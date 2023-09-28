The Best Cheap iPhones You Can Buy In 2023!

By Abhijith S Updated: 09/28/23

Want to get an iPhone but don’t want to spend all your money on it? We list out the best cheap iPhones you can buy in 2023!

Apple quotes a premium for its products. The latest iPhone 15 series starts at $799, up to $1599 for the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max variant.

But you don’t always need to break the bank to get an iPhone for you or your loved ones. You can go for the cheap iPhones listed in this article.

Before we start the list, let me clarify: Apple doesn’t launch budget iPhones. The only iPhone that can be classified as budget is the iPhone SE. But we still can’t term it as “cheap.” Instead, you need to look for older iPhones, which are still a great choice, given Apple’s extended long-term software support.

Read on; we talk about the best cheap iPhones for 2023 and have listed iPhones that cost less than $150 here.

Apple iPhone SE 2022

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is the latest SE; it comes with the brains of iPhone 13 but is stuck with the iPhone 8 body. This is the direct opposite of what iPhone XR is. Despite the looks, the iPhone SE 2022 performs well and supports 5G networks. Similarly, the phone comes with a single camera, but the computational photography capabilities of the A15 Bionic empower it to provide good photos comparable to phones in this budget. iPhone SE 2022 will cost you $429, a good choice for a budget iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13

Although it isn’t the cheapest iPhone, iPhone 13 offers great value. iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are pretty close, as both the phones come with Apple A15 Bionic and have similar cameras and displays. Also, the major difference between the iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone 15 is the display – the iPhone 15 has a dynamic island. If you want a modern iPhone at a value price, iPhone 13 is the one to get. iPhone 13 starts at $599 for the base 128GB variant and can go up to $899 for the 512GB variant. The base variant is the only budget option; the pricing of higher variants doesn’t make sense if you’re looking for a cheap iPhone.

What About Refurbished/Renewed iPhones?

If you hop on to Amazon and search for an iPhone 12, you will also be presented with (Renewed) iPhones. Renewed phones on Amazon are refurbished phones. Some retailers also list the refurbished products as Pre-Owned and Like New.

Refurbished phones are not the same as used phones; they’re acquired by retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Gazelle, etc. The phones undergo inspections and checks, are rated according to the condition, and are sold through the retailers.

Products sold on Amazon Renewed are professionally inspected and tested to work as expected by an Amazon qualified and performance-managed supplier. If we source products from a third-party seller, the third-party seller tests and inspects the product. Amazon

Why Should You Get A Refurbished iPhone ?

As you know, Apple reduces the prices of older iPhones after the latest variants drop. Along with this change, Apple also discontinued some older models – stopping the production altogether. This leaves the iPhone SE as the only iPhone priced below $500. But the discontinued iPhones are often still great options because of Apple’s long-term support. The only way to get these iPhones is by going for a refurbished option.

Which Refurbished iPhone To Get In 2023?

Refurbished Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 is a good option, even though it was released in 2019. While the newer iPhones use OLED displays, the iPhone 11 uses the older LCD panel. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is not ideal but has enough firepower for daily use. You can find it from retailers for around $230 to $300.

Refurbished Apple iPhone 12

Released in 2020, the iPhone 12 still holds up against the latest iPhones and many competing Android phones. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 12 is still powerful enough for daily tasks and even gaming, and from the front, it looks virtually identical to iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. You can get an iPhone 12 Mini for a similar price if you need a more compact phone. A refurbished iPhone 12 will cost you around $300 to $450 at various retailers.

Refurbished Apple iPhone XR

Despite being over five years old, iPhone XR could be a cheap first iPhone for you. iPhone XR is also a great alternative to iPhone SE, another cheap iPhone. The biggest advantage iPhone XR has compared to that phone is that XR doesn’t look like a relic of the past, as it has the “notch.” A refurbished iPhone XR will cost you around $200 to $300 at various retailers.

Refurbished Apple iPhone 12 Pro

A refurbished iPhone 12 Pro can cost as much as a new iPhone 13. But some retailers, such as Backmarket, have it for around $450, which is great if you get it for that price. iPhone 12 Pro is an excellent choice if you want great cameras – this phone has a combo of triple 12MP cameras – one for primary, then an ultrawide, and a 2X telephoto. You’re getting the Apple A14 Bionic chip with this phone, similar to the iPhone 12. It is not the most powerful chip but it is powerful enough for daily tasks and gaming. A refurbished iPhone 12 Pro costs $450 to $600 at various retailers.

Refurbished iPhone SE (2020)

If you want an absolutely cheap iPhone, something under $150, a refurbished iPhone SE 2020 could be the one for you. As an SE phone, it still looks a decade old but works pretty fine as the Apple A13 Bionic chipset powers it. A refurbished iPhone SE 2020 will cost you around $130 to $200 at various retailers.