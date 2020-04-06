Will The iPhone 9 Have A Home Button? Quite Possibly…

The incoming iPhone 9 release from Apple, which is also being called the iPhone SE 2, is said to be based on the iPhone 8. And that means it’ll have TouchID and a home button…

Not so long ago, we published a post about why you’d buy the iPhone 8 in 2020. The main reason was, of course, price. But another reason for buying the iPhone 8 has to do with its design – it was the last iPhone to feature a physical Home button and TouchID.

This could all change later on this month (April), however, as multiple sources – including networks and carriers – are claiming the iPhone 9 (AKA the iPhone SE 2) will be launching very soon. And best of all, it is said to feature a home button complete with TouchID, meaning Apple’s home button for iPhone will be making a return in 2020.

The iPhone 9 will be based on the iPhone 8, although it will use updated internal specs and hardware. The handset will apparently be the same size and look more or less identical to Apple’s 2017 flagship phone. This means the iPhone 9 will be Apple’s most portable iPhone option. It will also be the ONLY iPhone released in 2020 that features a Home button.

The iPhone 12 range, coming in late-2020, will all be based on Apple’s current industrial design, meaning no Home button and reliance on gesture-based navigation and FACE ID. The only question about the iPhone 9, however, is whether it will feature 5G or not?

Should the iPhone 9 launch in April, I do not see it featuring 5G. And the reason? It’d cannibalize Apple’s iPhone 12 sales. Apple being Apple will keep 5G exclusive to its more expensive iPhones. This makes sense from both a business and a continuity context. The iPhone 9 will be about one thing and one thing only: price.

iPhone 9 Will Have iPhone 11 Performance

The iPhone 9 will be Apple’s cheapest iPhone release ever. The base (64GB) model will retail for $399.99, according to reports, with higher storage models (128GB and 256GB) retailing for $499.99 and $599.99, respectively. Most, though, will likely go for the $399.99 model. And who can blame them? $399 for an iPhone is unheard of…

The #1 thing that will make the iPhone 9 special, however, is that it will feature Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, a monumentally powerful ARM-based chipset. This is the same chipset that runs inside the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It’s also the most powerful SoC on the market right now – by a considerable margin.

This is important because, while the iPhone 9 will lack many of the iPhone 11’s features, most notably in the camera department, it will pack in similar performance thanks to parity with its internal CPU and memory. Basically, the iPhone 9 will be cheap but it will perform where it counts – the A13 chipset is a beast and this will make the iPhone 9 a hugely impressive device, especially when compared to similarly-priced Android phones.

Evidence For iPhone 9 Launch?

All of the above sounds great, but is there actually any evidence that this is happening? Or is all this stuff just rumors and conjecture? As always, it’s a little bit of both, although there is now plenty of evidence that Apple is indeed prepping for the announcement and release of the iPhone 9 in April 2020 (although it will most likely be called the iPhone SE, not iPhone SE 2).

iPhone 9 placeholders listed on the Canadian Virgin Mobile activation site.

The most notably recent leak for the iPhone 9 comes via Jon Prosser. In a tweet, Prosser showed accidental place-holders for the iPhone at Canadian Virgin Mobile. On top of this, Apple has updated its Apple Care+ to include a new iPhone SE model. Chuck in reports from trusted sources like Ming-Chi Kuo and an iPhone 9 launch looks very likely.

