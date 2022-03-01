How much does the iPhone 12 Pro Max cost in 2022? It’s actually A LOT cheaper than you might think…

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max was the company’s 2021 flagship. It was also the most expensive phone in Apple’s 2021 line-up, as it was also the company’s flagship model, packing in the biggest battery, a LiDAR sensor, and the most RAM.

Basically, the Pro Max – in any Apple series – is designed for professional users, the guys and gals that want the maximum possible performance from their phone. But when a new iPhone series drops, in this case, the 2021’s iPhone 13, the price of Apple’s outgoing iPhone models drops significantly.

And this, if you’re a savvy shopper, is a great time to buy one. I always buy the outgoing iPhone models, never the new ones. And I always buy them refurbished. And the reason is simple: it creates less waste, it is better for the environment, and best of all it is A LOT cheaper than buying one new.

How Much Is The iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Save

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, now Apple’s old flagship model, is still fairly expensive. You’ll pay around $729 / £590 for a refurbished model right now. That is still fairly costly but you have to keep in mind that just a few months ago, these phones were retailing for over $1000 / £1000 a pop.

Again, these prices are based on refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max units, not new ones. But that shouldn’t put you off; a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max will look and function as good as a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max. You also can no longer buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max direct from Apple – the phone has been discontinued.

Is this is a bad thing? Again, no – you’ll save money, get the phone you want (for 40% less), and you’ll be doing your bit for the environment. My entire home office is built from refurb tech. I have a refurbished MacBook Pro, a refurbished iMac, and two refurbished 4K LG monitors. And they all look and function as good as new and have done since I first acquired them.

And with iPhones, you get amazing support from Apple too, so if you buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max today, you will get iOS updates for YEARS to come – likely until well into the late-2020s. This is why I always buy iPhones: they last for eons compared to Android phones. It is also why I always buy Macs; they last longer on average than your bog-standard Windows PCs.

Save iPhone 12 Pro Max The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a great option for 2022, if you’re looking for flagship performance at a lower price point. You get all the trappings of a flagship iPhone – an insane camera, great battery life, and its LiDAR sensor – for better than half the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. And that makes this phone an incredible deal in 2022 and beyond… Pros: Amazing Performance

Amazing Performance LiDAR Sensor

LiDAR Sensor Best Camera Performance

Best Camera Performance 5G Connectivity

5G Connectivity iOS Updates For Years To Come

iOS Updates For Years To Come Stunning Design BEST USA DEAL BEST UK / EUROPE DEAL We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

How Big is The iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Before you get the iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, you might want to understand just how big this phone is – it is the biggest phone Apple makes, after all. And if you’re coming from a smaller phone like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE, or even the iPhone 11, the jump to a Pro Max model might be slightly daunting.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7in OLED display and its dimensions are as follows: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm. The phone itself weighs in at 228g and is lighter than Apple’s current iPhone 13 Pro Max which uses a slightly larger battery to improve its overall battery performance.

Is Now A Good Time To Buy The iPhone 12 Pro Max?

As noted above, the best time to buy ANY iPhone is when a new model or range launches. The best time to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max, therefore, is once it has been replaced by Apple’s newer model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Buying last year’s flagship will save you, on average, 40% if you get one refurbished. And given that Apple – and most networks – have now discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro Max, a refurb unit is likely you’re only option anyway.

But, again, this isn’t actually a bad thing. In fact, I’d argue it is a good thing for most people, and even more so for those that are looking to tighten their belts in 2022 and beyond. You get the phone you want for a lot less money (and you help to contribute to fewer phones being in circulation).

And that’s just good in anybody’s book, right?

Save iPhone 12 Pro Max The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a great option for 2022, if you’re looking for flagship performance at a lower price point. You get all the trappings of a flagship iPhone – an insane camera, great battery life, and its LiDAR sensor – for better than half the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. And that makes this phone an incredible deal in 2022 and beyond… Pros: Amazing Performance

Amazing Performance LiDAR Sensor

LiDAR Sensor Best Camera Performance

Best Camera Performance 5G Connectivity

5G Connectivity iOS Updates For Years To Come

iOS Updates For Years To Come Stunning Design BEST USA DEAL BEST UK / EUROPE DEAL We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.