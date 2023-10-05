Yes, You Should Buy The Pixel 8 Series – Here’s Why…

By Richard Goodwin Updated: 10/05/23 • 4 min read

I have a love/hate relationship with Google’s Pixel phones. But the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sure are tempting. Would I buy one? Quite possibly. Here’s why…

When it comes to Pixel phones, I was in on the ground level. I went to the launch of the first ever Pixel phone. Bought one for myself a few months later, and then I bought nearly all the rest that followed.

There were plenty of QC issues along the way. I had Pixels that bricked themselves for no apparent reason, Pixels that simply would no longer charge, and Pixel phones that I hated with a passion – the Pixel 6 Pro, if you’re wondering.

QC issues aside, I am actually rather swayed by the Pixel 8 series, however, and, unlike previous Pixel launches, the reasons are extremely varied.

The display tech is brilliant, the cameras have been heavily updated, and the Tensor G3 chip is smarter than ever with a plethora of new AI-soaked skills.

I could go on, and on… and if you’re interested I did. Right below. These are the main reasons, as of right now, why – for the first time in a few years – I might NOT buy an iPhone this year…

7 Reasons The Pixel 8 Series Is Worth Your Time Pin 📱 Stunning Models & Design: The Pixel 8 and its advanced counterpart, the Pixel 8 Pro, are not just another set of phones. Their sleek designs, combined with softer silhouettes and metal finishes, scream modern elegance. And the fact that they’re crafted with eco-friendly recycled materials? That’s a win in my book. 🖥️ Display to Die For: The Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch Actua display that’s a whopping 42% brighter than its predecessors. And those colors? Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian – each one more tempting than the last. But the Pixel 8 Pro? It’s in a league of its own with a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, claiming the title of the brightest Google display ever. Plus, it comes with a game-changing temperature sensor. How cool is that? 📸 Camera Capabilities I Can’t Wait to Try: Both models promise camera systems that are nothing short of revolutionary. The Pixel 8 Pro, with its enhanced low-light capabilities, Macro Focus, and an impressive telephoto lens, is a photographer’s dream. And the Pixel 8 isn’t far behind with its upgraded main camera and a fresh ultrawide lens. The “Best Take 1” feature and the revamped camera app interface? Just the cherries on top. 🎨 Editing & Audio Features: The Magic Editor in Google Photos, powered by advanced AI, promises an editing experience like no other. And the Audio Magic Eraser 1? Say goodbye to pesky background noises in videos. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, the Video Boost and Night Sight Video are set to redefine mobile videography. 🧠 Smart Features & AI: The “Summarize” feature is a game-changer for someone like me who’s always on the go. And the enhanced speech recognition? It’s about time our phones understood the nuances of our conversations. Not to mention the AI capabilities that promise to cut down spam calls by half and the innovative Call Screen technology. 🔒 Unparalleled Security: With the power of the Google Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 chips, I’m confident about the security of my data. And the Pixel 8’s Face Unlock feature, which now aligns with the highest Android biometric standards, is a welcome addition. 💰 Pricing & Availability: Quality comes at a price, and with the Pixel 8 starting at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $999, it’s a price I’m willing to pay. The bonus Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders is a delightful surprise. And with special deals on Google Fi Wireless and availability in the Google Store from October 12, I’m marking my calendar.

And if none of the above whets your whiskers, consider this: the Pixel 8 series are the ONLY Android phones you can buy that will guarantee you 7 years of Android updates.

That’s better than what you get with iPhone.

Need to know more? Check out our ultimate Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro buyer’s guide for more information.

