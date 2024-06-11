Will Your iPhone Get iOS 18 Update? Let’s Find Out…

iOS 18 is now official but will your iPhone support it? Here’s what you need to know…

TL;DR All The iPhones That’ll Support iOS 18… ✅ Compatible iPhones: iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, 11 series

iPhone XS series, XR

iPhone SE (2nd gen & later) ❌ Not Compatible: iPhone X, 8 series & older 🆕 iOS 18 Features: Apple Intelligence (AI)

Smarter Siri

Image Playground & Genmoji

Enhanced photo search & video summarization iOS 18: The Complete Guide →

Apple has a long-standing tradition of supporting its devices for several years after their initial release.

However, as technology advances and new features are introduced, older devices may not have the necessary hardware or processing power to keep up.

With iOS 18, Apple has made some changes to its compatibility list, which means that some older iPhone models will not be able to run the update.

The iOS 18 Compatibility List Pin According to Apple, the following iPhone models will be compatible with iOS 18: iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max) iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max) iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max) iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max) iPhone XS series (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max) iPhone XR iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) If your iPhone model is not listed above, unfortunately, it will not be able to run iOS 18. This means that devices such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, and older models will remain on their current version of iOS.

What’s New in iOS 18?

Pin

iOS 18 brings a host of new features and enhancements to the iPhone, making it one of the most significant updates in recent years. Some of the key highlights include:

Apple Intelligence: A new AI platform that powers generative AI for writing, image creation, and more. Improved Siri: A smarter, more context-aware Siri with natural language processing and enhanced capabilities. Image Playground: A creative tool that allows users to generate personalized images using AI. Genmoji: A feature that creates unique, personalized emoji based on user input. Enhanced photo search and video summarization: AI-powered tools to help users find and organize their media more efficiently.

These are just a few of the many new features and improvements that iOS 18 has to offer.

However, it’s important to note that some of these features, such as Apple Intelligence, have additional hardware requirements beyond the basic iOS 18 compatibility list.

What to Do If Your iPhone Isn’t Compatible

If your iPhone is not compatible with iOS 18, don’t worry – your device will continue to function normally on its current version of iOS.

Apple typically provides security updates and bug fixes for older versions of iOS for a period of time after a new version is released, ensuring that your device remains secure and stable.

However, if you’re eager to experience the latest features and improvements offered by iOS 18, you may want to consider upgrading to a newer iPhone model.

Apple releases new iPhones every year, and these devices are designed to take full advantage of the latest software updates and features.

Before upgrading, it’s essential to assess your needs and budget. Consider factors such as battery life, camera quality, and processing power when choosing a new iPhone model.

Additionally, keep in mind that newer iPhones may come with a higher price tag, so it’s important to find a balance between features and affordability.

Preparing Your iPhone for iOS 18

If your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18, there are a few steps you can take to prepare your device for the update:

Back up your data: Before updating to iOS 18, it’s crucial to back up your iPhone’s data to iCloud or your computer. This ensures that you won’t lose any important information during the update process. Free up storage space: iOS updates can be quite large, so it’s essential to ensure that your iPhone has enough free storage space to download and install the update. You can free up space by deleting unwanted apps, photos, and videos, or by transferring them to iCloud or your computer. Update your apps: Prior to installing iOS 18, make sure that all of your apps are updated to their latest versions. This can help prevent compatibility issues and ensure a smooth transition to the new operating system. Charge your iPhone: Make sure your iPhone is fully charged or connected to a power source before starting the update process. This will prevent your device from shutting down unexpectedly during the update.

The update will be available for download and installation when it’s released in the fall of 2024.

Wrapping Up…

With a range of new features and enhancements powered by Apple’s AI technology, iOS 18 is one of the more significant updates we’ve seen in recent years.

While not all iPhone models will be compatible with the update, those that are will be able to take advantage of the latest innovations in mobile computing.

If your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18, make sure to prepare your device for the update by backing up your data, freeing up storage space, updating your apps, and ensuring that your device is fully charged.

By taking these steps, you can ensure a smooth and seamless transition to the new operating system.