iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Are They Now Too Old To Consider?

11/10/23 • 6 min read

The iPhone 11 is obviously a better phone that the iPhone 8, it is newer and packs in better features and specs. But are either of these phones worth buying in 2023? Let’s dig in and find out…

🗝️ Key Takeaways 📱 iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 are both solid Apple products, but the iPhone 11 offers significantly more advanced features.

🚫 In 2023, neither phone is worth getting. The iPhone 8 is no longer supported, and the iPhone 11 does not support 5G.

🌟 For those seeking the latest technology, the iPhone 13 Series is a more compelling choice, offering 5G, superior camera performance, and more, often at a reduced price compared to its launch. Recommended Advice? If your budget is tight, go with the iPhone 12 – it is now incredibly cheap (compared to a new iPhone) and it is a solid performer.

If your budget is a little more flexible, my advice to you would be to go with the iPhone 13. It is a modern iPhone, the camera is superb, and it packs in more performance than you'll ever need.

Additionally, if running your iPhone for as long as possible is important to you (and it really should be), the iPhone 13 will get iOS updates until well into the late-2020s. Check Latest iPhone 13 Prices

In the fast-paced world of smartphones, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 are like old friends – familiar, reliable, but perhaps a bit out of step with the latest trends. As 2023 unfolds, we’re tackling the big question: Do these once-coveted Apple models still have a place in your pocket?

This isn’t just a stroll down memory lane. We’re putting these phones under the microscope to see if they can still hold their own against the flashy newcomers. Is the iPhone 11’s camera system and modern design enough to keep up? Does the iPhone 8’s classic charm still resonate?

Let’s find out, shall we?

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8 Pin Design and Display Feature iPhone 11 iPhone 8 Display Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches Display Type Liquid Retina HD (LCD) Retina HD (LCD) Resolution 1792 x 828 pixels 1334 x 750 pixels Weight 194 grams 148 grams Colors Available Six, including a new green model Three When it comes to design, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 are like two chapters from the same book, yet with distinct narratives. Apple’s design philosophy has always been about evolution, and this is evident when comparing these two models. The Main Differences iPhone 11: It sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, a noticeable jump from the iPhone 8. This larger screen offers a more immersive experience for media consumption and gaming.

It sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, a noticeable jump from the iPhone 8. This larger screen offers a more immersive experience for media consumption and gaming. iPhone 8: Comes with a smaller 4.7-inch Retina HD display. While compact and comfortable for one-handed use, it lacks the expansive feel of the iPhone 11’s screen. Body and Build Pin iPhone 11: Features a more modern aesthetic with a glass front and back, giving it a sleek and premium feel. It’s slightly heavier and thicker, a trade-off for its larger display and additional features.

Features a more modern aesthetic with a glass front and back, giving it a sleek and premium feel. It’s slightly heavier and thicker, a trade-off for its larger display and additional features. iPhone 8: Also has a glass and aluminum design, but with a more traditional look and feel. It’s lighter and more compact, appealing to those who prefer a smaller phone. Color Options iPhone 11: Offers a wider range of colors , including a new pastel palette, catering to a broader audience with diverse tastes.

, including a new pastel palette, catering to a broader audience with diverse tastes. iPhone 8: Available in fewer colors, sticking to more classic and understated hues. Improvements and Innovations Face ID vs Touch ID iPhone 11: Introduces Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition technology, which is not just a feature but a leap in security and convenience. It allows for quicker, more secure access and is a significant step up from traditional methods.

Introduces Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition technology, which is not just a feature but a leap in security and convenience. It allows for quicker, more secure access and is a significant step up from traditional methods. iPhone 8: Relies on Touch ID, Apple’s fingerprint sensor. While it was revolutionary in its time, it doesn’t offer the same level of convenience and security as Face ID. Winner: iPhone 11, for its superior processing power. Camera Capabilities Feature iPhone 11 iPhone 8 Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth 7MP FaceTime HD Rear Camera Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide Single 12MP Wide Video Recording 4K at up to 60 fps 4K at up to 60 fps Night Mode Available Not available Winner: iPhone 11, for its advanced dual-lens system and night mode feature. Storage Options iPhone 11: Available in 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

Available in 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB. iPhone 8: Limited to 64GB or 128GB. Battery Life iPhone 11: Up to 18 hours of video playback.

Up to 18 hours of video playback. iPhone 8: Up to 13 hours of video playback. Winner: iPhone 11, for its longer battery life. Price iPhone 11 Model Storage Carrier Price iPhone 11 64GB (Unlocked) 64GB Unlocked $219.99 iPhone 11 128GB (Unlocked) 128GB Unlocked $264.99 iPhone 11 64GB (T-Mobile) 64GB T-Mobile $219.99 iPhone 11 256GB (Unlocked) 256GB Unlocked $299.99 iPhone 11 64GB (AT&T) 64GB AT&T $219.99 iPhone 11 128GB (AT&T) 128GB AT&T $264.99 iPhone 11 128GB (T-Mobile) 128GB T-Mobile $264.99 iPhone 11 256GB (AT&T) 256GB AT&T $299.99 iPhone 8 Model Carrier Storage Price iPhone 8 64GB (Unlocked) Unlocked 64GB $99.99 iPhone 8 64GB (AT&T) AT&T 64GB $89.99 iPhone 8 256GB (Unlocked) Unlocked 256GB $139.99 iPhone 8 256GB (AT&T) AT&T 256GB $139.99 Verdict Pin The iPhone 11 clearly outperforms the iPhone 8 in almost every aspect, from display and design to camera and battery life. However, for those looking for the latest in smartphone technology, the iPhone 13 Series is a better investment. It offers: Enhanced 5G capabilities.

Superior camera performance.

More efficient battery life.

Often available at a reduced price compared to its initial launch.

Final Thoughts / Next Steps

As we wrap up our journey through the realms of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8, it’s clear that while both have been stalwarts in Apple’s history, their time in the spotlight has dimmed.

The iPhone 11, with its advanced features, still holds a charm, but lacks the critical 5G support that’s becoming a staple in our connected world.

The iPhone 8, on the other hand, steps back even further, with support dwindling and technology that’s increasingly outdated.

In the landscape of 2023, the iPhone 13 Series emerges as the frontrunner, thanks to its modern specs, updated features, support for 5G, and still-very-impressive camera system. For value for money, it is the best iPhone you can buy right now.

Recommended Paths Budget-Conscious Choice: The iPhone 12 is your ally. It’s more affordable than ever and doesn’t skimp on performance . A perfect blend of cost-efficiency and capability.

The iPhone 12 is your ally. . A perfect blend of cost-efficiency and capability. Flexible Budget Option: The iPhone 13 stands out as the go-to choice – it’s a powerhouse of performance, with a camera that dazzles and efficiency that lasts.

– it’s a powerhouse of performance, with a camera that dazzles and efficiency that lasts. Longevity and Updates: If you’re planning for the long haul, the iPhone 13 is your best bet. With a promise of iOS updates well into the late-2020s, it’s an investment in both technology and peace of mind. Check Latest iPhone 13 Prices

In conclusion, while the iPhone 11 (released 2019) and iPhone 8 (released 2017) have their merits, they’re overshadowed by the evolving needs of today’s smartphone users. The iPhone 13 Series, and to an extent, the iPhone 12, offer a more future-proof solution, blending modern technology with the reliability and innovation synonymous with Apple.

