iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 – Same Size, But What’s Different?

Apple introduced no fewer than FOUR new iPhone models this month. All are part of the iPhone 12 series, yet all sport distinctly different features in myriad regards. Some couldn’t be more different, such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini.

However, some look nearly identical. I’m of course talking about the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. Both have a 6.1in display, making them the same size. But how do they differ? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Quick Comparison

Design

The iPhone 12 Pro features a glass and stainless steel body, making the whole phone extra shiny. The Pro comes in Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver variants. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12, on the other hand, features a glass and aluminum body. The aluminum gives the phone a more muted look. It comes in Blue, Green, Red, Black, and White variants.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro. There’s no denying that the Pro is the sexier of the two. Thank that surgical-grade stainless steel body.

Displays

The iPhone 12 Pro features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

Winner? Draw – Hard to believe, but BOTH phones have the EXACT same display.

CPU/Processor

the iPhone 12 Pro features the A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? Draw – Again, here it’s more of the same. Both the regular 12 and the Pro 12 have the exact same chipset.

Camera

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, you get a triple-lens 12MP array with an ultra wide, wide, and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom in and out. It also supports Apple’s new Apple ProRAW photos and has the new LiDAR Scanner which helps with low light photos. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom out.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro – No two ways about it. The iPhone 12 Pro has the far superior camera system. It’s probably the single biggest reason to get the Pro over the regular 12.

Storage Options

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

The iPhone 12 Pro’s battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12’s battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life. It also features wireless charging with MagSafe tech, too.

Winner? Draw – Both phones use Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging tech and both have the same battery life.

Price

The 6.1in iPhone 12 Pro costs $999 (128GB) and $1099 (256GB) and $1299 (512GB). iPhone 12 – The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB).

Verdict?

At first glance, it’s easy to think the phones are pretty identical. That’s because they have the exact same display. They also have the same A14 Bionic chipset, same battery life, same 5G support, same Face ID, and same front camera.

However, from a design prospecting, the Pro’s surgical-grade stainless steel body literally outshines the aluminum body of the iPhone 12. But the real reason the iPhone 12 Pro destroys the iPhone 12 is because of its sweet rear camera system. The increased optical zoom, the three lenses, Apple ProRAW support, and the LiDAR scanner means the iPhone 12 Pro destroys the camera found on the iPhone 12.

That being said, if the best possible camera you can have isn’t critical, the iPhone 12 is a terrific option considering its cost. However, if you take a ton of pictures with your iPhone, go with the iPhone 12 Pro. Your snaps will never look better.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12 Pro:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 189 grams

Storage: 128, 256, or 512GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto. 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out. LiDAR Scanner.

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out.

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)