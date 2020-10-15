The iPhone XR made waves a few years ago when Apple introduced it. It was the first “low cost” iPhone with an all-screen design and Face ID (it debuted alongside the iPhone XS, the successor to the iPhone X). As the iPhone XR is more than a few years old now, many were supposed that Apple has kept it around after the introduction of the iPhone 12.

But that’s just what they’ve done–despite knowing the new star of their lineup is the iPhone 12. So why keep the iPhone XR around? Mainly because they can offer it to customers for a much lower cost–meaning the iPhone has a cheaper price point for entry. But how do the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 compare against each other? Let’s find out.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone XR Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone XR – The iPhone XR features a glass and aluminum body with rounded edges. It comes in six different color options, including Blue, White, Black, Yellow, Coral, and Red.

The iPhone XR features a glass and aluminum body with rounded edges. It comes in six different color options, including Blue, White, Black, Yellow, Coral, and Red. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a glass and aluminum body, but it features flat edges and has a narrower bezel. Its glass is also Ceramic Shield, which means it’s 4x more drop-resistant than the iPhone XR’s glass.

Winner? iPhone 12 – The flat edges of the iPhone 12 give the device a sleeker look than the XR. Plus the narrower bezels allow for a slight reduction in overall size and weight.

Displays

iPhone XR – The iPhone XR features an LCD Liquid Retina HD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution.

The iPhone XR features an LCD Liquid Retina HD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

Winner? iPhone 12 – Though both phones have the same sized display, the iPhone 12 features an OLED panel, which makes the display sharper, crisper, and offers up better colors than that on the iPhone XR.

CPU/Processor

iPhone XR – the iPhone XR features the A12 Bionic chipset.

the iPhone XR features the A12 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? iPhone 12 – In some cases, the iPhone 12 will be up to 50% faster than the iPhone XR thanks to its A14 chipset.

Camera

iPhone XR – The iPhone XR features a 7MP selfie camera. Its rear camera is a single-lens 12MP wide-angle with no optical zoom.

The iPhone XR features a 7MP selfie camera. Its rear camera is a single-lens 12MP wide-angle with no optical zoom. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear, you get a dual-lens 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP telephoto lens setup. It also features a 2x optical zoom out and supports advanced features like Night mode.

Winner? iPhone 12 – The camera systems on offer are far superior to the iPhone XR.

Storage Options

iPhone XR – 64GB or 128GB

64GB or 128GB iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone XR – The iPhone XR’s battery will get you about 16 hours of battery life. It features regular wireless charging.

The iPhone XR’s battery will get you about 16 hours of battery life. It features regular wireless charging. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 will get you about 17 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe tech.

Winner? iPhone 12 – You get an extra hour of battery life as well as MagSafe charging support.

Price

iPhone XR – The 6.1in iPhone XR costs $499 (64GB) and $549 (128GB).

The 6.1in iPhone XR costs $499 (64GB) and $549 (128GB). iPhone 12 – The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB).

Verdict?

The iPhone XR was a killer phone in its heyday, but compared to the iPhone 12, its features are lacking. The biggest advantages the iPhone 12 has over the iPhone XR are its display, chipset, and rear cameras. That’s not to mention its support for 5G cellular networks.

That being said, the iPhone XR is still a great phone given its cost. Starting at just $499, it beats many comparably-priced Android phones. It’s also a great entry-level iPhone for people who just want an iOS device with a large screen, but don’t need all the bells and whistles.

Of course, when you compare the iPhone XR to the iPhone 12–the iPhone 12, in the end, is the clear winner.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone XR: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone XR:

Display: 6.1in LCD Liquid Retina HD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 75.7 mm x 8.3 mm

Weight: 194 grams

Storage: 64 or 128GB

Processors: A12 Bionic chip

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide

Battery: Up to 16 hours (video playback)

Other: 4G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)