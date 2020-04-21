iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone SE (2nd generation) – Apple’s Largest & Smallest Phones Fight!

Back in the good old days things were easier when deciding which iPhone to buy. That’s because Apple just made one iPhone. But those days are long gone and now Apple not only makes multiple sizes of the same iPhone (a Pro vs a Pro Max, for example) but they make multiple models of iPhone all with different screen sizes.

This wide gamut of iPhone sizes is no more apparent than with Apple’s latest iPhone, the iPhone SE, and Apple’s premium flagship iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The former is (relatively) tiny and the latter is positively gigantic. But how do the two devices compare in other areas? Let’s dive in…

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone SE (2nd generation) Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 6.5in OLED display. It features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. This is without a doubt, the largest iPhone Apple has ever made.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE has a 4.7in display and features Apple's original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a range of three color options.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone 11 Pro Max looks like a phone designed for the 2020s, while the iPhone SE looks like it’s stuck in the 2010s.

Displays

iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone 11 Pro Max features an edge-to-edge OLED display that is 6.5 inches with a 2688 x 1242-pixel resolution at 458ppi.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE features a Retina HD LCD display that is 4.7in and has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro Max – That OLED edge-to-edge display can’t be beat. The OLED tech behind the display means you’ll get deeper blacks and more contrast.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 11 Pro Max – the iPhone 11 Pro Max features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.

iPhone SE – the iPhone SE features the A13 chipset. This is the same one found in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Winner? Draw – Yep, they both use the exact same A13 SoC.

Camera

iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 12MP front-facing camera. But the rear camera is a triple-lens system with a 12MP wide-angle, ultra wide-angle, and telephoto lens, triple optical image stabilization, optical zoom, and 4K video recording. It also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography and the amazing night mode.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro Max – That triple-lens camera, as well as features like night mode, destroy the camera capabilities of the iPhone SE.

Storage Options

iPhone 11 Pro Max – 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB

64GB, 256GB, or 512GB iPhone SE – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s batteries will get you about 20 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE's battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro Max – You get a whopping SEVEN extra hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 11 Pro Max – The 6.5in iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $1099 (64GB) and $1249 (256GB) and $1449 (512GB).

iPhone SE – The 4.7in iPhone SE costs $399 (64GB) and $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB).

Verdict?

Look, there’s no contest here. This wasn’t even a fair fight. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s cream of the crop flagship smartphone. The thing is an absolute beast in terms of both size and features.

And while it is true that the A13 processor is used in both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone SE, nothing else is even remotely comparable between the two phones. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers a staggeringly better camera setup, more RAM, astoundingly better battery life, a more secure Face ID authentication system, and a much, MUCH better display.

iPhone SE: we know you have your fans, but let’s face it–you just can’t compete in design or specs with a modern smartphone like the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone SE (2nd generation): Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11 Pro Max:

Display: 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2688 x 1242-pixel resolution at 458ppi

Dimensions: 158.09mm x 77.8mm x 8.1mm

Weight: 226 grams

Storage: 64, 256, or 512GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Rear camera: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras with Night mode; 4K video

Battery: Up to 20 hours (video playback)

Other: Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (4m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone SE (2nd generation):

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video, Portrait Mode

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)