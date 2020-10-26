iPhone 12 mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro | What’s The Difference?

Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup includes four new models of the iPhone. This is a first for Apple. In prior years, at most, the new iPhone lineup included only three models. However, the iPhone 12 series brings the aforementioned four models.

Without a doubt, the two most popular models are likely to be the all-new iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro. Both are the entry points into the two halves of the iPhone 12 series: the “regular” models and their “pro” variants. But how do they compete against each other? Let’s find out.

iPhone 12 mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro Quick Comparison

Design

The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. Like others in the iPhone 12 series, it features flat edges that are reminiscent of the sale found on the iPhone 4. It comes in blue, green, red, white, or black color options. iPhone 12 Pro – The iPhone 12 Pro features a glass and surgical-grade stainless steel body. It’ also features the flat edge design of the iPhone 4. Due to its stainless steel frame, it looks a little more “high end” than the 12 mini. It comes in blue, gold, silver, or graphite.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro – The stainless steel frame of the iPhone 12 Pro gives the phone a sexier, sleeker look than the design found on the iPhone 12 mini.

Displays

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution. A new type of glass, called Ceramic Shield, which protects the display from drops more than ever before. iPhone 12 Pro – The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution. The display is also made of Ceramic Shield glass, meaning it has the same level of drop protection as the mini.

Winner? Draw – Both phones use the exact same display technology and both have Ceramic Shield glass.

CPU/Processor

the iPhone 12 Pro features the A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 Pro – the iPhone 12 Pro features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? Draw – Both phones use the same A14 Bionic chipset. That means each phone has identical processing power.

Camera

The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. The rear camera also has 12MP lenses, but you get two of them – a wide lens and an ultra wide lens with 2x optical zoom out. iPhone 12 Pro – The iPhone 12 Pro features a 12MP selfie camera, too. But the rear camera module packs in THREE lenses: a 12MP wide, 12MP ultra wide, and 12MP telephoto lens. It also sports 2x optical zoom in and 2x optical zoom out as well as supports the new Apple ProRAW format and night mode portraits. Additionally, the LiDAR scanner enables better night mode portraits and faster autofocus in low light.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro – The camera on the Pro is far superior to the camera on the mini. Thank the triple-lens setup and the LiDAR scanner for that.

Storage Options

iPhone 12 mini – 64, 128, or 256GB

64, 128, or 256GB iPhone 12 Pro – 128, 256, or 512GB

Battery Life

The iPhone 12 mini’s battery will get you around 15 hours of battery life. And the new MagSafe wireless charger makes charging a snap. iPhone 12 Pro – The iPhone 12 Pro’s battery will get you around 17 hours of battery life. It also features MagSafe wireless charging tech, too.

Winner? iPhone 12 Pro – You get an extra two hours of battery life.

Price

The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB). iPhone 12 Pro – The 6.1in iPhone 12 Pro costs $999 (128GB) and $1099 (256GB) and $1299 (512GB).

Verdict?

In all honesty, your choice between the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro will probably come down to the display size. Some people think the 5.4in display on the mini is the perfect size for an iPhone. Others like the larger 6.1in display found on the iPhone 12 Pro. Remember, besides the size of the display, the underlying tech is identical.

Moving on to internals, both phones do sport many of the same features too, including MagSafe wireless charging and the insanely powerful A14 Bionic chipset. Where the Pro does handily beat out the mini is in the camera department. The rear camera on the iPhone 12 Pro blows the camera on the iPhone 12 mini away. That’s mainly thanks to the triple-lens system, but also the increased optical zoom and that amazing LiDAR scanner.

iPhone 12 mini vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12 mini:

Display: 5.4in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 135 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out.

Battery: Up to 15 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12 Pro:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 189 grams

Storage: 128, 256, or 512GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto. 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out. LiDAR Scanner.

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)