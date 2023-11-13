iOS 18: What We Know About Apple’s Next iPhone OS

11/13/23 • 3 min read

Apple is expected to release iOS 18 in 2024. That release timeframe is no surprise as Apple has always historically updated iOS every year. However, while iOS 16 and iOS 17 were relatively modest upgrades, the iOS 18 operating system is expected to be one of Apple’s most significant upgrades to iOS in years.

Here’s what we know about iOS 18 so far…

iOS 18: AI Siri Features

It’s not yet known what features iOS 18 will have when it comes to individual apps. But iOS 18 as a whole is expected to have deep intigration with Apple’s generative AI technologies. Apparently, Apple is concerned that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is making the company look like it is falling behind – particularily with its Siri digital assistant. So Apple wants to turbo boost iOS 18 with generative AI capabilities.

A prime target for generative AI capabilities to be baked into the operating system is via Siri. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported Apple is working on an internal chatbot nicknamed “Apple GPT”, which could see its technologies added to Siri. Per Bloomberg:

“[Apple executive John] Giannandrea is overseeing development of the underlying technology for a new AI system, and his team is revamping Siri in a way that will deeply implement it. This smarter version of Siri could be ready as soon as next year, but there are still concerns about the technology and it may take longer for Apple’s AI features to spread across its product line.” Bloomberg

If Apple does add generative AI capabilities to Siri, it could make the Apple digital assistant a truely useful too instead of the middling assistant we’re all used to.

iOS 18: Other AI Features

But besides an AI Siri, iOS 18 is expcted to bake artificial intelligence tools into other areas of the operating system. Per Gurman:

“[Apple exec Craig] Federighi’s software engineering group, meanwhile, is adding AI to the next version of iOS. There’s an edict to fill it with features running on the company’s large language model, or LLM, which uses a flood of data to hone AI capabilities. The new features should improve how both Siri and the Messages app can field questions and auto-complete sentences, mirroring recent changes to competing services.” Bloomberg

But Apple may beef up more than iOS 18 with AI. Bloomberg’s report also says that the company may add AI tools to its Xcode software, which could help reduce workloads for iOS developers.

And there’s more: besides Siri, Messages, and Xcode, Bloomberg’s report says Apple wants to add AI to as many of its apps as possible. This includes the Apple Music app and the company’s productivity apps.

iOS 18: Supported Devices

If Apple does add AI to iOS 18 the big question will be which iPhones will support it? In order to run generative AI technologies on a device (as opposed to on servers in the cloud), the device needs to have a powerful chipset.

Some have speculated that AI in iOS 18 could be limited to next year’s iPhone 16 series with the A18 chipset sries only. If so, expect to hear plenty of grief from people who have bought this year’s iPhone 15 Pro series.

It’s likely iOS 18 will be released in the normal timeframe most major releases are.

That’s why we’re expecting to se iOS 18 released to the public in September 2024.

