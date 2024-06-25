Google Pixel 9 Series: Literally Everything You Need To Know

From its release date to new potential models and price hikes, here’s literally everything you need to know about Google’s Pixel 9 series…

TL;DR Key Takeaways: Google’s Pixel 9 Series… Release Date : Expected in October 2024.

: Expected in October 2024. Pricing : Potential increase, influenced by new AI capabilities.

: Potential increase, influenced by new AI capabilities. Design Changes : Redesigned camera visor and flat sides.

: Redesigned camera visor and flat sides. Models : Standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and possibly a new Pixel 9 Pro XL.

: Standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and possibly a new Pixel 9 Pro XL. Hardware : Features the Tensor G4 chip with expected performance improvements.

: Features the Tensor G4 chip with expected performance improvements. Software : Likely to launch with Android 15 and enhanced AI capabilities.

: Likely to launch with Android 15 and enhanced AI capabilities. Satellite Connectivity: New Samsung 5400 modem may support emergency communications. Pixel 9 Series Latest News→

The Pixel 8 series earned Google plenty of new fans, especially with the Pixel 8a – that phone is incredible for the price. But as the nights grow warmer, the advent of the Pixel 9 series draws ever nearer.

And this year’s Pixel phones look to be something of a curveball in more ways than one. Stick around until the end because we’ll be covering new models, alleged price hikes, new AI models, and more…

Let’s dig in…

Pin Historically, Google has maintained a consistent October launch schedule for its flagship Pixel devices. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it’s reasonable to expect the Pixel 9 series to debut in October 2024. Regarding pricing, while the previous generation saw a $100 increase, it’s premature to speculate on potential changes for the Pixel 9 lineup. Factors like AI capabilities could influence pricing strategies upwards, and this would be unfortunate because most people, while interested in some of AI’s latest capabilities, probably wouldn’t pay extra for it given the choice. Design Evolution Leaked renders suggest significant design changes for the Pixel 9 series. Notable modifications include a redesigned camera visor that no longer spans the entire width of the device, instead featuring rounded edges that curve around the camera lenses. Additionally, the renders indicate a shift to flat sides, aligning with current industry trends. From what I’ve seen of leaks and renders, the proposed design changes look smart and, importantly, retain some of that industrial-style finish we’ve come to expect from Google’s Pixel phones. Personally, I really like the visor-style camera module. It has a certain gravitas and it is immediately obvious that you’re looking at a Pixel phone when you see it. That kind of design calling card is hard to do, so I’ll be rather sad to see the back of it.

Expanding The Lineup – A Pixel 9 XL Model is Coming? Pin Interestingly, reports indicate Google may introduce three models in the Pixel 9 series: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a new Pixel 9 Pro XL. This marks a potential return to the “XL” branding, last seen with the Pixel 4 XL in 2019. Will the XL model be just bigger or will it have some exclusive USPs that the Pro and base models do not? If I were a betting man, which I am, I’d wager the latter scenario is most likely: Google wants a high-end, $1000+ model to compete with Apple’s Pro Max and Samsung’s Ultra phones. But what it doesn’t want to do is ruin the momentum it has with the historical makeup of its lineup and the phones’ respective (and usually very competitive) pricing. If the Pixel 9 XL does turn up, expect it to retail for over $999 and pack in some fancy bells and whistles (most likely camera or storage-related) that the Pro model does not have. Hardware Specifications The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature the Tensor G4 chip, based on Samsung’s Exynos 2400 platform. While not a fully custom Google design, early indications suggest improved performance over its predecessor. Google has consistently extracted more and more performance from its Tensor platform over the course of the last few years, making it not only smart and useful but also pretty darn potent – the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are punchy in the performance department, so no complaints there. If Google can add in a cool 15-25% uplift in performance without hammering the chip’s efficiency and power management, the Pixel 9 series will not only look but also feel like a significant update over its predecessors. RAM configurations may vary by model, with reports of up to 16GB in the Pro XL variant. I’d also bet my bottom dollar that, should the XL model appear, it will have a 1TB storage option. Apple and Samsung both do 1TB now, so it is high time for Google to join the party.