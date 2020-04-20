iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone SE (2nd generation) – Do They Even Compare?

Apple’s flagship is the iPhone 11 Pro. But that’s not Apple’s newest iPhone. The company’s newest iPhone is the iPhone SE. The thing is, the iPhone SE is almost identical to the iPhone 11 Pro in some respects and couldn’t be any more different in other respects.

Confused yet? You’re not alone. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone SE are major sellers, but each phone appeals to a different type of consumer. Let’s take a look at the two devices to see how they compare and which is right for you.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone SE (2nd generation) Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8in OLED display. It features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. The textured matte glass and stainless steel design make it an absolutely gorgeous phone.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro features a stunningly modern industrial design.

Displays

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro features an edge-to-edge OLED display that is a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with a 2436×1125-pixel resolution at 458ppi.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro – That OLED edge-to-edge display can’t be beaten. The LCD display on the iPhone SE doesn’t even compare.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 11 Pro – the iPhone 11 Pro features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.

Winner? Draw – Both use the exact same A13 SoC.

Camera

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro features a 12MP front-facing camera. But the rear camera is a triple-lens system with a 12MP wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lens, triple optical image stabilization, optical zoom, and 4K video recording. It too also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography and night mode.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro – That triple-lens camera cannot be beaten.

Storage Options

iPhone 11 Pro – 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB

64GB, 256GB, or 512GB iPhone SE – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro’s batteries will get you about 18 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro – You get an extra five hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 11 Pro – The 5.8in iPhone 11 Pro costs $999 (64GB) and $1149 (256GB) and $1349 (512GB).

Verdict?

So as you can see, the BIG way the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone SE compare is that they use the latest A13 chipset. This is the fastest SoC in a smartphone on the market–and its an astounding selling point for the iPhone SE given just how low cost the device is. Thanks to the A13, any app or game on the iPhone SE is going to run just as fast as it would on the iPhone 11 Pro.

However, that’s where the like-for-like features end. In every other respect, the iPhone 11 Pro blows the iPhone SE out of the water. That’s thanks to its larger, OLED display; the triple-lens rear camera system; its beautiful industrial design; its superior battery life; and its larger storage options.

Of course, the iPhone 11 Pro does come with a price tag that is at least twice as much as the iPhone SE. However, you’re getting more than twice the features with that increased price.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone SE (2nd generation): Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11 Pro:

Display: 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution at 458ppi

Dimensions: 144.0mm x 71.4mm x 8.1mm

Weight: 188 grams

Storage: 64, 256, or 512GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Rear camera: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras with Night mode; 4K video

Battery: Up to 18 hours (video playback)

Other: Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (4m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone SE (2nd generation):

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video, Portrait Mode

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)