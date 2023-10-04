Should You Upgrade To iOS 17? Yes – Here’s 6 Reasons Why…

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/04/23 • 6 min read

Apple’s iOS 17 has landed, and as predicted it is packing a metric TON of new features. Building on the foundation of iOS 16, this update is one of its most significant in years. Here’s everything you need to know…

Apple’s iOS 17 is a pretty big update and, if you’ve used iPhone for long enough, you’ll know the BIG ONES don’t happen all too often.

Compared to iOS 16, there are 20 massively improvement new features and/or tweaks that’ll drastically improve how your interact with your iPhone.

Basically, unlike the iPhone 15 series which is currently being grilled in the press for its overheating issues, Apple’s iOS 17 is actually really impressive.

Here’s everything you need to know about why making the switch from iOS 16 to iOS 17 is totally worth it.

Device Compatibility: Broadening Horizons

Pre-Installed Excellence : The iPhone 15 lineup comes with iOS 17 right out of the box, ensuring users get the best from the get-go.

: right out of the box, ensuring users get the best from the get-go. Extended Support : iPhones dating back to the 2018 iPhone XR are in for the iOS 17 treat; here’s a guide what iPhones are elgible for iOS 17.

: iPhones dating back to the 2018 iPhone XR are in for the iOS 17 treat; here’s a guide End of the Road: It’s a bittersweet goodbye for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, as they bow out of the update cycle.

StandBy Feature: A Nightstand Revolution Picture this: Your iPhone, while nestled on its charger, transforms into a dynamic and informative display, presenting essential updates and notifications at a glance. This isn't a scene from a futuristic movie; it's the reality brought to you by the StandBy feature in the latest iOS update. It's designed to keep you informed, even when your device is powering up. Full-Screen Widgets : Get a bird's-eye view of essential information, perfect for a quick glance from your bed or desk.

: Get a bird’s-eye view of essential information, perfect for a quick glance from your bed or desk. Live Activities: Real-time updates from third-party apps mean you’re always in the loop, whether it’s tracking your pizza delivery or catching live sports scores. Siri: Smarter and More Intuitive “In the realm of virtual assistants, Siri has always been a front-runner alongside Alexa and Google Assistant. With iOS 17, Apple has taken Siri’s capabilities up a notch. Gone are the days of the somewhat cumbersome “Hey Siri” activation. Now, a simple “Siri” is all it takes to summon your virtual aide. This streamlined interaction ensures a more natural and fluid conversation with Siri. Moreover, the ability to make consecutive requests without having to repeat the activation phrase each time is a big time-saver and, in the long run, it should turn Siri into a much more useful feature. Simplified Activation : Just say “Siri” and she’s all ears, no “Hey” required.

Voicemail Reimagined: Live Transcriptions With iOS 17, Apple introduces a significant enhancement to its voicemail functionality through the Live Transcriptions feature. This advanced capability provides real-time transcriptions of voicemails as they are being recorded, offering users an immediate textual representation of the message. Such a feature is not only convenient but also crucial for professionals who may need to quickly assess the content of a voicemail during meetings or other engagements. Additionally, the Live Transcriptions feature provides the flexibility for users to decide whether to pick up a call mid-message or to direct it to voicemail based on the transcribed content. In-the-Moment Transcriptions : Witness live transcriptions of voicemails as they roll in.

: Witness live transcriptions of voicemails as they roll in. Mid-Message Actions: Jump into a call mid-voicemail or send it straight to the answering machine. The choice is yours. FaceTime Audio/Video Messages: Personalized Touch Missed a FaceTime call? No worries. In iOS 17, Apple has further enriched the FaceTime experience by introducing the capability to record and leave audio or video messages for missed FaceTime calls. This feature is particularly beneficial for business professionals and teams, allowing for more effective communication when real-time conversations aren’t possible. The recorded messages retain the high-quality standards expected from FaceTime and can incorporate the platform’s range of effects, ensuring clarity and engagement. Furthermore, these messages are not restricted to playback on the iPhone alone; they can be accessed and replayed on a range of Apple devices, including the Apple Watch. Video Messages : Record and leave video messages with all the FaceTime flair.

: Record and leave video messages with all the FaceTime flair. Cross-Device Playback: Replay those messages even on your Apple Watch. Talk about convenience! Sticker Fun with Live Stickers With the introduction of Live Stickers in iOS 17, Apple has expanded the realm of personalized communication. This feature allows users to craft custom stickers by leveraging their photos and Live Photos, adding a layer of creativity and personal touch to their messages. These stickers are not just static images; they can be animated, bringing a dynamic flair to conversations. To streamline access and organization, Apple has integrated a dedicated Sticker Drawer within the iOS keyboard. This ensures that users can effortlessly select and share their creations without navigating through multiple menus. Custom Stickers : Turn photos and Live Photos into animated stickers.

Interactive Widgets: Home Screen Evolution In previous iterations of iOS, widgets served primarily as glanceable information sources, static in their interaction. However, with the advent of iOS 17, Apple has redefined the widget experience. No longer are they mere passive displays; users can now engage with these widgets directly from the Home Screen. This interactive capability transforms widgets into dynamic tools, allowing users to perform actions, view updates, or even navigate content without diving deep into the respective apps. Here's a guide on how to use interactive widgets inside iOS 17. This enhancement not only streamlines user interaction but also maximizes the utility of the Home Screen space. By evolving widgets into interactive elements, iOS 17 ensures that they play a more integral role in the user's daily digital interactions, moving beyond aesthetics to functionality.

Should You Upgrade To iOS 17?

Most iOS updates are pretty tame affairs. They add in a few, new bells and whistles and a few performance tweaks. But that’s usually it.

iOS 17 is a completely different beast; it picks up where iOS 16 left off – an already solid update – and presses forwards with a host of new and really useful features.

From the new StandBy Feature to the oft-missed improvements to Siri, this is one update that all iPhone users will enjoy.

The live widgets are great, and there’s loads more apps that support it, and the changes and updates Apple’s made to FaceTime and Voicemail are truly useful additions.

Bottom line? iOS 17 is totally worth updating to. And it is very stable too. To date, there have been very few complaints about its overall performance and stability.

The same cannot be said for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, however, which have PLENTY of issues that need addressing. Most notably overheating and battery drain problems.