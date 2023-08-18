Pin

iPhone 12 series – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max will soon get the iOS 17 update. Apple’s long term support for its iPhones ensures that iPhone 12 series phones will get updated to iOS 17 along with the newer iPhones. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 iOS 17 update.

KEY TAKEAWAYS iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is confirmed to get the iOS 17 update.

iPhone 12 series will get the iOS 17 update after its launch in September.

iOS 17 will bring lots of new features to iOS, but will stay visually identical to iOS 16.

Will iPhone 12 Series Get Updated To iOS 17?

Not even Google or Samsung can come close to Apple in providing software updates over the years. Apple is known for providing updates to the latest version of iOS, even for devices launched 6-7 years back.

Apple revealed the list of devices compatible with iOS 17 when it announced iOS 17 at WWDC 2023. iPhones older than iPhone X did not cut, while iPhones newer than iPhone 11 made it.

That means iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Mini will get the iOS 17 update. This also means iOS 18 might be the last iOS version iPhone 12 series will get updated to, but that’s an issue for the next year, enjoy your phone while it is supported!

When Will iPhone 12 Series Get The iOS 17 Update?

Apple did not yet reveal the official release date for iOS 17 yet. But the company launches a new iOS version along with the unveiling of new iPhones, and it usually launches a new iPhone in September.

We can confidently say that iOS 17 will debut along with iPhone 15 series in September.

iOS 17 update will start seeding to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max just after the iOS 17 and iPhone 15 series launch. Apple usually delivers new iOS version updates the same day as the new iPhone launch, so you can expect the update to arrive the same day as the iOS 17 launch.

iOS 17 Features

Apple revealed everything about iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 event. With the new version of iOS, Apple doesn’t intend to radically change its UI, but it is counting on it being an iterative upgrade over iOS 16 while bringing new and improved features to the OS. Here are some of the best iOS 17 features:

Contact Posters – Contact posters will now be shown when you call someone. You can customize the contact posters with images, memoji, or monograms.

– Contact posters will now be shown when you call someone. You can customize the contact posters with images, memoji, or monograms. iMessage Apps In One Place – iMessage apps are now arranged under a single place in Messages.

– iMessage apps are now arranged under a single place in Messages. Other Messages Features – iOS 17 will bring new Messages features like Check In, Catch-up, swipe to reply, Search Filters, Share and view locations, Read an audio message transcript, a New sticker drawer, and more.

– iOS 17 will bring new Messages features like Check In, Catch-up, swipe to reply, Search Filters, Share and view locations, Read an audio message transcript, a New sticker drawer, and more. Facetime – Facetime will now let you record and send a short video or audio message if someone misses your call.

– Facetime will now let you record and send a short video or audio message if someone misses your call. StandBy – The new StandBy mode on iOS 17 will let your iPhone show a clock, media player, live activities or more while the phone is charging.

– The new StandBy mode on iOS 17 will let your iPhone show a clock, media player, live activities or more while the phone is charging. NameDrop – NameDrop lets you easily share contacts with another person with an iPhone by tapping two iPhones together from the top.

– NameDrop lets you easily share contacts with another person with an iPhone by tapping two iPhones together from the top. AirDrop Over Internet – Your AirDrop transfers will now continue even if you step away, as it will continue via the internet.

– Your AirDrop transfers will now continue even if you step away, as it will continue via the internet. Journal – The new Journal app with iOS 17 will let you journal your life on your iPhone.

– The new Journal app with iOS 17 will let you journal your life on your iPhone. Keyboard – Apple updates the Keyboard with better autocorrect and in-line predictions feature that will complete sentences for you.