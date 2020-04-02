iPhone 9 Release Date Tipped For NEXT MONTH…

Apple’s iPhone 9 could get a release date as early as next month, according to leaked information…

Apple’s iPhone 9 will be officially launched next month (April 15, to be precise). News of the launch comes via Jon Prosser, a reliable Twitter tipster, who claims to have inside information via a meeting with sources inside Apple.

Update on the iPhone 9 meeting from yesterday: They left the meeting with no final decision being made. They’re still considering an April release. I’m told they want to decide by next week, but *if* they do it, it’ll be mid-April. Update next week, I guess.

Sorry, guys 😞 https://t.co/Tc9hOrtb88 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 27, 2020

According to Prosser, the iPhone 9 will launch on April 15, likely via an online-only event, and then the first units will get an official release date (meaning shipping out to customers) on April 22.

What’s The Deal With The iPhone 9?

The iPhone 9 – Apple’s kind-of-sequel to the iPhone SE – has been the talk of the town for the past nine months. Information leaked, people got excited about the prospect of a truly cheap iPhone, and then things died down. And then COVID 19 happened and that kinda called the entire release into question.

However, it looks as if Apple is pressing ahead with the iPhone 9, and this is significant for one really big reason: the iPhone 9 will apparently retail for just $399.99, making it the cheapest iPhone Apple has ever produced. The iPhone 9 – given its price, as well as how successful Google’s similarly priced Pixel 3a was – will likely go on to become the biggest selling iPhone to date.

Think about it: Google’s Pixel 3a retailed for $399.99 and it outsold every other Pixel phone within a few months of hitting the market. Now, imagine what would happen if Apple did something similar, with its brand appeal, its legion of fans – it’d sell like crazy. All of the world. And not just in the USA and UK. It’d sell by the boat-load in India, China, Brazil, and pretty much any other market/territory you can think of…

The iPhone 9 is The iPhone SE 2 Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For…

The iPhone SE sold really well when it first launched; the 4in iPhone was insanely popular with Apple’s existing user base as well as floating voters that were looking for a smaller, but equally powerful phone. Calls have been made since 2016 for a sequel to this phone; up to now, however, Apple has been focussed on its more expensive phones.

However, given current market trends, and the fact that brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and VIVO are fast-becoming the biggest phone brands on the market, something had to give – Apple had to adjust its business model and create something compelling for the lower-end of the market (where all the real growth and action is) – and this is where the iPhone 9 comes into play.

Why Apple NEEDS A Cheap iPhone

This is why the iPhone 9 release has to happen now; Apple needs it in order to compete with the threat presented by phone brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus. Previously, Apple only had Samsung to worry about. Nowadays, it has several potential competitors to consider when making decisions about the direction of its phone business.

And ALL of these competitors are killing Apple in the one area that really counts – price. Consumers DO NOT want to pay $1000 for a phone, not when they know they can get something similar for 50% less from one of these new Chinese phone brands.

This is why flagship sales are down year on year; it’s not because of less demand, it’s because there is more competition than ever before and these Chinese brands really don’t mess around when it comes to price. I mean, just look at the OnePlus 7T (it’s now insanely cheap). It has killer specs, an amazing display, and camera. And it’s $200 cheaper than the iPhone 11…

And Apple has finally woken up to this fact which is why we are now getting a $399.99 iPhone.

I cannot wait to see what this thing looks like. If it has Apple’s latest SoC and the iPhone 8’s camera unit, I’ll be happy. I’ve been waiting YEARS for this to happen, so if it does I will almost certainly be first in line to pick one up.

