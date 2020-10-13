iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 – Apple’s Newest iPhones Compared!

Apple has introduced its 2020 iPhone lineup–and it’s quite something. For the first time ever, Apple’s iPhone series includes FOUR new models. Yes, you have the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but you also have the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone 12 mini.

The entry-level models are considered the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. While they lack some features of the Pro variants, just how do the two compare against each other? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. Its glass is Ceramic Shield, which means it’s 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhone glass.

The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. Its glass is Ceramic Shield, which means it’s 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhone glass. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 also features a glass and aluminum body. Its glass, too, is Ceramic Shield, which means it’s 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhone glass.

Winner? Draw. Both iPhones have the exact same industrial design. They also both come in blue, green, red, white, or black models.

Displays

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 5.4in and has a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution.

The iPhone 12 mini features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 5.4in and has a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features an OLED Super Retina SDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

Winner? Draw – Both display tech is exactly the same. It’s just the size of the display that is different.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 12 mini – the iPhone 12 mini features the A14 Bionic chipset.

the iPhone 12 mini features the A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? Draw – Both use the exact same A14 Bionic SoC.

Camera

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom.

The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera. And on the rear camera, you get a dual-lens 12MP with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom.

Winner? Draw – The phones have identical camera systems.

Storage Options

iPhone 12 mini – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini’s battery will get you about 15 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech.

The iPhone 12 mini’s battery will get you about 15 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12’s battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech, too.

Winner? iPhone 12 – You get an extra two hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 12 mini – The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB).

The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB). iPhone 12 – The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB).

Verdict?

Look, this couldn’t be the easier choice–because it’s so subjective. Technically, the only difference between the two iPhones are their sizes. The iPhone 12 has the larger 6.1in display and the iPhone 12 mini has the smaller 5.4in display.

Other than that, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are EXACTLY the same inside and out. They have the same CPU, the same storage, the same cameras, the same 5G support, even the same color options.

True, the iPhone 12 has two extra hours of battery life, but that’s because Apple could fit a larger battery inside it due to its larger size. But at the end of the day, the actual battery tech is the same too.

In other words, when it comes to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, your deciding factor on which to get will be solely based on what size screen you want.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12 mini:

Display: 5.4in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 135 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide

Battery: Up to 15 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)