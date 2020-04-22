iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone SE (1st Generation) – Which Is Better?

If there’s any one iPhone that has had a fervent fanbase it was 2016’s iPhone SE (first generation). While Apple’s flagship iPhones at the time had display sizes of 4.7in and 5.5in, the iPhone SE has a 4in display. In other words, it was essentially an iPhone 5 with some then-modern-day specs.

The reason people loved the iPhone SE so much was due to its diminutive size. As smartphones kept getting larger (and still are) the iPhone SE harkened back to a day when phones were smaller, and appealed to a group of people, that liked said smaller smartphones.

But Apple discontinued the iPhone SE in 2018. The good news? Apple just released the 2020 iPhone SE. However, instead of being a repackaged iPhone 5, it’s a repackaged iPhone 8. How else does it compare to the original iPhone SE? Let’s take a look.

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone SE (1st generation) Quick Comparison

Save

Design

iPhone SE (2020) – The iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body.

The iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body. iPhone SE (1st generation) – The iPhone SE (1st generation) has a 4in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design featured an aluminum body.

Winner? Draw – You can’t pick a winner here as some people adore the form-factor of the iPhone 5, which the 1st gen iPhone SE was based on. Others like the iPhone 8-inspired design of the iPhone SE (2020). It’s just down to personal preference.

MORE: Is The iPhone SE (2020) 100% Worth It? Let’s Investigate…

Displays

iPhone SE (2020) – The iPhone SE (2020) features a Retina HD LCD display that is 4.7in and has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

The iPhone SE (2020) features a Retina HD LCD display that is 4.7in and has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi. iPhone SE (1st generation) – The iPhone SE (1st generation) features a Retina LCD display that is 4in and has a 1136 x 640-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

Winner? iPhone SE (2020) – Size of the display aside, the iPhone SE (2020) display has objectively better tech, including a True Tone display and Haptic Touch.

CPU/Processor

iPhone SE (2020) – the iPhone SE (2nd generation) features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.

the iPhone SE (2nd generation) features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE. iPhone SE (1st generation) – the iPhone SE (1st generation) features the years-old A9 chipset.

Winner? iPhone SE (2020) – The A13 is at least 2x faster than the A9.

Save

Camera

iPhone SE (2020) – The iPhone SE (2020) features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens. Both cameras support Portrait Mode.

The iPhone SE (2020) features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens. Both cameras support Portrait Mode. iPhone SE (1st generation) – The iPhone SE (1st generation) features a 1.2MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens.

Winner? iPhone SE (2020) – The iPhone SE (2020) wind hands down. Its 12MP rear camera sports optical image stabilization and Portrait mode. Its FaceTime HD camera is also far superior.

Storage Options

iPhone SE (2020) – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone SE (1st generation) – 32GB or 128GB

Battery Life

iPhone SE (2020) – The iPhone SE (2020)’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

The iPhone SE (2020)’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging. iPhone SE (1st generation) – The iPhone SE (1st generation)’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage.

Winner? iPhone SE (2020) – The battery life is the same for both phones, but the 2nd gen iPhone SE features wireless charging.

MORE: New iPhone SE? Or, A Refurbished iPhone XS for $60 More…

Price

iPhone SE (2020) – The 4.7in iPhone SE (2020) costs $399 (64GB) and $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB).

The 4.7in iPhone SE (2020) costs $399 (64GB) and $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB). iPhone SE (1st generation) – The 4in iPhone SE (1st generation) is no longer on sale.

Save

Verdict?

From a completely objective perspective, the winner here is the iPhone SE (2020). It’s tech runs circles around the 1st gen iPhone SE. Its A13 processor is far superior, as is its True Tone and haptic display. That’s not even to mention its better front and rear cameras and wireless charging.

But it does have a 4.7in display. And while many people will be fine with that display, original 1st gen iPhone SE fans will probably feel it’s still too large. But at 4.7in, the iPhone SE (2020) is the smallest display Apple offers on a smartphone now. So if you want a modern-spec’d iPhone with a “tiny” display, your only choice is the 2nd gen iPhone SE.

MORE: The iPhone SE 2020 is FINALLY Here: Meet Apple’s $399.99 iPhone

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone SE (1st generation): Specs

Save

Here are the specs for the iPhone SE (2020):

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video, Portrait Mode

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone SE (1st generation):

Display: 4in LCD Retina display with a 1136 x 640-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 123.8mm x 58.6mm x 7.6mm

Weight: 113 grams

Storage: 32 or 128GB

Processors: A9

Front camera: 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera with 720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC