How To Remove/Change “Sent From My iPhone” On Emails (#1 Simplest Method)

Pin

By default, whenever you send an email from your iPhone, it will say “Sent From My iPhone” at the end. But you can change and/or remove this if you want. Just follow these steps…

If you don’t want every single email you send to feature Apple’s default signature – “Sent From My iPhone” – then all it takes is a few quick changes to the settings in the Mail app.

How To Remove “Sent From My iPhone” Signature From iPhone Email

Removing the “Sent From My iPhone” signature is easy. Just do the following:

Open the Settings app. Tap Mail. Tap Signature. Delete “Sent From My iPhone”. Tap the Mail button to go back to the previous screen.

This option will remove the “Sent From My iPhone” signature, leaving it blank, so when you send an email it will have no signature at all. Alternatively, if you want to add something else, use the following steps.

How To Edit Your Email Signature in Mail App on iPhone

You can also add your own custom email signature to your emails sent from the Mail app on iPhone. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Settings app. Tap Mail. Tap Signature. Delete the current signature if any is written there. Now write the email signature you want to use. You can also paste it from another location. Tap the Mail button to go back to the previous screen.

You’ve now set a custom email signature for the emails you send from Mail on your iPhone.

Run A Business? You Should Be Using Your Signature To Promote Your Brand!

If you run a business, or you’re some kind of online personality, you should 100% be using your email signature to promote your business. Ideally, you’ll want a link to all your main social accounts, your website, and maybe even your business phone details.

RELATED CONTENT:

Think about how many emails you send a year. Even if 10% of the people you send mail to check out your business site or follow you on Twitter or Instagram, you’re looking at potentially hundreds of new connections. And everybody could do with more social/business connections, right?

Other Things To Put In Your Email Signature

Even if you’re not a business, you should probably include something in your email signature – even if it just links out to your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

Many people have side hustles on the go, outside their normal, 9 to 5 job, and if this is the case, and you don’t have any conflicts with your current job, an email signature is a really good place to promote it.

Alternatively, you can use your email signature to raise awareness about a cause you’re passionate about. You could also use it to link out to a charity you’re involved in and/or support, ask for donations, or simply to raise awareness about a certain cause.

Whatever you do, even if you leave it blank, at least you now know how to remove “Sent From My iPhone” from your signature!

From Our Sponsors:

Save 40% on Refurbished iPhones & iPads Today w/ Gazelle (Inc. 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee)