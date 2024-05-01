iPhone 14 Colors | Here’s All The Colorful Hues (All Models)

05/01/24 • 8 min read

Apple’s iPhone 14 series comes in a range of colors – some new, some old favorites with a new twist. Here’s everything you need to know

iPhone 14 Colors: All The Official Hues iPhone Model Color Name Description iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Purple A light purple color perfect for those who want a dash of color, but nothing too garish. May show smudges and dirt more easily. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Midnight A deep black color that reminds you of the midnight hours. Great for those who want a more sophisticated look. Hides dirt and smudges well. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Starlight Essentially the “white” version with a golden yellow tint. More accurately described as “champaign.” iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Blue A muted bluish-grey color. Great for those who like the more colorful side of iPhones. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Product Red A familiar, bold shade of red. Perfect for those who want the boldest color for their iPhone. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Yellow A flashy color without being too deep in hue. Introduced in March 2023. Likely to show dirt and smudges more easily. iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max Space Black A very, very dark grey that looks black under the right lighting conditions. Probably the most popular color for a Pro iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max Silver The “silver” name comes from the silver border that houses the iPhone, while the back is a bright white. Screams sophistication. iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max Gold A gorgeous color that screams “look at me.” Perfect for showing off on a night out on the town, but can be a hard look to pull off. iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max Deep Purple A new, absolutely beautiful shade that appeals to those who want a completely different look for their Pro iPhone.

iPhone 14 Color Options – What’s New? Pin iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus The iPhone 14 series comes in a range of 10 possible color options across the iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus base models and the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max flagship models. There are some new colors in the iPhone 14 range as well as some tweaked hues. The Yellow color was introduced for the iPhone 14 / Plus as part of Apple’s now customary spring refresh. Blue and Purple were new hues for the range, and Apple has tweaked the saturation of the Product Red option to make it louder. As for black and white color hues, Apple ditched them on the iPhone 14 – well, kind of. Black is now Midnight which is kind of a dark blue color, and White is replaced by Starlight which is closer to pearl than full white. iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max With Apple’s flagship models, there’s two new colors: Space Black and Deep Purple. Apple has also tweaked the iPhone 14 Pro’s Gold color but it is literally hardly noticeable – the back is ever so slightly darker. The iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue is gone, replaced by Deep Purple. Pin For those that like their iPhones “murdered-out”, Graphite has been swapped out for Space Black. And this is a significant move (for color enthusiasts) because it is the first time we’ve seen a properly black iPhone since the iPhone 7. Need more info on the color options? Read on…

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus Colors iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Purple Pin The new light purple color is perfect for those who want a dash of color in their iPhone, but nothing too garish. It's definitely got a springtime feel to it. However, given its light color, the purple is likely to show smudges and dirt more easily.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Midnight Pin The midnight color is essentially the black version of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It's a deep black and it does remind you of the midnight hours. Midnight is great for those who want a more sophisticated look. Its dark color also helps hide dirt and smudges. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Starlight Pin The Starlight option is essentially the "white" version of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, it's got a golden yellow tint to it too (just like stars). A more accurate name would probably be "champaign" but as there is a Midnight version, we get why Apple named this Starlight. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Blue Pin The blue color isn't deep or dark at all. But it's not quite pastel either. Think of it as a bluish-grey. The blue is muted a bit. Still, it's a great option for those who like the more colorful side of iPhones. iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Product Red Pin Product Red has long been a staple in the color options of Apple devices. It returns this year in its familiar shade. The red looks fantastic and is a great option for those who want the boldest color for their iPhone. Phone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Colors: Yellow Pin The newest color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is Yellow. Apple only introduced the new Yellow color in March 2023. This isn't actually too unusual anymore as for several years now Apple has added a new color to the iPhone lineup in the Spring – probably in a bid to entice more upgraders. While the Product Red iPhone 14 is good for those who want something bold – the Yellow model is good for people who want something flashy without having too deep a hue. However, due to its bright body, know that it's likely to show dirst and smudges more essily – so be sure to keep it clean!

iPhone 14 Pro Colors iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Space Black Pin Space Black is probably the most popular color for a Pro iPhone, which is probably why Apple keeps bringing the color back every year. However, it's not quite black-black. It's more like a very, very dark grey that looks black under the right lighting conditions. iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Silver Pin Silver is the name Apple gives to the white iPhone Pro models. The "silver" name comes from the silver border that houses the iPhone. But the back of the iPhone is a bright white, and it's gorgeous. If you want a pro that screams sophistication, go for the silver model. iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Gold Pin However, if you want a Pro that screams "look at me" go for the gold model. It does look gorgeous, but it's a hard look to pull off. If you like showing off on a night out on the town, the gold Pro is perfect. iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors: Deep Purple Pin The Deep Purple iPhone Pro is new this year. It's an absolutely beautiful shade and is one that will appeal to those who want a completely different look for their Pro iPhone.

Which iPhone 14 Color is Most Popular? Pin Apple doesn’t detail which colors are most popular – it never has. But there have been studies done around which hues are most popular with consumers. In the context of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max buyers showed a strong preference for colorful options, with a remarkable 42% choosing the distinctive Deep Purple and 24% opting for the luxurious Gold finish. Combined, these two vibrant colors accounted for a significant two-thirds of all 14 Pro purchases. In contrast, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus customers also gravitated towards colorful choices, with 27% selecting the calming Blue, 22% going for the playful Purple, and 14% picking the bold Product Red. In total, approximately 63% of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus buyers chose a colorful finish, while the remaining customers opted for the classic Midnight (black) or the elegant Starlight (off-white) options. In another study, this time one conducted by a retailer, the Midnight color came out on top. Bottomline? There isn’t really any consensus – just get the color you like!