iPhone with Touch ID (iPhone 6 through iPhone 8):

Rest your finger on Touch ID Hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless reader

On iPhone 7: The process is the same as other Touch ID models, but you’ll feel a vibration and see a checkmark on the screen when the payment is complete.

On iPhone 11, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15: These models follow the Face ID method described above.

How to Enable Tap to Pay on iPhone:

Tap to Pay is automatically enabled when you set up Apple Pay. There’s no separate activation required.

Need more help? Check out the articles and user guides below – we have LOADS of content about using Apple Pay and all of it is aimed at beginners.