iOS 17 Update Tracker: When Will Your iPhone Get The Update?

Pin

No other smartphone brand supports their phones as long as Apple. With a new iOS version on the verge of launching, it is important to know whether your iPhone will get the iOS 17 update. We track the status of the update here.

iOS 17 is the latest version of iOS, the OS for iPhone from Apple. The new version brings a boatload of features, and it seems like a massive upgrade over iOS 16.

Apple has a history of supporting its phones for a long time, and iOS 17 will not be an exception. iOS 17 will be delivered to most of the iPhones from the past five years, but iPhones launched before that will be dropped from software support by Apple.

In this article, let us look at which iPhones will be getting the iOS 17 update, with a complete list of iPhones that are getting updated and that are not.

Apple has already shown off the company’s latest version of iOS at WWDC 2023 event. The Cupertino giant has revealed everything we need to know about the new version of iOS at the event.

UPDATE: Apple has officially announced that iOS 17 will be available for public download on September 18th for all the supported devices. The announcement was made during the official launch of iPhone 15 during the Apple Event 2023.

Apple hasn’t officially commented on the release date for iOS 17. But the company ships the new version of the iOS version along with the new iPhones. iPhone 15 series is said to launch in September as a ritual, along with iOS 17 release.

Also, here are the release dates of the previous iOS versions:

iOS 16 – September 12, 2022

iOS 15 – September 20, 2021

iOS 14 – September 16, 2020

iOS 13 – September 19, 2019

iOS 12 – September 17, 2018

So we can safely assume that iOS 17 will launch on September 2023, along with iPhone 15 series.

Top iOS 17 Features

Apple previewed iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 in June. It also started rolling out iOS 17 Beta to developers. Let us look at the long list of features Apple introduces with iOS 17.

Pin

With iOS 17 contact posters, you can customize what the person on the other side sees when you call them. You can customize the contact posters using your photos, memoji, or monogram.

iMessage Apps In One Place

Pin

Another big change coming to iOS 17 with Apple Messages is that it is organizing all the iMessage apps in one place. Instead of the iMessage apps appearing above the keyboard, they’re neatly organized under a single menu which can be accessed by clicking the + button.

Other Messages Features

Apple also introduces features like Check In, Catch-up, swipe to reply, Search Filters, Share and view locations, Read an audio message transcript, a New sticker drawer, and more.

Facetime

Pin

The new Facetime feature lets you record a video or audio message when someone misses your Facetime call.

You can now use Facetime on your Apple TV by using your iPhone as a camera for TV.

StandBy

Pin

The new StandBy mode lets you turn your iPhone sideways when charging to show helpful info on the screen, including a clock, media player, live activities, Siri results, and more.

NameDrop

Pin

The New NameDrop feature lets you share contacts by bringing your iPhone close to someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch.

AirDrop Over Internet

AirDrop can transfer your files even after you step away via the internet. This feature has been tagged as coming later this year, so this might not ship along with iOS 17.

Journal

Pin

Apple has a new app for journaling. You can add new entries to your journal, or your iPhone will suggest personalized suggestions you may need to remember.

Keyboard

Pin

Autocorrect is said to be even more accurate now. In-line predictions will now complete sentences for you on iOS 17.

Pin

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 will receive the iOS 17 update, as it will be the previous generation of iPhones. The iOS 17 update will be available for iPhone 14 series from September 18, 2023.

Pin

Apple has officially confirmed that it will update iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Mini to iOS 17 along with iPhone 14 series. The iOS 17 update is available from September 18, 2023 as OTA update.

Pin

iPhone 12 series phones, such as iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Mini, will receive the iOS 17 update as soon as Apple launches iOS 17. Apple has officially confirmed this at the WWDC event. The iOS 17 update is available for iPhone 12 series from September 18, 2023.

Pin

iPhone 11 series phones, such as iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11, will get the iOS 17 update along with all other iPhones. Apple confirmed this at the WWDC event. The iOS 17 update is available for iPhone 11 series from September 18, 2023.

As you saw from the above list, you can see that most of the newer iPhones released in the past 5-6 years will be updated to iOS 17. That begs the question, which iPhones will not receive the iOS 17 update? Here’s the list:

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5

iPhone 4s

iPhone 4

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3G

iPhone

All iPhones launched before iPhone X will not be updated to iOS 17.

iPhones iOS 17 Update Status iPhone 14 Pro Max Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 14 Pro Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 14 Plus Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 14 Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone SE 2022 Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 13 Pro Max Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 13 Pro Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 13 Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 13 Mini Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 12 Pro Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 12 Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 12 Mini Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone SE 2020 Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 11 Pro Max Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 11 Pro Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone 11 Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone XS Max Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone XS Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone XR Available from September 18, 2023 iPhone X Will not be updated iPhone 8 Plus Will not be updated iPhone 8 Will not be updated iPhone 7 Plus Will not be updated iPhone 7 Will not be updated iPhone SE Will not be updated iPhone 6s Plus Will not be updated iPhone 6s Will not be updated iPhone 6 Plus Will not be updated iPhone 5s Will not be updated iPhone 5c Will not be updated iPhone 5 Will not be updated iPhone 4s Will not be updated iPhone 4 Will not be updated iPhone 3GS Will not be updated iPhone 3G Will not be updated iPhone Will not be updated