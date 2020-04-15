iPhone SE (2nd generation) vs iPhone 8 – How Do Apple’s Entry-level Phones Compare?

Apple’s newest iPhone is the iPhone SE (2nd generation). The iPhone SE is a phone Apple used to sell back in the day, which retained the old form factor of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5. The new iPhone SE now sports the form factor of the 4.7in iPhone 8, which Apple no longer sells.

That means the iPhone SE (2nd generation) is now Apple’s most entry-level model. But is it worth an upgrade if you’ve got the iPhone 8? Let’s take a look at how the two compare.

iPhone SE (2nd generation) vs iPhone 8 Quick Comparison

Design

The iPhone SE has a 4.7in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of three color options. iPhone 8 – The iPhone 8 has a 4.7in display and features Apple’s original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of three color options.

Winner? Draw – The two iPhones are absolutely identical from a design standpoint.

Displays

The iPhone SE features a Retina HD LCD display that is 4.7in and has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi. iPhone 8 – The iPhone 8 features a Retina HD LCD display that is 4.7in and has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

Winner? Draw – The two iPhones feature the exact same display technology.

CPU/Processor

the iPhone SE features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE. iPhone 8 – the iPhone 8 features the two-year-old A11 chipset, which is about 40% slower than the A13.

Winner? iPhone SE – The A13 is 40% faster than the A11.

Camera

The iPhone SE features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens. Both cameras support Portrait Mode. iPhone 8 – The iPhone 8 features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens.

Winner? iPhone SE – The iPhone SE has an edge here as both its cameras support Portrait Mode photography.

Storage Options

iPhone SE – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone 8 – 64GB or 128GB

Battery Life

The iPhone SE’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging. iPhone 8 – The iPhone 8’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? Draw – The battery life is the same for both phones.

Price

The 4.7in iPhone SE costs $399 (64GB) and $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB). iPhone 8 – The 4.7in iPhone 8 is no longer on sale.

Verdict?

The winner here is the iPhone SE (2nd generation). But it only wins because of two things: the faster A13 chipset and its camera system’s support for Portrait Mode. The A13 chipset is significant as it’s about 40% faster than the A11 found in the iPhone 8.

Portrait Mode, on the other hand, isn’t something many people who just take quick snaps with their iPhone will be using often. But the bottom line is both of these iPhones are EXTREMELY similar. The iPhone SE just happens to have a little better tech on the inside.

If you already have an iPhone 8 should you upgrade? Probably not. Not unless you are finding you need a much faster processor. And if you want a better camera, it’s better to upgrade to an iPhone XR from an iPhone 8.

iPhone SE (2nd generation) vs iPhone 8: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone SE (2nd generation):

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video, Portrait Mode

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 8:

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64 or 128GB

Processors: A11 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)