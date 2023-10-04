iPhone Weight Comparison: All Models Compared

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/04/23 • 7 min read Phones

Pin

How much does an iPhone weigh? Apple has made a lot of iPhones since 2007 and this post will show you how much each model weighs, including the iPhone 15 range inside a handy iPhone weight comparison table

Apple’s iPhone has changed dramatically since it first appeared on the market way back in 2007. The first iPhone didn’t even have 3G. The second iPhone – the iPhone 3GS – fixed that but it was the iPhone 4 that really put Apple’s iPhone on the map.

Between the iPhone 4’s release and the iPhone 6s, Apple’s iPhone business grew exponentially, popularising the idea of apps, touchscreen phones, app stores, and things like mobile gaming. With iPhone, none of these things would have evolved as quickly. Apple played a HUGE role in the history of cell phones.

Modern iPhones look A LOT different from the first-generation iPhones; they’re bigger, more powerful, and packed with all kinds of tech that was nothing but a pipe dream back in 2007. But how much has the average weight of an iPhone changed since 2007? Let’s investigate…

iPhone Weight Comparison Table: The First iPhone to The iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Weight Comparison

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7 inches 221g iPhone 15 Pro 6.1 inches 187g iPhone 15 Plus 6.7 inches 201g iPhone 15 6.1 inches 171g

Apple has considerably reduced the weights of the Pro models with the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 221g, while the iPhone 15 Pro weighs 187g. Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 19g less. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro weighs 187g and is 19g lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The weight reduction can be attributed to the new Titanium frame used in the new Pros. Titanium has one of the best strength-to-weight ratios among metals, making the new iPhone stronger and lighter than ever.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus don’t have a Titanium frame, so they weigh similarly to previous iPhones. iPhone 15 weighs 171g, while the iPhone 15 Plus weighs 201g.

iPhone 14 Weight Comparison

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7 inches 240g iPhone 14 Pro 6.1 inches 206g iPhone 14 Plus 6.7 inches 203g iPhone 14 6.1 inches 172g

iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max – 240g. Making these two phones the heaviest iPhones ever. iPhone 14 Pro, however, weighs 206g, slightly more than the iPhone 13 Pro.

The bigger iPhone 14 model weighs 203g, while the smaller iPhone 14 weighs 172g. iPhone 14 series didn’t come with a Mini variant. Hence, there is a void for an ultra-lightweight iPhone in the iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 13 Weight Comparison

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE WEIGHT iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7 inches 240g iPhone 13 Pro 6.1 inches 204g iPhone 13 Mini 5.1 inches 141g iPhone 13 6.1 inches 174g

iPhone 13 Pro Max is among the two of the heaviest iPhones, weighing 240g, it is heavy. iPhone 13 Pro is also heavy, but less than the Max, weighing at 204g.

iPhone 13 weighs 174g and is a reasonably light phone. But the iPhone 13 Mini is one of the largest iPhones of recent times, weighing just 141g.

What is The Heaviest iPhone?

As you’d expect, as Apple’s iPhones have gotten bigger and more advanced, adding in things like dual and triple-lens camera modules, the overall weight and dimensions of its phones have increased.

The title of the heaviest iPhone ever is shared by two models – iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both phones weigh 240 grams, much heavier than the 221g weight of the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Even Apple’s smallest modern phones – the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini – are heavier than its earlier models. The iPhone 12 mini weighs 135g, for instance, while the iPhone 13 mini comes in at 141g, making it heavier than its predecessor.

The reason Apple’s iPhones are getting heavier is twofold: on the one hand, they have more components and components have weight. Add more stuff in anywhere, and it will weigh more.

The other relates to battery sizes: Apple used bigger batteries on its iPhone 13 models to improve battery performance with 5G. This is why the iPhone 13 is heavier than the iPhone 12 despite looking more or less the same.

What is The Lightest iPhone?

True to the trend discussed above, the lightest iPhone ever released was the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s which weighed in at just 112g respectively, making them weigh lighters than Apple’s newer, more modern iPhones like the iPhone X and iPhone 11.

Pin The iPhone 5s – The Lightest iPhone Ever Made

With Apple’s modern iPhones – so iPhones released between 2019 and 2023 – the lightest current iPhone model is the iPhone 12 mini; it weighs in at 135g. That is still considerably heavier than the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s but it is very light compared to Apple’s 2022 flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which weighs 240g.

For reference, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is nearly DOUBLE the weight of the iPhone 6s. Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a much bigger display and way more advanced components, as well as a beefy triple-lens camera module, but 2X the weight of the iPhone 6s is incredible!

Which iPhone is Biggest?

Apple now makes 6.7-inch phones in two different models – Pro Max and Plus. The phones in this series come with 6.7-inch displays, making them the biggest iPhones. Here is the list of the biggest iPhones:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

If you want the biggest iPhone that money can buy, you must go for the iPhone 15 Pro Max – the beefiest iPhone yet.

Pin

Here’s what Apple said about the iPhone 15 Pro Max during its launch on September 12, 2023:

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,2 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone. This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and the thinnest borders on iPhone. The Pro lineup is built to last, combining the strength of titanium with the toughest back glass in a smartphone and the industry-leading Ceramic Shield on the front. Using an industry-first thermo-mechanical process, the titanium bands encase a new substructure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum, bonding these two metals with incredible strength through solid-state diffusion. The aluminum frame helps with thermal dissipation and allows the back glass to be easily replaced. This new design highlights the Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion technologies for an exceptional viewing experience. Apple.

If you don’t want to pay big bucks for Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro Max – now discontinued by Apple, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max – can be picked up for A LOT less money than a new, base-level iPhone 13. If you’re not fussed about 5G, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a steal for less than $500.

Also, be sure to check out ALL the iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro color options! And here’s what you need to know about the new features in iPhone 15 Pro! And read up all about iPhone Size Comparison chart and iPhone Price Comparison here.